QICHACHA ()

#1524 COMPANY RANKING
Founded in March 2014 and backed by leading Chinese VC investors, Qichacha is a pioneer in delivering business data, credit information, and analytics on private and public companies to Chinese consumers/professionals via mobile devices. Qichacha's business database has records on over 100 million companies. Its mobile app has millions of daily active users including investors, lawyers, sales executives, and regular consumers. It has also supplied data-driven risk and marketing solutions to hundreds of enterprises such as banks, insurance firms, CRM solution providers, and sales organizations.
computer emoji
qcc.com
ninja emoji
250-500 emps
light emoji
Since 2014
#analytics#professional-services#research
Company IndexTech Stories & NewsABOUT
Claim This Company
#1524
Ranking Index(All Ranking)
0%
Grow & Performance(seo & stats)
Coming Soon
3
Traffic(Website, visiotrs & user retention)
Coming Soon

QICHACHA ()

5D1M6Mmax

EVERGREEN INDEX #1524

Qichacha ()'s latest news & mentions

Explore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
West Ham sound out investors as Vanessa Gold puts large portion of family’s shares up for sale

West Ham sound out investors as Vanessa Gold puts large portion of family’s shares up for sale

sg.news.yahoo.com

Wed Nov 01 2023

India's Relaxo Footwears Q2 profit nearly doubles on solid demand

India's Relaxo Footwears Q2 profit nearly doubles on solid demand

sg.news.yahoo.com

Wed Nov 01 2023

WeWork shares sink on reports of imminent plans for bankruptcy filing

WeWork shares sink on reports of imminent plans for bankruptcy filing

sg.finance.yahoo.com

Wed Nov 01 2023

China’s semiconductor state fund invests $2B in memory chip firm

China’s semiconductor state fund invests $2B in memory chip firm

msn.com

Tue Oct 31 2023

China's semiconductor state fund invests $2 billion in memory chip firm

China's semiconductor state fund invests $2 billion in memory chip firm

firstpost.com

Tue Oct 31 2023

Brands, firms set to introduce new concepts at design festival with an eye on the young

Brands, firms set to introduce new concepts at design festival with an eye on the young

shine.cn

Tue Oct 31 2023

China's semiconductor state fund invests $2 billion in memory chip firm

China's semiconductor state fund invests $2 billion in memory chip firm

reuters.com

Tue Oct 31 2023

Alleged pyramid scheme case involving Taiwan celebrities dismissed

Alleged pyramid scheme case involving Taiwan celebrities dismissed

globaltimes.cn

Thu Oct 26 2023

Report: NIO Applies Trademark for Self-developed Chip 'Yang Jian'; Mass Production May Start This Mth

Report: NIO Applies Trademark for Self-developed Chip 'Yang Jian'; Mass Production May Start This Mth

aastocks.com

Tue Oct 24 2023

Report: NIO Applies Trademark for Self-developed Chip 'Yang Jian'; Mass Production May Start This Mth

Report: NIO Applies Trademark for Self-developed Chip 'Yang Jian'; Mass Production May Start This Mth

aastocks.com

Tue Oct 24 2023

Global Vinyl Record Market Sees Increased Demand, Fueled by Rising Disposable Incomes and Urbanization

Global Vinyl Record Market Sees Increased Demand, Fueled by Rising Disposable Incomes and Urbanization

finance.yahoo.com

Fri Oct 20 2023

Cotti Coffee registers multiple trademarks for baijiu-infused cold brew

Cotti Coffee registers multiple trademarks for baijiu-infused cold brew

technode.com

Fri Oct 20 2023

Representing this company? Click here to claim and customize this page!

Reviews About Qichacha ()

avatar

Qichacha () WIKI

Apply to get your Tech Company News Page live on HackerNoon.com today!