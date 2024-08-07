QICHACHA ()
#1524 COMPANY RANKING
Founded in March 2014 and backed by leading Chinese VC investors, Qichacha is a pioneer in delivering business data, credit information, and analytics on private and public companies to Chinese consumers/professionals via mobile devices. Qichacha's business database has records on over 100 million companies. Its mobile app has millions of daily active users including investors, lawyers, sales executives, and regular consumers. It has also supplied data-driven risk and marketing solutions to hundreds of enterprises such as banks, insurance firms, CRM solution providers, and sales organizations.
250-500 emps
Since 2014
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QICHACHA ()
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EVERGREEN INDEX #1524
Qichacha ()'s latest news & mentionsExplore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
West Ham sound out investors as Vanessa Gold puts large portion of family’s shares up for sale
sg.news.yahoo.com
Wed Nov 01 2023
India's Relaxo Footwears Q2 profit nearly doubles on solid demand
sg.news.yahoo.com
Wed Nov 01 2023
WeWork shares sink on reports of imminent plans for bankruptcy filing
sg.finance.yahoo.com
Wed Nov 01 2023
China’s semiconductor state fund invests $2B in memory chip firm
msn.com
Tue Oct 31 2023
China's semiconductor state fund invests $2 billion in memory chip firm
firstpost.com
Tue Oct 31 2023
Brands, firms set to introduce new concepts at design festival with an eye on the young
shine.cn
Tue Oct 31 2023
China's semiconductor state fund invests $2 billion in memory chip firm
reuters.com
Tue Oct 31 2023
Alleged pyramid scheme case involving Taiwan celebrities dismissed
globaltimes.cn
Thu Oct 26 2023
Report: NIO Applies Trademark for Self-developed Chip 'Yang Jian'; Mass Production May Start This Mth
aastocks.com
Tue Oct 24 2023
Report: NIO Applies Trademark for Self-developed Chip 'Yang Jian'; Mass Production May Start This Mth
aastocks.com
Tue Oct 24 2023
Global Vinyl Record Market Sees Increased Demand, Fueled by Rising Disposable Incomes and Urbanization
finance.yahoo.com
Fri Oct 20 2023
Cotti Coffee registers multiple trademarks for baijiu-infused cold brew
technode.com
Fri Oct 20 2023