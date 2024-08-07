FLUTTERWAVE

#553 COMPANY RANKING
At Flutterwave, we are on a mission to build payments infrastructure to connect Africa to the global economy. We do this by building technology, tools, and infrastructure for businesses and banks who want to provide a more seamless and secure payments experience for their customers. Founded in 2016 by a team of African finance and technology veterans from Standard Bank, PayPal, Google Wallet amongst others. Flutterwave has grown to become one of the fastest growing payments companies in the world. Since inception Flutterwave has processed close to $2 billion in payments and 25 million transactions across over 33 African countries where it currently operates. It has attracted significant investment from experienced Fintech investors such as Ycombinator Continuity Fund (investors in Stripe), Greycroft (investors in Braintree and Venmo), Greenvisor Capital, Omidyar Network, and Glynn Capital amongst others. In 2017 Flutterwave was named Africa’s best fintech company at the Apps Africa Innovation Awards.
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flutterwave.com
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201 - 500 emps
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Since 2016
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Worth 3B
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FLUTTERWAVE

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EVERGREEN INDEX #553

Flutterwave's stories on HackerNoon

Technology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
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Flutterwave's latest news & mentions

Explore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
African Unicorn Flutterwave Bets Mono Buy to Strengthen IPO Case

African Unicorn Flutterwave Bets Mono Buy to Strengthen IPO Case

bloomberg.com

Fri Jan 09 2026

Flutterwave Expands Payments Infrastructure With Acquisition of Open Banking Firm Mono

Flutterwave Expands Payments Infrastructure With Acquisition of Open Banking Firm Mono

europapress.es

Tue Jan 06 2026

Flutterwave Expands Payments Infrastructure With Acquisition of Open Banking Firm Mono

Flutterwave Expands Payments Infrastructure With Acquisition of Open Banking Firm Mono

prnewswire.co.uk

Mon Jan 05 2026

Flutterwave buys Nigeria's Mono in rare African fintech exit

Flutterwave buys Nigeria's Mono in rare African fintech exit

techcrunch.com

Mon Jan 05 2026

African VC LoftyInc Capital launches third fund for seed and Series A, reaches $43M first close

African VC LoftyInc Capital launches third fund for seed and Series A, reaches $43M first close

techcrunch.com

Tue Mar 04 2025

Flutterwave CEO GB Agboola on rebuilding trust, and strengthening Africa’s payments future

Flutterwave CEO GB Agboola on rebuilding trust, and strengthening Africa’s payments future

edition.cnn.com

Thu Oct 17 2024

Flutterwave’s chief on the company’s executive hires, product focus, and IPO plans

Flutterwave’s chief on the company’s executive hires, product focus, and IPO plans

techcrunch.com

Mon Oct 07 2024

Flutterwave Secures Payment Aggregator License in Mozambique - Tech In Africa

Flutterwave Secures Payment Aggregator License in Mozambique - Tech In Africa

techinafrica.com

Fri May 31 2024

Flutterwave Approved to Offer Payment Services in Mozambique Following Approval From Central Bank | The Fintech Times

Flutterwave Approved to Offer Payment Services in Mozambique Following Approval From Central Bank | The Fintech Times

thefintechtimes.com

Fri May 31 2024

Virtual Cards Market Report to 2028, Featuring Apple, Bank of China, Barclaycard, Capital One, Discover, Flutterwave, Klarna, Lithic, Monese, Monzo, Nubank, Rakuten Card, Revolut Starling and Stripe

Virtual Cards Market Report to 2028, Featuring Apple, Bank of China, Barclaycard, Capital One, Discover, Flutterwave, Klarna, Lithic, Monese, Monzo, Nubank, Rakuten Card, Revolut Starling and Stripe

jimmyspost.com

Sat Mar 30 2024

Ex-Flutterwave VP starts Mira, focuses on hospitality firms

Ex-Flutterwave VP starts Mira, focuses on hospitality firms

benjamindada.com

Wed Feb 14 2024

Ex-Flutterwave VP launches Mira, a new way to eat and pay at restaurants

Ex-Flutterwave VP launches Mira, a new way to eat and pay at restaurants

techcabal.com

Wed Feb 14 2024

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