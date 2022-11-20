Online Medicine Delivery App Development Cost & Features

Online medicine delivery apps have witnessed an increasing demand for instant delivery of medicines to the doorstep due to their unique features and prompt services in times of need. The medical industry has been exploring new ideas and working on numerous features to meet people's needs & requirements. The global mobile health market(https://www.statista.com/topics/2263/mhealth/topicheader_wrapper)__ is expected to reach US$189 billion by 2025. Medical App Revenue Forecast of Different countries for 2026 Medical App revenue Forecast.





The need for an on-demand medicine app increased during the Pandemic when people could not fulfill basic needs like food, grocery, and even prescribed medicines. Online medicine delivery applications have witnessed an increasing demand for instant delivery of medicines to the doorstep due to their unique features and prompt services in times of need.





Drug delivery apps became popular by providing quick services in less time. It also reduces the expenses and hassle of locating the right medicine and on-time supervision assistance. The medical industry has been exploring new ideas and working on numerous features to meet people's needs & requirements.

What is An On-demand Medicine Delivery App

Pharmaceutical delivery apps are the instant solution to all your healthcare needs, such as health and wellness products, diet charts, medicines at your doorstep, expert consultations from the comfort of your home, or quick emergency assistance.





Unlike traditional healthcare facilities, an online pharmacy delivery app helps the unprivileged, senior citizens, and special-abled individuals to receive the best medical care quickly, whether it is medicine delivery, instant medical consultation, or an ambulance.

Market Study on Medicine Delivery Mobile Applications

India

Total revenue in the Medical App segment is expected to grow US$5.29 million by 2022 and show a CAGR of 9.04% with a market volume of US$7.48 million by 2026 in the forecasting period of 2022-2026.

Total in-app purchase revenue in the Medical App segment is expected to reach US$3.85 million in 2022.

World Wide

Total revenue in the Online Pharmacy Market segment is expected to reach US$27.60 billion in 2022. It is expected to show a CAGR of 13.65% with an estimated market value of US$52.33 billion by 2027 for 2022-2027.

The global mobile health market is expected to reach US$189 billion by 2025.

Medical App Revenue Forecast of Different countries for 2026

Medical App Revenue Forecast

Business Models of A Medicine Delivery App Development





The pharmacy app development costs and features depend on the distinctive business model. Your business goal and resources will help you choose the best business model for developing your medicine delivery app.

Let’s discuss all business models one by one-

Medical Store Medicine Delivery Model





The business model best suits pharmacy stores that want to build their online presence. It is the most economical and simplistic business model out of all three. The medicine delivery apps consist of all the basic and advanced features to achieve the business goal in time.

The vendors connect through mobile apps. The customers search, order, and receive medical services through the app. They handle the whole process through the e-pharmacy app. No commission or listing fees are given to any third party.

Aggregator-type Delivery Model

An aggregator-type medicine delivery app development includes the association of all the offline medicine retailers, pharmaceutical companies, and medical equipment suppliers in one place. The vendors pay the listing fee for using the platform to reach more customers in addition to the fixed commission on every order placed on their shop through the medicine app. The app management must follow specific government policies, rules, and regulations to provide users with the best medical care at an affordable price.

Company-to-Consumer Delivery Model





Big pharmaceutical companies like Apollo choose such an app development business model. Users must register on their pharmacy delivery app and place an order. With their personalized medicine delivery app development, pharma companies get better control over their businesses as they can directly contact their customers.





Such online pharmacy app development projects are big and complex, requiring a large team and a big budget to function effortlessly. It takes longer to build than the other two business models and a comprehensive marketing and PR team to achieve the desired business goal.

Monetization Techniques

Make sure you find a way to monetize your mobile app idea. Some popular ways to monetize your medicine delivery app are in-app purchases, in-app advertising, featured listing fees, subscription plans to access premium features, and a commission-based business model.

