DUKAAN
#208 COMPANY RANKING
Dukaan is a DIY platform which enables merchants with zero programming skills to set up their e-commerce store using smartphone. We created the Dukaan app with the aim to support and help local businesses that were facing a crisis during the raging pandemic. Within a year, we have evolved into a platform for businesses of any size, volume, and geographical location. We provide multiple business features to simplify the e-commerce lifecycle.
4-250 emps
Since 2020
Worth 71M
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DUKAAN
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EVERGREEN INDEX #208
Dukaan's stories on HackerNoonTechnology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
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Dukaan's latest news & mentionsExplore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
Indore Food Corner: Top 10 Spots To Relish Authentic Sindhi Dal Pakwan In Indore
freepressjournal.in
Tue Mar 24 2026
'This is mohabbat ki dukaan': Rahul Gandhi meets 'Mohammad Deepak' after viral Kotdwar video, says will join his gym
timesofindia.indiatimes.com
Mon Feb 23 2026
Australian Women Groove To O’Romeo’s Paan Ki Dukaan: ‘Shahid Kapoor, Are You Watching?’
news18.com
Mon Feb 23 2026
Viral Video: Fans Rush To Shahid Kapoor For Selfies, Ignore Triptii Dimri At O'Romeo Event
ndtv.com
Tue Feb 10 2026
New stars boost films more than established ones, argue Siddharth-Garima
timesofindia.indiatimes.com
Tue Feb 10 2026
Dukaan vs Mimi: Comparisons hurt more than help, admit Siddharth-Garima
timesofindia.indiatimes.com
Tue Feb 10 2026
Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri perform energetic hook step on 'Paan Ki Dukaan' song at 'O'Romeo' promotional event - Watch
timesofindia.indiatimes.com
Mon Feb 09 2026
Shahid Kapoor Shares BTS Dance Moments Of Song Paan Ki Dukaan From O Romeo
news18.com
Sat Feb 07 2026
Shahid Kapoor reveals he shot ‘Paan Ki Dukaan’ without rehearsals, calls the song a complete on
bollywoodhungama.com
Sat Feb 07 2026
O Romeo': Shahid Kapoor swarmed on stage; gets mobbed at song launch of 'Paan Ki Dukaan'
timesofindia.indiatimes.com
Sat Feb 07 2026
O Romeo: Shahid Kapoor-Triptii Dimri’s Paan Ki Dukaan Song Launch Event Gone Wrong, Actors Force To Exit Stage
republicworld.com
Sat Feb 07 2026
Shahid Kapoor-Triptii Dimri’s Energetic Performance On Paan Ki Dukaan Is Unmissable
news18.com
Sat Feb 07 2026