EGNYTE
#2259 COMPANY RANKING
Connect better. Protect better. Do more together. Egnyte transforms businesses through smarter content allowing organizations to connect, protect, and unlock value from all their content. Our content governance platform delivers smart content collaboration and governance in the cloud or on-premises to thousands of businesses around the world even the most regulated industries. Founded in 2007, Egnyte is privately held and headquartered in Mountain View, CA. Investors include venture capital firms, such as Google Ventures and Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, as well as technology partners, such as CenturyLink and Seagate Technology.
1,233 emps
Since 2007
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EGNYTE
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EVERGREEN INDEX #2259
Egnyte's stories on HackerNoonTechnology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
The High Stakes of Big Game Hunting in Cybersecurity
Tue Mar 25 2025 By Anirudh Khanna
Top Software Development Companies 2022 That Are Growing Fast
Sun May 23 2021 By Andrew Marks
Evaluating Cloud Backup Solutions: AWS vs. Azure vs. Google Cloud
Sun Sep 08 2019 By Twain Taylor
managing passwords and other secrets in a bigger team
Sat Oct 20 2018 By Danny Aslam-Perez
Startups of The Year 2023 Winners: North America
Wed Jan 24 2024 By Startups of The Year
Egnyte's latest news & mentionsExplore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
Why Egnyte keeps hiring junior engineers despite the rise of AI coding tools
venturebeat.com
Tue Jan 13 2026
Egnyte Global Summit Showcases New Features Enhancing AI-Powered Productivity and Secure Collaboration
manilatimes.net
Wed Nov 12 2025
Egnyte Global Summit Showcases New Features Enhancing
globenewswire.com
Wed Nov 12 2025
Egnyte Joins the Pax8 Marketplace
manilatimes.net
Wed Oct 29 2025
Egnyte Joins the Pax8 Marketplace
globenewswire.com
Wed Oct 29 2025
Egnyte to Highlight Autodesk Construction Cloud Integration Unifying Project Lifecycle Management and Governance at Autodesk University
manilatimes.net
Thu Sep 04 2025
Egnyte to Highlight Autodesk Construction Cloud Integration
globenewswire.com
Thu Sep 04 2025
Clinical Data Management Systems Market Worth $5.49 Billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners
finance.yahoo.com
Fri Oct 27 2023
Springcoast Gathers More Than $500 Million So Far for Small Technology Deals
msn.com
Thu Oct 19 2023
Egnyte Announces Virtual Document Room To Protect and Manage Highly Sensitive Business Information
biopharmadive.com
Mon Oct 16 2023
Lilly to enter radiopharmaceutical drug field with $1.4B Point buyout
biopharmadive.com
Wed Oct 11 2023
Egnyte Announces Virtual Document Room To Protect and Manage Highly Sensitive Business Information
tmcnet.com
Tue Oct 10 2023