In-app Purchases include health & wellness products and everyday medical items such as Band-Aids, Crepe Bandages, Vicks, Burnol Cream, Dettol, Cotton Patti, etc. Such products don’t need prescriptions from doctors. They can be bought without any doctor consultation.

In-app Advertising is for online pharma retailers and companies. They can pay extra to the pharmacy delivery app to be listed on the top of the page and in the recommendations list. In-app advertising helps retailers and companies to reach a broader audience.





The Featured Listing Fee is the amount sellers pay to establish the online shop on the pharmacy delivery app platform. Every platform charges a different amount based on its business policies. The listing fee is different from the commission.





The Subscription allows users to access the blogs, informative health and diet sections, and all the premium features on the delivery app for a fee for a period. The subscription also includes Email notifications for exclusive health content and advice.





The Commission Fee is the amount the app platform charges from listed retailers on the sale of each product. The commission can be between 10%-30% depending on its business policies.

Top Medicine Delivery Mobile Applications

Netmeds

Brown Packet

Pharm Easy

Practo

Myra Medicines

TATA 1mg

Apollo

Challenges in On-demand Medicine Industry

Though many challenges medicine delivery apps face before they even start making significant changes in the pharmacy industry, aside from delivering the best human services and same-day delivery issues, such apps deal with the most prominent concerns that jeopardize their growth and widen the gap between their services and consumers.





Let’s discuss some of those issues in detail

Comply with FDA Regulations

Medicine delivery apps must adhere to FDA rules and regulations. The organization ensures and promotes a healthy lifestyle with the help of numerous programs and schemes. People access healthcare facilities 24x7 using electronic devices such as medicines, exercise schedules, yoga tips, diet charts, experts' advice, nutrition tips, etc.

Data Security & Privacy

For more data security and safety, it is advised to switch to decentralized blockchain technology, where the data can not be altered or destroyed. The integration of blockchain technology in the healthcare industry has assured people that their personal information and medical history will not be stolen or shared anywhere. The new emerging technology keeps the data encrypted and coded.

Conventional Healthcare Practices

Despite the various healthcare apps, most people still depend on traditional healthcare practices. Though it may take time, there is hope because more people are aware of such apps compared to before the pandemic. These days, such an app has a significant impact on the medical industry and convinces people to use a medicine delivery app for delivering medicines to their doorstep.

Essential Features of An On-demand Medicine App

Once you have decided on the business model to develop an online pharmacy delivery app, you must choose the essential features you need in your MVP. An MVP is developed based on the basic customer needs and requirements.





Let’s see what an MVP looks like on various app panels-.





Admin Panel

Customer App

Chemist App

Delivery Person App

Admin Panel

The app management oversees and supervises the rest of the panels for the successful functionality of the delivery app.





Let’s look at the essential features an admin panel must have-

Dashboard

The mobile app development company gives pharmacy delivery app owners access to handle every aspect of business management through the app. The app's database includes online retailers, user demographics, medicine lists, healthcare blog management, government compliances list, business resorts, etc.

Batch Payment Processing

It includes a more secure and encrypted payment system. Users must be able to pay via cash and credit/ debit card. Online payment apps can be another way to process payments.





Cryptocurrency, based on decentralized blockchain technology, is one of the most secure and encrypted ways to manage finances. The possibility of paying medical bills using cryptocurrencies is high in the future.

Supplier & User Management

The online medicine home delivery app must be able to keep all ayurvedic and homeopathic medicines, allopathic drugs, and medical equipment at affordable prices. The user management system must be so effective that suppliers reach remote areas on time with necessary medical assistance and ensure that customers get their medicine delivered on time.

Business Analysis

The analytical tool is the best feature to keep an eye on the performance of the business. It helps make a new strategy, adhere to customer demands, and accurately study consumer behavior. The preferable analysis tool is Google Analytics for precise and accurate results.

Order Tracking

Admin must be able to ensure the safe delivery of medicines and various medical supplies. The delivery app management must be efficient enough to simultaneously provide the faultless delivery of multiple medications and exact healthcare supplies.

