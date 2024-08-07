GLINTS

#2296 COMPANY RANKING
Glints bridges the gap between education and employment by being a professional platform for young people focused on career discovery and development. We help young people discover their passions and develop the relevant career skills, while empowering employers to attract the right talent more effectively.
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glints.com
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Since 2013
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GLINTS

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EVERGREEN INDEX #2296

Glints's stories on HackerNoon

Technology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
State of the Noonion: The Year of Profitability and Product Renaissance

State of the Noonion: The Year of Profitability and Product Renaissance

Mon Jan 17 2022 By State of the Noonion for HackerNoon Shareholders

Can AI Run Your Next D&D Game? This Project Aims to Find Out

Can AI Run Your Next D&D Game? This Project Aims to Find Out

Thu Jun 05 2025 By John Polacek

TARQUIN OF CHEAPSIDE

TARQUIN OF CHEAPSIDE

Thu Aug 03 2023 By F. Scott Fitzgerald

The Cut-Glass Bowl

The Cut-Glass Bowl

Fri Jul 28 2023 By F. Scott Fitzgerald

The troubles of the future

The troubles of the future

Fri Jul 28 2023 By Agatha Christie

THE EDUCATION OF BETTY

THE EDUCATION OF BETTY

Tue Jul 11 2023 By L.M. Montgomery

HER FATHER'S DAUGHTER

HER FATHER'S DAUGHTER

Mon Jul 03 2023 By L.M. Montgomery

THE MANSE CHILDREN

THE MANSE CHILDREN

Sat Jul 01 2023 By L.M. Montgomery

Odds and Ends

Odds and Ends

Tue Jul 11 2023 By L.M. Montgomery

THE PIGEON

THE PIGEON

Tue Jun 06 2023 By Jean-Henri Fabre

THE DUCK

THE DUCK

Sat Jun 03 2023 By Jean-Henri Fabre

THE POULARD

THE POULARD

Tue May 30 2023 By Jean-Henri Fabre

Glints's latest news & mentions

Explore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
Battlefield 6 sniper glints won't be so blinding come the shooter's release, as devs have "stepped it back" after fans' "humorous" feedback: "I saw those memes with the hillside just full of these gia

Battlefield 6 sniper glints won't be so blinding come the shooter's release, as devs have "stepped it back" after fans' "humorous" feedback: "I saw those memes with the hillside just full of these gia

gamesradar.com

Wed Sep 17 2025

Satellites make up to 80,000 flashing glints per hour. It's a big problem for astronomers

Satellites make up to 80,000 flashing glints per hour. It's a big problem for astronomers

phys.org

Wed Nov 01 2023

Starlink Satellites: The Unseen Cost of Global Connectivity

Starlink Satellites: The Unseen Cost of Global Connectivity

msn.com

Wed Nov 01 2023

'Here our prayers are heard': Kabul unveils Dome of the Rock replica

'Here our prayers are heard': Kabul unveils Dome of the Rock replica

timesofmalta.com

Sun Oct 29 2023

'Here our prayers are heard': Kabul unveils Dome of the Rock replica

'Here our prayers are heard': Kabul unveils Dome of the Rock replica

news.yahoo.com

Sun Oct 29 2023

Killers of the Flower Moon Is the Subdued and Serious Side of Scorsese

Killers of the Flower Moon Is the Subdued and Serious Side of Scorsese

msn.com

Fri Oct 27 2023

Washington commit Dermicarus Davis has game and personality to match

Washington commit Dermicarus Davis has game and personality to match

msn.com

Wed Oct 25 2023

Elon Musk's Starlink satellites light up night sky

Elon Musk's Starlink satellites light up night sky

msn.com

Tue Oct 24 2023

Why has it been a bumper year for British berries?

Why has it been a bumper year for British berries?

countrylife.co.uk

Sat Oct 21 2023

Israel and Gaza are now a hotbed of inhumanity and vengeance – but the faint embers of hope are alive

Israel and Gaza are now a hotbed of inhumanity and vengeance – but the faint embers of hope are alive

inews.co.uk

Tue Oct 17 2023

Israel and Gaza are now a hotbed of inhumanity and vengeance – but the faint embers of hope are alive

Israel and Gaza are now a hotbed of inhumanity and vengeance – but the faint embers of hope are alive

inews.co.uk

Tue Oct 17 2023

Preserving Cultural Heritage: Xizang’s Billion-Yuan Investment

Preserving Cultural Heritage: Xizang’s Billion-Yuan Investment

msn.com

Mon Oct 16 2023

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