FRESHWORKS

#80 COMPANY RANKING
Freshworks designs ridiculously easy-to-use software for businesses of all sizes, making it effortless for them to delight their employees and their customers. Affordable, quick to implement and designed for the end user, more than 50,000 companies worldwide use Freshworks software-as-a-service to enable a better customer experience (CX, CRM) and employee experience (ITSM, HRSM). Headquartered in San Mateo, California, Freshworks has a dedicated team operating from 13 global locations to serve customers, including Bridgestone, Chargebee, DeliveryHero, ITV, Klarna, Multichoice, OfficeMax, TaylorMade and Vice Media.
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freshservice.com
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4,400 emps
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Since 2010
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Worth 3.3B
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#analytics#automation#cloud-computing
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FRESHWORKS (FRSH)

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EVERGREEN INDEX #80

Freshworks's stories on HackerNoon

Technology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
Freshworks' Journey to India’s First SaaS IPO: A Deep-Dive

Freshworks' Journey to India’s First SaaS IPO: A Deep-Dive

Sun Oct 24 2021 By Scott D. Clary

Case Study: 6 Growth Tactics that Turned Freshworks into SaaS Unicorn

Case Study: 6 Growth Tactics that Turned Freshworks into SaaS Unicorn

Wed Aug 26 2020 By Himanshu

The Essence of The Zoho vs. Freshworks [Deep Dive]

The Essence of The Zoho vs. Freshworks [Deep Dive]

Thu May 07 2020 By Karthikeyan Malaisamy

Six Indian SaaS Startups Products To Watch in 2022

Six Indian SaaS Startups Products To Watch in 2022

Fri Feb 28 2020 By Asloob Hashmi

Developer Experience Supremacy: Here’s What Industry Experts Say About It

Developer Experience Supremacy: Here’s What Industry Experts Say About It

Tue Nov 08 2022 By Freshworks

4 Smart Ways to Quickly Create and Deploy Email Signatures

4 Smart Ways to Quickly Create and Deploy Email Signatures

Thu Jul 07 2022 By Bybrand

AI Is Eating the Browser—And That’s a Good Thing

AI Is Eating the Browser—And That’s a Good Thing

Thu Jul 17 2025 By hacker68060072

138 Stories To Learn About Startups Top Story

138 Stories To Learn About Startups Top Story

Sat Dec 16 2023 By Learn Repo

90 Stories To Learn About Startup Strategy

90 Stories To Learn About Startup Strategy

Thu Dec 14 2023 By Learn Repo

151 Stories To Learn About Entrepreneur

151 Stories To Learn About Entrepreneur

Sat Dec 09 2023 By Learn Repo

73 Stories To Learn About Saas Marketing

73 Stories To Learn About Saas Marketing

Mon Jul 17 2023 By Learn Repo

327 Stories To Learn About Saas

327 Stories To Learn About Saas

Sun Jul 16 2023 By Learn Repo

Freshworks's latest news & mentions

Explore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
Freshworks reports first year of profitability in 2025

Freshworks reports first year of profitability in 2025

thehindubusinessline.com

Wed Feb 11 2026

Freshworks reports first year of profitability in 2025

Freshworks reports first year of profitability in 2025

thehindubusinessline.com

Wed Feb 11 2026

Freshworks posts first full

Freshworks posts first full

economictimes.indiatimes.com

Wed Feb 11 2026

Freshworks revenue rises 16% to $838.8 million in 2025; AI momentum lifts Q4 growth to 14%

Freshworks revenue rises 16% to $838.8 million in 2025; AI momentum lifts Q4 growth to 14%

moneycontrol.com

Wed Feb 11 2026

Freshworks forecasts annual profit below estimates amid AI

Freshworks forecasts annual profit below estimates amid AI

economictimes.indiatimes.com

Wed Feb 11 2026

Freshworks forecasts annual profit below estimates amid AI-driven software worries

Freshworks forecasts annual profit below estimates amid AI-driven software worries

marketscreener.com

Tue Feb 10 2026

Freshworks forecasts annual revenue above estimates on strong AI-driven software demand

Freshworks forecasts annual revenue above estimates on strong AI-driven software demand

reuters.com

Tue Feb 10 2026

Freshworks Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results

Freshworks Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results

manilatimes.net

Tue Feb 10 2026

AI disruption fears weigh on SaaS industry

AI disruption fears weigh on SaaS industry

thehindubusinessline.com

Thu Feb 05 2026

Freshworks downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at Piper Sandler

Freshworks downgraded to Neutral from Overweight at Piper Sandler

markets.businessinsider.com

Mon Feb 02 2026

Inside Girish Mathrubootham’s quest to build India’s global AI giants

Inside Girish Mathrubootham’s quest to build India’s global AI giants

livemint.com

Sat Oct 25 2025

Freshworks (FRSH) Fell on Investors’ Concerns Despite Healthy Results

Freshworks (FRSH) Fell on Investors’ Concerns Despite Healthy Results

finance.yahoo.com

Fri May 31 2024

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