Marketing & Promotion Tool

Transparency, truth, and honesty hold enormous value in the pharmacy industry. Medicine delivery applications must adhere to these qualities to reach a wider audience and earn their trust. Promotion and marketing tools are addressed based on results received from Google Analytics. The marking strategy is an added benefit to soar high in the pharmacy industry.

Customer Support

Customer support helps solve customer issues and queries instantly. It is also helpful in receiving feedback about a specific medical store and better handling grievance issues. The features help app management to understand customer requirements and explore new business opportunities.

Inventory Management

It is necessary to keep all healthcare items and supplies on hand to meet the demand and supply. Also, medical supplies must be error-free and up-to-date for timely and prompt deliveries. Expired drugs and out-of-date supplies from medicine stock must be checked and thrown away on time.

Push Notification

Push notification is a valuable feature for tracking real-time activities throughout business dealings. This feature in the medicine delivery apps shows the analysis reports, payment processing, loan management, system updates, developers processing, and many more informative notifications.

Customer App

The customer app consists of the essential and advanced features that users need to use the services. While advanced features require a subscription, many delivery app companies start with their unique ideas and essential features in a customer app to develop an MVP.





Let’s look at the essential features required in an MVP-

Login/Registration

Users can register using an Email Id, Phone number, or social accounts like Facebook. The app asks for various basic information to fill in, and your profile is set to order medicines.

Add Prescription

Users must now add the prescribed medicine or image of the prescription in the app and choose the quantity. The prescription image must be high quality and clear before uploading it on the app. You can see the price and details of the medication in the app.

Search Medicine

The app function helps users to search for medicines for a particular company. You can order the medicine you want by typing the name in the search bar and take assistance from the built-in help center if needed.

Order Medicines

After adding the prescribed medicines to the cart, you can click on the “order” button. After confirmation, it will proceed further with your request. Make sure to write the correct name of medicines before ordering to prevent yourself from future hassle.

Online Payment System

The App development team must integrate a secure and encrypted payment system into an on-demand app. Users must be able to choose payment modes such as cash, credit/debit card, net banking, etc.

Order History

It is the most crucial feature of an on-demand delivery app. Customers can look at their previous orders and reorder in times of need. They don’t need to search for the same medicines every time they want to order.

Drug Information

The drug details help customers understand the medicine and its components. It also builds transparency between pharma companies and customers. The details include necessary precautions, expiry date, manufacturing date, price, company details, seller’s info, etc.

Ratings & Feedback

After making purchases and overall services, users must be able to leave feedback, experiences, and ratings on the app. It helps companies, chemists, and online pharmacy shops understand customer needs and requirements & also helps them give better customer service.

Provide Page

"Provide page" is essential for businesses to expand the knowledge of their businesses to the customers and reach wider audiences for other services as well. Users become aware of the other products and services the certain business offers.

Help Center

In case of queries and doubts, there is always a "Help Center" option to cater to users' needs and guide them in the right direction. It also refers customers using Powerful AI algorithms to the proper aid.

Push Notifications

Every mobile and web application is incomplete without a “Push Notification” feature. The app management helps businesses convey their marketing plans, such as discounts, offers, medicine availability, health tips, etc., through this feature.

Refund/ Return Policies

Every medical company and pharmacy includes the refund and returns feature in their app or services. The feature lets users know about the policies and return product details. In case of misplaced products or wrong product delivery, users can get a refund.

Discounts & Reward System

Rewards and discounts are part of the marketing strategies of a business. It allures people to use their services over and over again. People also get rewards if they refer the app’s services to others.

Refill System

Fast re-ordering service is the best way to refill medicines without needing to order them after a particular time. Users can get an automatic refill after a specific time as the online pharmacy app tracks their health schedules.

