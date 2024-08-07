DUKAAN #208 COMPANY RANKING

Dukaan is a DIY platform which enables merchants with zero programming skills to set up their e-commerce store using smartphone. We created the Dukaan app with the aim to support and help local businesses that were facing a crisis during the raging pandemic. Within a year, we have evolved into a platform for businesses of any size, volume, and geographical location. We provide multiple business features to simplify the e-commerce lifecycle.