FARFETCH

#241 COMPANY RANKING
FARFETCH exists for the love of fashion. We believe in empowering individuality. Our mission is to be the global technology platform for luxury fashion, connecting creators, curators and consumers. FARFETCH is the leading global technology platform for the luxury fashion industry. Founded in 2007 by José Neves for the love of fashion, and launched in 2008, FARFETCH began as an e-commerce marketplace for luxury boutiques around the world. As of 31st December 2019, the FARFETCH Marketplace connects customers in over 190 countries with items from more than 50 countries and over 1,200 of the world’s best brands, boutiques and department stores, delivering a truly unique shopping experience and access to the most extensive selection of luxury on a single platform. FARFETCH’s additional businesses include FARFETCH Platform Solutions, which services enterprise clients with e-commerce and technology capabilities; Browns and Stadium Goods, which offer luxury products to consumers; and New Guards, a platform for the development of global fashion brands. FARFETCH also invests in innovations such as its Store of the Future augmented retail solution, and develops key technologies, business solutions, and services for the luxury fashion industry. Learn more about us: www.aboutfarfetch.com www.farfetchinvestors.com Join us: www.farfetchcareers.com
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farfetch.com
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Since 2007
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#fashion#ecommerce
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FARFETCH (FTCHQ)

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EVERGREEN INDEX #241

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Farfetch's latest news & mentions

Explore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
A Letter to Farfetch’s New Owner | BoF

A Letter to Farfetch’s New Owner | BoF

businessoffashion.com

Fri Feb 16 2024

Farfetch CEO José Neves Steps Down Following Coupang Acquisition

Farfetch CEO José Neves Steps Down Following Coupang Acquisition

hypebeast.com

Fri Feb 16 2024

Farfetch founder steps down following Coupang takeover - Retail Gazette

Farfetch founder steps down following Coupang takeover - Retail Gazette

retailgazette.co.uk

Fri Feb 16 2024

Can Farfetch Survive Coupang’s Shock Therapy? | BoF

Can Farfetch Survive Coupang’s Shock Therapy? | BoF

businessoffashion.com

Fri Feb 16 2024

Farfetch CEO and founder resigns as company braces for job cuts (FTCHF)

Farfetch CEO and founder resigns as company braces for job cuts (FTCHF)

seekingalpha.com

Thu Feb 15 2024

Farfetch CEO José Neves Steps Down

Farfetch CEO José Neves Steps Down

fashionista.com

Thu Feb 15 2024

José Neves Quits as CEO of Farfetch In Management Shakeup at Coupang

José Neves Quits as CEO of Farfetch In Management Shakeup at Coupang

wwd.com

Thu Feb 15 2024

Farfetch founder ousted after failed US float triggered takeover

Farfetch founder ousted after failed US float triggered takeover

telegraph.co.uk

Thu Feb 15 2024

Farfetch founder ousted after failed US float triggered takeover

Farfetch founder ousted after failed US float triggered takeover

finance.yahoo.com

Thu Feb 15 2024

Kering pulls its brands from Farfetch | Retail News UK

Kering pulls its brands from Farfetch | Retail News UK

apparelresources.com

Wed Feb 14 2024

Taylor Swift's Crystal-Embellished Super Bowl Jeans Are Still in Stock—Here's Where You Can Snag Them

Taylor Swift's Crystal-Embellished Super Bowl Jeans Are Still in Stock—Here's Where You Can Snag Them

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Mon Feb 12 2024

The Monday Briefing: John Lewis walkouts; Kering and Farfetch; West End theft

The Monday Briefing: John Lewis walkouts; Kering and Farfetch; West End theft

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