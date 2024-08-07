FASTLY
#1450 COMPANY RANKING
Fastly, Inc. operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet. It is a programmable platform designed for web and application delivery. The company offers Compute@Edge; developer hub that includes solution library patterns and recipes, API and language references, change logs, and Fastly Fiddle solutions; device detection and geolocation, edge dictionaries, edge access control lists, and edge authentication services; full site delivery services, such as dynamic site acceleration, origin shield, instant purge, surrogate keys, real-time logging and stats, cloud optimizer, programmatic control, edge databases, content compression, reliability, and modern protocols and performance services; and streaming solutions and services, including live streaming, media shield, and origin connect. It also provides edge security solutions, such as DDoS protection and cloud, edge web application firewall (WAF), transport layer security (TLS), platform TLS, and compliance services; unified web application and API protection solutions that includes runtime self-application protection, advanced rate limiting, API and ATO protection, account takeover protection, bot protection, and next generation WAF. In addition, the company offers edge applications, such as load balancers and image optimizers; video on demand; and managed edge delivery services. It serves customers operating in digital publishing, media and entertainment, technology, online retail, travel and hospitality, and financial services industries. The company was formerly known as SkyCache, Inc. and changed its name to Fastly, Inc. in May 2012. Fastly, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.
1,100-1,433 emps
Since 2011
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FASTLY (FSLY)
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EVERGREEN INDEX #1450
Fastly's stories on HackerNoonTechnology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
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Fastly's latest news & mentionsExplore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
HALPER SADEH LLC ENCOURAGES FASTLY, INC. SHAREHOLDERS TO CONTACT THE FIRM TO DISCUSS THEIR RIGHTS
marketscreener.com
Wed Dec 24 2025
Fastly : New Study Sponsored by Fastly Reveals Modern Application Security Programs Deliver 3x Better Business Outcomes
marketscreener.com
Mon Dec 22 2025
Fastly, Akamai Poised For Security, Compute Growth, Says Analyst
benzinga.com
Mon Dec 15 2025
Winning at Scale: How Foxtel Delivers Flawless 4K Sports To 1M+ Concurrent Fans With Fastly’s Developer
itwire.com
Sat Dec 06 2025
Fastly Recognised as a Gartner Peer Insights Customer’s Choice for Seventh Consecutive Year, Trusted By Customers for Cloud Web Application and API Protection
itwire.com
Sun Oct 05 2025
Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts
etfdailynews.com
Sat Sep 27 2025
The AI-Scraping Free-for-All Is Coming to an End
nymag.com
Sun Sep 14 2025
Francesca Albanese: ‘The struggle against the Mafia has marked me and my sense of justice’
irishtimes.com
Sat May 17 2025
Fastly Inc put volume heavy and directionally bearish
markets.businessinsider.com
Sat Dec 28 2024
Halloween weather: Met Éireann confirm how trick-or-treating conditions are shaping up
extra.ie
Wed Oct 30 2024
NJ beachgoer Patrick Dispoto dies trying to get kids off beach ahead of lightning storm
nypost.com
Wed Jun 26 2024
FSLY INVESTOR ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Announces that Fastly Inc. Investors Can Join the Class Action Lawsuit
kxan.com
Fri May 31 2024