Search for Substitutes

If users don’t find the exact medicine on the app, there is always a substitute. The app must have a feature to help users compare the alternatives with their medicines & find a substitute medicine while not compromising their health. A health expert can also guide users in getting the right substitute medicine for the time being.

Built-in-Chat

In-app communication is an essential requirement in medicine delivery apps. It helps users chat with health experts and talk to delivery persons about the arrival of the parcel at the right place.

Order Tracking

From the time of the order to till arrival, the user must be able to track the order at any time through the app. It gives users the surety and safety of their package throughout the journey. Usually, app companies use tracking links or Google Maps for real-time tracking.

Online Doctor Consultation

Communication with a health expert is an essential feature of any online drug delivery app. Users can chat and video/audio call at their convenience to the experts for the best care guidance.

Chemist App

The chemist app panel of the pharmacy delivery app gives access to online medicine retailers a platform to expand their services far and wide. The essential features of the chemist app help vendors function their businesses smoothly.

Let’s look at the essential features required to develop an MVP-

Register

A chemist or online pharmacy must be able to register their services with secure login information on the medicine delivery app.

Account Management

Online retailers and enterprises must be able to include details about their business details and the products they offer. The details include every available medicine with all the crucial information, quantity, periodic updates, similar medicines, and price info systematically.

Order Management

Vendors must be able to manage their orders, accept and reject them according to the availability of their service at that time, and manage orders and organize them effortlessly. They must be able to update the order status and details about the package on the app to keep transparency and help users track their orders.

Order Notifications

Vendors get a real-time notification whenever users place an order, which is vital for fast-order fulfillment. Also, they get notifications every time users post feedback and reviews about the delivery.

Digital Prescription

The online app allows users to upload a digital file of their prescriptions. It helps the pharmacies to update their records and pack the right medicine with the order.

Payment Gateways

Vendors can process and control their payments through the app. In an aggregator-type business model, the app charges a commission that businesses on the app can manage.

Order History

Online pharmacies and medicine shops can keep track of their online orders with details and update their system accordingly. It also helps them to manage online business data and urges them to give their best services.

Analytics Report

In a dedicated-type medicine delivery business model, the vendors must be able to use the analytical tool. It helps improve business strategies, analyze customer demands & needs, and help them update inventories on time.

Discounts & Offers

It is a proven strategy to attract more consumers toward your business. An on-demand medicine delivery application helps consumers to choose highly functional and best medicine sellers through recommendations. The vendors also offer multiple discounts & loyalty programs, and affordable medical care.

Delivery Tracking

Just like customers, vendors must also be able to track the order for safe delivery confirmation of the package. Google Maps is one of the most preferable and accurate real-time tracking tools.

In-app Messaging

Vendors must be able to send and receive customer messages regarding orders. If any customer has any query throughout the medicine delivery process, sellers must be able to solve them in the best way possible.

Ratings & Reviews

The feedback helps medicine sellers better understand their customers and improve their services. It also lets other users know about previous users' experiences with their services.

Push Notifications

The feature helps vendors with real-time activities, whether it’s related to business or customers, such as feedback, comments, ratings, queries, etc.

Delivery Person App,

A delivery person is responsible for delivering healthcare services on time, fast, and safely. So, a pharmacy delivery app company must provide essential features to the delivery person to complete the task effortlessly.





Let’s take a look at those features in detail-

Registration

The delivery person must be able to register via Email ID or mobile number. Secure social login via social media accounts is another way to register. It also helps with quick verification, keeping the app platform safe and secure.

Driver Profile

After registration, driver profile management is crucial to establishing trust and transparency between e-pharmacy apps and users. The necessary information must be visible to users during the processing of medicine delivery.

Navigation

Google Maps is the best navigation tool to guide the driver toward the destination. It helps drivers reach their destination on time without getting lost.

Delivery Status

The delivery status tells the users and vendors about the package location, arrival, and sending time. When the user gets the package, the driver can update the system.

