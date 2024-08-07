DOCTOLIB GMBH
#13780 COMPANY RANKING
Doctolib is the #1 online and mobile booking platform and management software provider for doctors in Europe. More than 150.000 doctors and practitioners and 50 million patients use our services each month. Our ever growing team of Doctolibers is already more than 1700 employees strong. For patients, Doctolib is a free online service to find a nearby health practitioner and book a doctor or dentist appointment 24/24 and 7/7 within a few clicks. For doctors, Doctolib is a full-range, digital service to improve bookings management, free assistants from administrative work and bring new patients to their office. We simply try to deliver a great healthcare experience we all deserve. Doctolib GmbH was born in 2016. Join Doctolib to help us transform the healthcare system in Germany: about.doctolib.de/jobs
1001 - 5000 emps
Since 2016
Worth 6.5B
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DOCTOLIB GMBH
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EVERGREEN INDEX #13780
Doctolib GmbH's latest news & mentionsExplore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
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