Search icon
Start Writing
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    Crypto VC Landscape in 2023: Adapting Strategies Amidst the Winterby@ulriklykke

    Crypto VC Landscape in 2023: Adapting Strategies Amidst the Winter

    tldt arrow
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    Funding Continues to Decline: The Crypto VC market is still facing headwinds as investors are cautious, with Q2 2023 attracting $2.32 billion in funding, slightly lower than the previous quarter. Mixed Valuations: Number of completed crypto VC deals increased in Q2, but pre-money valuations continued to decline, reaching $17.93 million, while the median crypto VC deal stood at $3 million in Q2 2023. Web3 Dominance: Web3 Gaming, NFTs, and the Metaverse are high-interest segments, this nascent crypto niche recorded the highest number of deals in Q2 2023. Crypto VC Landscape: Despite headwinds in 2023, the US remains the leading destination for venture capital funds in the digital asset industry, with over $2 billion invested this year. Crypto Winter Continues: 46% of respondents in a survey carried out by InnMind believe that the crypto winter will persist throughout 2023, with market recovery expected in 2024.

    People Mentioned

    Mention Thumbnail
    featured image - Crypto VC Landscape in 2023: Adapting Strategies Amidst the Winter
    web3#cryptocurrency#venture-capital
    Ulrik Lykke HackerNoon profile picture

    @ulriklykke

    Ulrik Lykke

    Receive Stories from @ulriklykke

    Credibility

    react to story with heart
    Ulrik Lykke HackerNoon profile picture
    by Ulrik Lykke @ulriklykke.Author of the Bitcoin Global Macro, a newsletter focusing on digital assets, macro insights & investment ideas.
    Read my stories
    Oasis Protocol - Web3

    Join the Privacy4Web3 Hackathon by Oasis Network

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    US Banking System Under Increasing Pressure
    Published at Apr 27, 2023 by ulriklykke #crypto-news
    Article Thumbnail
    Sideways Crypto Trading Persists Amid US Economy Scrutiny
    Published at Aug 05, 2023 by ulriklykke #cryptocurrency
    Article Thumbnail
    6 Web3 Trends That Are Defining 2023 So Far
    Published at Jul 11, 2023 by victoriaemme #web3
    Article Thumbnail
    Open Data Hack Powered by Filecoin, Kicking Off on August 30th
    Published at Aug 03, 2023 by protocollabs #filecoin
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!
    Hackernoon hq - po box 2206, edwards, colorado 81632, usa