Delivery History

The delivery history records all the successful and unsuccessful deliveries on the medicine delivery app. The track record also shows the driver’s work efficiency.

Push Notifications

Push notification shows real-time activity updates, such as new delivery orders. Drivers also get to know about customer ratings.

Advanced Features of Medicine Delivery Apps

Most medicine delivery apps include all the essential features to kick-start their sales in the e-pharmacy market. Indeed, All the basic features will help you succeed in developing an MVP (Minimum Viable Product). However, basic features will not be enough to establish brand value and maintain long-lasting brand recognition.





Let’s discuss some futuristic & profitable features that will help you leave a mark in the medical industry-

Medical Lab Facility

Pharmaceutical manufacturers and pharmacy stores own medical labs for various tests or collaborate with corporations. With this premium feature, medical experts can advise on necessary tests and recommend the most trusted one nearby. An e-pharmacy app can also recommend the best medical lab facility in the nearby area.





The recommendation must comprise a list of tests, expenses, medical insurance facility, deals & suggestions, location of medical labs, medical info, necessary instructions before tests, in-app communication option, the contact information of the laboratory, etc.

Multilingual Board

The app must include multiple languages (both international & regional) so people can operate the pharmacy app in their preferred language. The in-app translation feature will also attract more users to the platform.

Health Awareness Blog

No advanced and futuristic pharmacy app is complete without health-oriented informative segments. The blog incorporates all the latest findings in the medical field, healthcare advice and day-to-day health practices, safety & protection, and health awareness drives in your nearby area and worldwide.

Document Management

All the prescriptions and reports that users upload on the pharmacy app to get medical advice and purchase medicines must be safe for users to access easily directly from the app for future use. The documents must not be shared & kept secure by an online pharmacy app company and keep it encrypted and shielded from hackers.

Chatbot Integration

The advantage of technological innovations is that you can automate most of the services without compromising quality, money, and time. AI technology is one of those powerful algorithms that automate the process of customer services, such as solving queries, clearing doubts, finding the best medical advice based on comprehensive data, etc. Chatbot AI in a medicine delivery mobile app can help customers tremendously anytime, anywhere.

CRM Integration

CRM (Customer Relationship Management) is integral to business growth. The CRM manager helps build strong relationships with existing and potential customers. A tool in the admin panel that allows managing content, sales, productivity, and more.

Behaviour Analysis

Behavior analysis helps understand customers' behavior patterns in-depth and urges medical companies to act accordingly. How users use the app, what they search for, how often they spend time on the app, diets, exercise routine, and their purchasing behavior help the medicine delivery app platform suggest the best advice.

Nearby Medicine Stores

With this premium feature in a pharmacy delivery app, users can locate a nearby pharmacy store to get fast-prescribed medication or drug refills if they are apprehensive about the quality of a particular prescribed drug.

Blockchain Storage

Online pharmacy apps must store user data more securely and encrypted. It is safe to store data using the blockchain instead of cloud storage which demands enterprise-level hardware for its data centers. The other advantage of decentralized blockchain storage is that they are reliable, error-free, and economical compared to centralized cloud storage.

Required Medical Compliance & Integration

Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA)

Certified with Electronic Prescribing of a Controlled Substance (EPCS)

Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS)

Integrated with Electronic Prior Authorization (EPA)

Health Level 7 International (HL7)

HITECH’s Meaningful Use Stage 1 & 2 (MU-1 & MU-2)

Required Tech Stack in Medicine Delivery App

Let's look at all the technology stacks needed to start the online pharmacy app development process-





Web & Mobile Application - Flutter, React Native

Frontend Developers - Chrome DevTools, HTML, JavaScript

Backend Developers - PHP, Python, Laravel

Database - MySQL, IBM DB2, Oracle RDBMS

Cloud Storage - Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, AWS

In-app Messaging - Salesforce, Hubspot, Marketo, Twilio

Location - Google Maps, Google Places

Batch Payment Processing- API, Brain Tree, PayPal, GPay

Social Login - Facebook, Instagram, Twitter

Push Notification - NotifyVisitors, Push engage, Catapush

On-demand Medicine Delivery App Development Cost

Many factors affect the development process and growth of the medicine delivery app. Let’s take a look at those facts-

Market Research

In-depth market research on the most competitive industry is crucial for the success of your online medicine purchase app. It includes scrutinizing the work of your competitors, gaining in-depth knowledge of your field, new technology inventions useful for the delivery app development, the latest medical findings, challenges and solutions in the app market, government policies & regulations, customer demands, and many more.





