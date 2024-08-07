DUKAAN

#208 COMPANY RANKING
Dukaan is a DIY platform which enables merchants with zero programming skills to set up their e-commerce store using smartphone. We created the Dukaan app with the aim to support and help local businesses that were facing a crisis during the raging pandemic. Within a year, we have evolved into a platform for businesses of any size, volume, and geographical location. We provide multiple business features to simplify the e-commerce lifecycle.
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mydukaan.io
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4-250 emps
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Since 2020
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Worth 71M
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DUKAAN

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EVERGREEN INDEX #208

Dukaan's stories on HackerNoon

Technology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
Apparate: Early-Exit Models for ML Latency and Throughput Optimization - Conclusion, References

Apparate: Early-Exit Models for ML Latency and Throughput Optimization - Conclusion, References

Thu Oct 03 2024 By Writings, Papers and Blogs on Text Models

18 Female Tech Communities in Africa

18 Female Tech Communities in Africa

Mon Sep 12 2022 By HackerNoon Threads

Dukaan's latest news & mentions

Explore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
Indore Food Corner: Top 10 Spots To Relish Authentic Sindhi Dal Pakwan In Indore

Indore Food Corner: Top 10 Spots To Relish Authentic Sindhi Dal Pakwan In Indore

freepressjournal.in

Tue Mar 24 2026

'This is mohabbat ki dukaan': Rahul Gandhi meets 'Mohammad Deepak' after viral Kotdwar video, says will join his gym

'This is mohabbat ki dukaan': Rahul Gandhi meets 'Mohammad Deepak' after viral Kotdwar video, says will join his gym

timesofindia.indiatimes.com

Mon Feb 23 2026

Australian Women Groove To O’Romeo’s Paan Ki Dukaan: ‘Shahid Kapoor, Are You Watching?’

Australian Women Groove To O’Romeo’s Paan Ki Dukaan: ‘Shahid Kapoor, Are You Watching?’

news18.com

Mon Feb 23 2026

Viral Video: Fans Rush To Shahid Kapoor For Selfies, Ignore Triptii Dimri At O'Romeo Event

Viral Video: Fans Rush To Shahid Kapoor For Selfies, Ignore Triptii Dimri At O'Romeo Event

ndtv.com

Tue Feb 10 2026

New stars boost films more than established ones, argue Siddharth-Garima

New stars boost films more than established ones, argue Siddharth-Garima

timesofindia.indiatimes.com

Tue Feb 10 2026

Dukaan vs Mimi: Comparisons hurt more than help, admit Siddharth-Garima

Dukaan vs Mimi: Comparisons hurt more than help, admit Siddharth-Garima

timesofindia.indiatimes.com

Tue Feb 10 2026

Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri perform energetic hook step on 'Paan Ki Dukaan' song at 'O'Romeo' promotional event - Watch

Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri perform energetic hook step on 'Paan Ki Dukaan' song at 'O'Romeo' promotional event - Watch

timesofindia.indiatimes.com

Mon Feb 09 2026

Shahid Kapoor Shares BTS Dance Moments Of Song Paan Ki Dukaan From O Romeo

Shahid Kapoor Shares BTS Dance Moments Of Song Paan Ki Dukaan From O Romeo

news18.com

Sat Feb 07 2026

Shahid Kapoor reveals he shot ‘Paan Ki Dukaan’ without rehearsals, calls the song a complete on

Shahid Kapoor reveals he shot ‘Paan Ki Dukaan’ without rehearsals, calls the song a complete on

bollywoodhungama.com

Sat Feb 07 2026

O Romeo': Shahid Kapoor swarmed on stage; gets mobbed at song launch of 'Paan Ki Dukaan'

O Romeo': Shahid Kapoor swarmed on stage; gets mobbed at song launch of 'Paan Ki Dukaan'

timesofindia.indiatimes.com

Sat Feb 07 2026

O Romeo: Shahid Kapoor-Triptii Dimri’s Paan Ki Dukaan Song Launch Event Gone Wrong, Actors Force To Exit Stage

O Romeo: Shahid Kapoor-Triptii Dimri’s Paan Ki Dukaan Song Launch Event Gone Wrong, Actors Force To Exit Stage

republicworld.com

Sat Feb 07 2026

Shahid Kapoor-Triptii Dimri’s Energetic Performance On Paan Ki Dukaan Is Unmissable

Shahid Kapoor-Triptii Dimri’s Energetic Performance On Paan Ki Dukaan Is Unmissable

news18.com

Sat Feb 07 2026

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