EGNYTE #2259 COMPANY RANKING

Connect better. Protect better. Do more together. Egnyte transforms businesses through smarter content allowing organizations to connect, protect, and unlock value from all their content. Our content governance platform delivers smart content collaboration and governance in the cloud or on-premises to thousands of businesses around the world even the most regulated industries. Founded in 2007, Egnyte is privately held and headquartered in Mountain View, CA. Investors include venture capital firms, such as Google Ventures and Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, as well as technology partners, such as CenturyLink and Seagate Technology.