Required Development Team

Though you can hire subject matter experts and build your skilled app development team, it would be wise to associate with an experienced app development company to develop a cost-effective, agile, and high-quality mobile application in much less time. Some crucial factors will affect the development cost during the app development cycle.





Let's take a look at them-

Front-end Developers

Front-end developers design, build and implement the user interface elements of web-based applications for a satisfactory user experience without any error or downtime issue in the assignment. They work closely with product planning and design teams and assist in resolving issues related to browser compatibility & accessibility for the best user experience.

Backend Developers

Backend developers deal with the back end of a website to find the problem and solve it for a better user experience. They focus on coding, debugging, etc., to create a functional website. A backend developer must possess programming skills: Python, JavaScript, Ruby, PHP, HTML, etc.

Project Manager

The project manager oversees the planning, budgeting, and delegating responsibilities that help build robust project solutions. The project manager will supervise the day-to-day activities of the project, submit reports, guide the team, resolve issues, and communicate with the clients to keep them updated with the process.

UI/UX Designers

Stunning visualizations such as faster animations, eye-catching graphics, and smooth UI are some attributes of a quality product. The UI/UX designers will develop a wireframe that will give you an idea about the product's final look. This way, you will be assured of getting the same final product as you envisioned.

Quality Analysts

Quality analysts ensure that the developed software meets high-quality standards. They are responsible for developing processes, testing procedures, implementing systems, and running quality tests on procedures to meet the client's expectations while complying with safety regulations.

App Complexity

During the development of an MVP, features may increase the complexity and demand more storage in the app. Since the app will occupy the phone storage, the mobile app developers need to ensure that features do not complicate the app's working and don't occupy a large amount of phone storage.

App Type

Web & Mobile App Development Platforms

Choosing a suitable app development platform will not be an issue. Recently, there have been new developments in web and mobile app development technologies. With faster app development and simple coding techniques, Flutter by Google and React Native by Android have emerged as the most popular web and mobile application software frameworks.

Third-party Integration

A developer can code similar third-party software specifications instead of integrating them. However, the process can take days and increase the project's cost. It also will not be as flexible to future updates as third-party integration. Third-party software is built on a different platform but works efficiently with app software. The integration process also takes a few hours, making the project cost-effective & less time-consuming.

Future Innovations

After the completion of the app development, the medicine delivery app must adhere to the rules and regulations of the Google Play Store and App Store. The online pharmacy app must work efficiently for both Android & iOS devices. After approval from both platforms, the medicine delivery app gets the authorization to launch in the e-pharmacy market.



The post-development stage consists of debugging and future upgrades according to the users' demands and needs. Ensure that updates do not affect the app's functionality and work smoothly, even better than before.

Marketing Team

The marketing team works as the face of the organization, whose assignment is to promote business products, build customer relationships, maintain a loyal user base, and communicate with clients & potential business ventures. The marketing team reaches a broader audience and successfully works with other departments to reach the business goal.

Conclusion

Make sure you hire a talented and experienced software app development company to develop an on-demand medicine delivery application for both web and mobile platforms. The effect of features and technology will help you decide the best way to start the medicine delivery app development and finalize the web & mobile app design.





Undoubtedly, the medicine delivery app market is on the rise and thriving, with life-changing innovations launching daily. Ensure that your idea establishes new milestones in the most competitive market of medicine app development.















