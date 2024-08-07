BOOKMYSHOW

#254 COMPANY RANKING
Launched in 2007, BookMyShow, owned and operated by Big Tree Entertainment Pvt Ltd (founded in 1999), is India's leading entertainment destination and the one-stop-shop for every out-of-home entertainment need. The firm is present in over 650 towns and cities in India and works with partners across the industry to provide unmatched entertainment experiences to millions of customers. Over the years, the company has evolved from a purely online ticketing platform for movies across 6,000 screens to end-to-end management of live entertainment events including music concerts, live performances, theatricals, sports, and more, all accomplished at par with global standards. Some of the key properties that BookMyShow has brought to its markets over the past few years include U2’s The Joshua Tree Tour, NBA’s debut games in India, Disney’s Aladdin, Cirque du Soleil BAZZAR as also international artists such as Coldplay, Ed Sheeran, Justin Bieber to name a few. BookMyShow has also built India’s largest organic reviews and ratings engine for movies and has driven technology innovations, such as the m-ticket and Movie Mode, impacting tens of millions of users and the industry at large. With continued support from investors including TPG Growth, Stripes Group, Elevation Capital (formerly SAIF Partners), Accel, and Network18, BookMyShow is invested in providing the best user experience, whether on-ground or online. Demonstrating category leadership, BookMyShow has grown beyond India with operations in Dubai, Indonesia, Sri Lanka, and Singapore amongst others. The Mumbai-headquartered company counts Ticket Green, Eventifier, Masti Tickets, Townscript, and Burrp amongst its key investments in the sector. BookMyShow is also committed to society at large, by way of its charity initiative BookASmile, which provides entertainment experiences to the underprivileged. For more information, please visit www.bookmyshow.com.
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bookmyshow.com
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652-1404 emps
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Since 2007
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Worth 900M
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BOOKMYSHOW

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EVERGREEN INDEX #254

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