DISCOVERCARS.COM #3038 COMPANY RANKING

DiscoverCars.com, one of the fastest-growing companies in Europe, according to the Financial Times, seeks to be a world leader in online car rental reservations. Serving more than 8k locations in 150 countries, our company is constantly adding new partners in new locations and pushing for the best prices and service for our customers. We currently serve more than 2.5 million customers monthly via our website, which is available in 17 languages while providing the best possible 24/7 customer support. Our success stems from the fantastic international team we have put together, comprising more than 142 teammates of diverse backgrounds representing 30 nationalities. Each of our employees is a professional in their field and is given the autonomy to do their job as they see best and all the necessary support.