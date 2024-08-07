HEYDAY #1849 COMPANY RANKING

Heyday is a platform accelerating digital brands for today’s consumers. We acquire and incubate leading digitally-native brands through innovative partnerships with eCommerce entrepreneurs. Once a part of the Heyday platform, brands tap into technology, data and capital custom-built to drive exponential revenue and profit growth. Our digital-first approach to brand building is unlocking the overlooked potential in the $2.7 trillion global marketplace economy. Heyday has over 200 global employees with deep eCommerce expertise, and has raised over $800 million from visionary investors like General Catalyst and Khosla Ventures.