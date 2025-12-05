FACT BASE INC.
#null COMPANY RANKING
Fact Base Inc. is a Tokyo-based SaaS startup founded in 2022, specializing in providing drawing management systems for the manufacturing industry. Their flagship product, ZUMEN, streamlines information sharing and order management from design to production, enhancing operational efficiency for small and mid-sized manufacturers.
72 emps
Since 2022
Worth 44.2M
Claim This Company
#Ranking Index(All Ranking)
Coming Soon
6%Grow & Performance(seo & stats)
Coming Soon
6Traffic(Website, visiotrs & user retention)
- Company Ranking
FACT BASE INC.
5D1M6Mmax
EVERGREEN INDEX #
This Company's Rankings Data Chart will be Available Soon!
Fact Base Inc.'s stories on HackerNoonTechnology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
Technological solutions help solve the glaring needs of the cannabis industry
Wed Oct 24 2018 By Angelique Moss
How to Make Awesome Infographics for Your Blog
Tue May 03 2022 By Vaibhav Kakkar
Fantasy sports continue to gain more fans each year - here's why
Thu May 24 2018 By Arturo Garcia
News — At The Edge — 9/22
Thu Sep 20 2018 By Doc Huston
mnaHow We Acquired 7000+ Users in Less than a Month
Fri Jul 27 2018 By Ognjen Vuković
Developer Salary Showdown: Tech Companies vs Agencies
Wed Jun 28 2017 By Roger Jin
The Early Days of ArtMap Inc.
Sun Mar 26 2017 By David Smooke
How AI Is Narrowing Our View of the World
Mon Feb 17 2025 By Model Tuning
Active Probing: How OpenVPN Servers Are Fingerprinted Through Unique Behaviors
Mon Jan 13 2025 By Virtual Machine Tech
Automated Essay Scoring Using Large Language Models
Sat Oct 12 2024 By Junaid Syed
Taming LLMs with Langchain + Langgraph
Fri Sep 27 2024 By postovalov
The Easy Button
Tue May 21 2024 By Arthur Hayes