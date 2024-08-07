FRESHWORKS #80 COMPANY RANKING

Freshworks designs ridiculously easy-to-use software for businesses of all sizes, making it effortless for them to delight their employees and their customers. Affordable, quick to implement and designed for the end user, more than 50,000 companies worldwide use Freshworks software-as-a-service to enable a better customer experience (CX, CRM) and employee experience (ITSM, HRSM). Headquartered in San Mateo, California, Freshworks has a dedicated team operating from 13 global locations to serve customers, including Bridgestone, Chargebee, DeliveryHero, ITV, Klarna, Multichoice, OfficeMax, TaylorMade and Vice Media.