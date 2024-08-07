FRESHWORKS
4,400 emps
Since 2010
Worth 3.3B
- Company Ranking
- Stock Price
FRESHWORKS (FRSH)
EVERGREEN INDEX #80
Freshworks's stories on HackerNoonTechnology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
Freshworks' Journey to India’s First SaaS IPO: A Deep-Dive
Sun Oct 24 2021 By Scott D. Clary
Case Study: 6 Growth Tactics that Turned Freshworks into SaaS Unicorn
Wed Aug 26 2020 By Himanshu
The Essence of The Zoho vs. Freshworks [Deep Dive]
Thu May 07 2020 By Karthikeyan Malaisamy
Six Indian SaaS Startups Products To Watch in 2022
Fri Feb 28 2020 By Asloob Hashmi
Developer Experience Supremacy: Here’s What Industry Experts Say About It
Tue Nov 08 2022 By Freshworks
4 Smart Ways to Quickly Create and Deploy Email Signatures
Thu Jul 07 2022 By Bybrand
AI Is Eating the Browser—And That’s a Good Thing
Thu Jul 17 2025 By hacker68060072
138 Stories To Learn About Startups Top Story
Sat Dec 16 2023 By Learn Repo
90 Stories To Learn About Startup Strategy
Thu Dec 14 2023 By Learn Repo
151 Stories To Learn About Entrepreneur
Sat Dec 09 2023 By Learn Repo
73 Stories To Learn About Saas Marketing
Mon Jul 17 2023 By Learn Repo
327 Stories To Learn About Saas
Sun Jul 16 2023 By Learn Repo
Freshworks's latest news & mentionsExplore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
Freshworks reports first year of profitability in 2025
thehindubusinessline.com
Wed Feb 11 2026
Freshworks reports first year of profitability in 2025
thehindubusinessline.com
Wed Feb 11 2026
Freshworks posts first full
economictimes.indiatimes.com
Wed Feb 11 2026
Freshworks revenue rises 16% to $838.8 million in 2025; AI momentum lifts Q4 growth to 14%
moneycontrol.com
Wed Feb 11 2026
Freshworks forecasts annual profit below estimates amid AI
economictimes.indiatimes.com
Wed Feb 11 2026
Freshworks forecasts annual profit below estimates amid AI-driven software worries
marketscreener.com
Tue Feb 10 2026
Freshworks forecasts annual revenue above estimates on strong AI-driven software demand
reuters.com
Tue Feb 10 2026
Freshworks Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results
manilatimes.net
Tue Feb 10 2026
AI disruption fears weigh on SaaS industry
thehindubusinessline.com
Thu Feb 05 2026
Freshworks downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at Piper Sandler
markets.businessinsider.com
Mon Feb 02 2026
Inside Girish Mathrubootham’s quest to build India’s global AI giants
livemint.com
Sat Oct 25 2025
Freshworks (FRSH) Fell on Investors’ Concerns Despite Healthy Results
finance.yahoo.com
Fri May 31 2024