QICHACHA () #1524 COMPANY RANKING

Founded in March 2014 and backed by leading Chinese VC investors, Qichacha is a pioneer in delivering business data, credit information, and analytics on private and public companies to Chinese consumers/professionals via mobile devices. Qichacha's business database has records on over 100 million companies. Its mobile app has millions of daily active users including investors, lawyers, sales executives, and regular consumers. It has also supplied data-driven risk and marketing solutions to hundreds of enterprises such as banks, insurance firms, CRM solution providers, and sales organizations.