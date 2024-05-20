Online Safety: How to Keep Your Digital Accounts Secure

Navigating digital accounts safely is a concern for many in the modern age. Digital accounts have become an integral part of our daily lives, from email and online banking to accounts on ride-sharing platforms like Uber and e-commerce platforms like Amazon; protecting our digital lives online is becoming imperative.
When computing began, we used computers for complex calculations on individual machines. Gradually, we started connecting these machines through the internet, leading to the dot-com boom. This boom resulted in the creation of many websites like chat rooms and forums. To access these, you needed to identify yourself, which led to the use of the common username and password system we use today to create accounts. This username and password became a way to uniquely identify a person and their account on these sites, forming a type of digital identity.
Nowadays, some of the most common incidents we see are phishing scams, identity theft, socially engineered attacks, ransomware, and compromised or weak credentials. Most, if not all, of these are directly or indirectly related to our digital identity and how we access it. Therefore, we need to ensure we secure ourselves online.
I will discuss one aspect of securing yourself online, which relates to digital accounts and how we access them. The most recommended strategy for that is:
Let me also share the strategy I use:
Good question. Let's explore why we find password-based logins inefficient, inconvenient, and frustrating.
Let's start with a login screen. You can see the traditional username/password login or signup page and a few social logins above. These are currently the most common methods of accessing an account. Let's examine how these methods contribute to feelings of inefficiency, inconvenience, and frustration.
Note: If you visit the site haveibeenpwned, you can see which of your data has been compromised.
Let's break down the recommended strategy:
Passwordless methods are more secure than password-based logins. If you want to know why, you can read my article on How Does Face ID or Touch ID Work. In simple terms, passwordless methods like Passkey use biometric authentication along with device identifiers to enable multifactor authentication (something you are and something you have) instead of a password (something you know).
This approach is not only easier and more secure but also resistant to many of the issues we discussed earlier. Although still new, there has been a significant industry push to adopt this, especially with the rise of biometric authenticators in our devices.
Note: You can find a list of websites and apps that support passwordless login or MFA, along with instructions on how to set it up, at passkeys.directory.
While not every site has adopted passwordless logins, a better way to secure your accounts that still use passwords is by using a password manager like Bitwarden or 1Password. They help you create strong, unique passwords and remember them easily. Most password managers come with autofill features that make it easy to use across devices.
While they can be a single point of failure and might be a bit of a hassle to set up initially, the benefits far outweigh the drawbacks. Remembering just one master password to manage your accounts securely is much better than dealing with the issues mentioned earlier.
Note: 1Password (the password manager I use) has provided more details on what happens if they are hacked. While there have been recent hacking incidents, I am not aware of any compromised data.
Multi-factor Authentication (MFA) is a security measure that requires users to provide more than one form of identification to access their accounts. This typically involves a combination of something you know, like a traditional password, and something you have, such as a one-time password (OTP) sent via SMS or email. By adding this extra layer of security, MFA significantly reduces the risk of unauthorized access, even if your password is compromised.
Implementing MFA is a crucial step in protecting your online accounts and personal information. It may take a bit of extra time during the login process, but the added security is well worth the effort.
Note: Most websites and services we use provide 2FA. You can check based on your use case at 2fa.directory.
This article explores common security threats and offers strategies to protect yourself online. Some recommendations include using passwordless login methods like Face ID or Passkeys, using password managers like 1Password, and implementing multi-factor authentication (MFA). These measures can greatly improve your online security and reduce the risk of unauthorized access to your accounts.
Hopefully, this article helps you understand why online security is important and enables you to stay safe on the internet.
