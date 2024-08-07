EGNYTE

#2259 COMPANY RANKING
Connect better. Protect better. Do more together. Egnyte transforms businesses through smarter content allowing organizations to connect, protect, and unlock value from all their content. Our content governance platform delivers smart content collaboration and governance in the cloud or on-premises to thousands of businesses around the world even the most regulated industries. Founded in 2007, Egnyte is privately held and headquartered in Mountain View, CA. Investors include venture capital firms, such as Google Ventures and Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, as well as technology partners, such as CenturyLink and Seagate Technology.
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egnyte.com
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1,233 emps
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Since 2007
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#cloud-computing#data-privacy-and-compliance#messaging-communications
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EGNYTE

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EVERGREEN INDEX #2259

Egnyte's stories on HackerNoon

Technology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
The High Stakes of Big Game Hunting in Cybersecurity

The High Stakes of Big Game Hunting in Cybersecurity

Tue Mar 25 2025 By Anirudh Khanna

Top Software Development Companies 2022 That Are Growing Fast

Top Software Development Companies 2022 That Are Growing Fast

Sun May 23 2021 By Andrew Marks

Evaluating Cloud Backup Solutions: AWS vs. Azure vs. Google Cloud

Evaluating Cloud Backup Solutions: AWS vs. Azure vs. Google Cloud

Sun Sep 08 2019 By Twain Taylor

managing passwords and other secrets in a bigger team

managing passwords and other secrets in a bigger team

Sat Oct 20 2018 By Danny Aslam-Perez

Startups of The Year 2023 Winners: North America

Startups of The Year 2023 Winners: North America

Wed Jan 24 2024 By Startups of The Year

Egnyte's latest news & mentions

Explore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
Why Egnyte keeps hiring junior engineers despite the rise of AI coding tools

Why Egnyte keeps hiring junior engineers despite the rise of AI coding tools

venturebeat.com

Tue Jan 13 2026

Egnyte Global Summit Showcases New Features Enhancing AI-Powered Productivity and Secure Collaboration

Egnyte Global Summit Showcases New Features Enhancing AI-Powered Productivity and Secure Collaboration

manilatimes.net

Wed Nov 12 2025

Egnyte Global Summit Showcases New Features Enhancing

Egnyte Global Summit Showcases New Features Enhancing

globenewswire.com

Wed Nov 12 2025

Egnyte Joins the Pax8 Marketplace

Egnyte Joins the Pax8 Marketplace

manilatimes.net

Wed Oct 29 2025

Egnyte Joins the Pax8 Marketplace

Egnyte Joins the Pax8 Marketplace

globenewswire.com

Wed Oct 29 2025

Egnyte to Highlight Autodesk Construction Cloud Integration Unifying Project Lifecycle Management and Governance at Autodesk University

Egnyte to Highlight Autodesk Construction Cloud Integration Unifying Project Lifecycle Management and Governance at Autodesk University

manilatimes.net

Thu Sep 04 2025

Egnyte to Highlight Autodesk Construction Cloud Integration

Egnyte to Highlight Autodesk Construction Cloud Integration

globenewswire.com

Thu Sep 04 2025

Clinical Data Management Systems Market Worth $5.49 Billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

Clinical Data Management Systems Market Worth $5.49 Billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

finance.yahoo.com

Fri Oct 27 2023

Springcoast Gathers More Than $500 Million So Far for Small Technology Deals

Springcoast Gathers More Than $500 Million So Far for Small Technology Deals

msn.com

Thu Oct 19 2023

Egnyte Announces Virtual Document Room To Protect and Manage Highly Sensitive Business Information

Egnyte Announces Virtual Document Room To Protect and Manage Highly Sensitive Business Information

biopharmadive.com

Mon Oct 16 2023

Lilly to enter radiopharmaceutical drug field with $1.4B Point buyout

Lilly to enter radiopharmaceutical drug field with $1.4B Point buyout

biopharmadive.com

Wed Oct 11 2023

Egnyte Announces Virtual Document Room To Protect and Manage Highly Sensitive Business Information

Egnyte Announces Virtual Document Room To Protect and Manage Highly Sensitive Business Information

tmcnet.com

Tue Oct 10 2023

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