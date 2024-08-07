FASTLY

#1450 COMPANY RANKING
Fastly, Inc. operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet. It is a programmable platform designed for web and application delivery. The company offers Compute@Edge; developer hub that includes solution library patterns and recipes, API and language references, change logs, and Fastly Fiddle solutions; device detection and geolocation, edge dictionaries, edge access control lists, and edge authentication services; full site delivery services, such as dynamic site acceleration, origin shield, instant purge, surrogate keys, real-time logging and stats, cloud optimizer, programmatic control, edge databases, content compression, reliability, and modern protocols and performance services; and streaming solutions and services, including live streaming, media shield, and origin connect. It also provides edge security solutions, such as DDoS protection and cloud, edge web application firewall (WAF), transport layer security (TLS), platform TLS, and compliance services; unified web application and API protection solutions that includes runtime self-application protection, advanced rate limiting, API and ATO protection, account takeover protection, bot protection, and next generation WAF. In addition, the company offers edge applications, such as load balancers and image optimizers; video on demand; and managed edge delivery services. It serves customers operating in digital publishing, media and entertainment, technology, online retail, travel and hospitality, and financial services industries. The company was formerly known as SkyCache, Inc. and changed its name to Fastly, Inc. in May 2012. Fastly, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.
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fastly.com
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1,100-1,433 emps
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Since 2011
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#cloud-computing#software-development#web-development
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FASTLY (FSLY)

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EVERGREEN INDEX #1450

Fastly's stories on HackerNoon

Technology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
How to Leverage Open Source GraphQL CDN/Edge Cache With Cloudflare, Fastly, and fly.io

How to Leverage Open Source GraphQL CDN/Edge Cache With Cloudflare, Fastly, and fly.io

Sun Jul 31 2022 By WunderGraph

Why You Should Care More About The Recent Global Internet Outage

Why You Should Care More About The Recent Global Internet Outage

Sat Jul 03 2021 By Derek Lim

Telegram Games Are Fastly Becoming Red Flags 🚩

Telegram Games Are Fastly Becoming Red Flags 🚩

Wed Aug 21 2024 By Ivy

Mallory Launches AI-Native Threat Intelligence Platform, Turning Global Threat Data Into Prioritized

Mallory Launches AI-Native Threat Intelligence Platform, Turning Global Threat Data Into Prioritized

Thu Apr 09 2026 By CyberNewswire

The Future of Information Freedom Might Be 550 Kilometers Above Earth

The Future of Information Freedom Might Be 550 Kilometers Above Earth

Tue Oct 07 2025 By Koulibayi

The Day I Learned My NAS Was Traceable Through TLS Logs

The Day I Learned My NAS Was Traceable Through TLS Logs

Thu Sep 25 2025 By Nicolas Fränkel

Join the Codex Public Testnet: Help Defend Against Data Censorship

Join the Codex Public Testnet: Help Defend Against Data Censorship

Wed Dec 04 2024 By Logos

Building Scalable E-commerce Infrastructure on Magento

Building Scalable E-commerce Infrastructure on Magento

Wed Nov 20 2024 By Robbie Thompson

How Poor Web App Performance Drives Customers Away

How Poor Web App Performance Drives Customers Away

Fri Oct 04 2024 By Abhishek Kumar Mishra

Web Image Optimization: Best Practices for Speed and SEO in 2024

Web Image Optimization: Best Practices for Speed and SEO in 2024

Mon Jul 15 2024 By Alex Shevtsov

Enhancing Digital Security with AI Image and Video Detectors

Enhancing Digital Security with AI Image and Video Detectors

Mon Jul 15 2024 By Micheal Chukwube

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Fastly's latest news & mentions

Explore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
HALPER SADEH LLC ENCOURAGES FASTLY, INC. SHAREHOLDERS TO CONTACT THE FIRM TO DISCUSS THEIR RIGHTS

HALPER SADEH LLC ENCOURAGES FASTLY, INC. SHAREHOLDERS TO CONTACT THE FIRM TO DISCUSS THEIR RIGHTS

marketscreener.com

Wed Dec 24 2025

Fastly : New Study Sponsored by Fastly Reveals Modern Application Security Programs Deliver 3x Better Business Outcomes

Fastly : New Study Sponsored by Fastly Reveals Modern Application Security Programs Deliver 3x Better Business Outcomes

marketscreener.com

Mon Dec 22 2025

Fastly, Akamai Poised For Security, Compute Growth, Says Analyst

Fastly, Akamai Poised For Security, Compute Growth, Says Analyst

benzinga.com

Mon Dec 15 2025

Winning at Scale: How Foxtel Delivers Flawless 4K Sports To 1M+ Concurrent Fans With Fastly’s Developer

Winning at Scale: How Foxtel Delivers Flawless 4K Sports To 1M+ Concurrent Fans With Fastly’s Developer

itwire.com

Sat Dec 06 2025

Fastly Recognised as a Gartner Peer Insights Customer’s Choice for Seventh Consecutive Year, Trusted By Customers for Cloud Web Application and API Protection

Fastly Recognised as a Gartner Peer Insights Customer’s Choice for Seventh Consecutive Year, Trusted By Customers for Cloud Web Application and API Protection

itwire.com

Sun Oct 05 2025

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

etfdailynews.com

Sat Sep 27 2025

The AI-Scraping Free-for-All Is Coming to an End

The AI-Scraping Free-for-All Is Coming to an End

nymag.com

Sun Sep 14 2025

Francesca Albanese: ‘The struggle against the Mafia has marked me and my sense of justice’

Francesca Albanese: ‘The struggle against the Mafia has marked me and my sense of justice’

irishtimes.com

Sat May 17 2025

Fastly Inc put volume heavy and directionally bearish

Fastly Inc put volume heavy and directionally bearish

markets.businessinsider.com

Sat Dec 28 2024

Halloween weather: Met Éireann confirm how trick-or-treating conditions are shaping up

Halloween weather: Met Éireann confirm how trick-or-treating conditions are shaping up

extra.ie

Wed Oct 30 2024

NJ beachgoer Patrick Dispoto dies trying to get kids off beach ahead of lightning storm

NJ beachgoer Patrick Dispoto dies trying to get kids off beach ahead of lightning storm

nypost.com

Wed Jun 26 2024

FSLY INVESTOR ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Announces that Fastly Inc. Investors Can Join the Class Action Lawsuit

FSLY INVESTOR ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Announces that Fastly Inc. Investors Can Join the Class Action Lawsuit

kxan.com

Fri May 31 2024

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