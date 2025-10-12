DIRT

#1428 COMPANY RANKING
DIRT is a consumer intelligence company that uses sensor-based neuroscience and AI to identify attention-demanding content, enhancing audience engagement for clients in gaming, media, and e-commerce sectors.
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DIRT

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EVERGREEN INDEX #1428

Dirt's stories on HackerNoon

Technology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
The Dirty Secret of Shipping

The Dirty Secret of Shipping

Sat Feb 21 2026 By Dan Layfield

Code Smell 318 - Wasting Time Refactoring Dirty Code

Code Smell 318 - Wasting Time Refactoring Dirty Code

Mon Dec 29 2025 By Maxi C

The "Concrete Foundation" Fallacy: Why Your Quick-and-Dirty Database Schema is a Ticking Time Bomb

The "Concrete Foundation" Fallacy: Why Your Quick-and-Dirty Database Schema is a Ticking Time Bomb

Tue Dec 16 2025 By Hui

Dirty Pirate Metrics: How to Measure the Success of Your Open-Source Dev Tool

Dirty Pirate Metrics: How to Measure the Success of Your Open-Source Dev Tool

Fri Sep 12 2025 By Milica Maksimovic

The Dirty Secrets of Developer Advertising: Why Traditional Channels Fail—and What to Do Instead

The Dirty Secrets of Developer Advertising: Why Traditional Channels Fail—and What to Do Instead

Wed Jul 02 2025 By Hack Marketing with HackerNoon for Businesses

AI’s Dirty Secret: The Energy Cost of Training the Next GPT-5

AI’s Dirty Secret: The Energy Cost of Training the Next GPT-5

Tue May 06 2025 By Chandrakanth Puligundla

Meta's AI Chatbots Are 'Dirty Talking' With Kids Using Celebrity's Voice, Wall Street Journal Finds

Meta's AI Chatbots Are 'Dirty Talking' With Kids Using Celebrity's Voice, Wall Street Journal Finds

Wed Apr 30 2025 By Matthew - Technology News Australia

Clean Code, Dirty Planet: Unpacking CBDC's Footprint

Clean Code, Dirty Planet: Unpacking CBDC's Footprint

Wed Apr 16 2025 By mary pan

Unveiling My Dirty AI Secrets of Content Creation

Unveiling My Dirty AI Secrets of Content Creation

Fri Aug 16 2024 By Egor Kaleynik

AI's Dirty Secret: The Hidden Cost of its Environmental Impact

AI's Dirty Secret: The Hidden Cost of its Environmental Impact

Wed Jan 17 2024 By Vik Bogdanov

How We Built an Efficient ML Model With Dirty Data and Insufficient Information

How We Built an Efficient ML Model With Dirty Data and Insufficient Information

Fri Dec 22 2023 By Potapov Peter

Meta's Dirty Secrets: How the Parent Company of Facebook and Instagram Conceals its Harmful Tactics

Meta's Dirty Secrets: How the Parent Company of Facebook and Instagram Conceals its Harmful Tactics

Thu Nov 02 2023 By Save the Kids From Meta

Dirt's latest news & mentions

Explore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
Johnny Mullenax Does Sunday Brunch the Red Dirt Way

Johnny Mullenax Does Sunday Brunch the Red Dirt Way

rollingstone.com

Thu Feb 12 2026

First Ride: Zero’s XE brings electric power to the dirt

First Ride: Zero’s XE brings electric power to the dirt

shropshirestar.com

Thu Feb 12 2026

First Ride: Zero’s XE brings electric power to the dirt

First Ride: Zero’s XE brings electric power to the dirt

expressandstar.com

Thu Feb 12 2026

How to remove pesticides from your grapes naturally: Easy scientific steps to clean them the right way

How to remove pesticides from your grapes naturally: Easy scientific steps to clean them the right way

economictimes.indiatimes.com

Thu Feb 12 2026

Commercial development eyed for lot near Helena airport

Commercial development eyed for lot near Helena airport

billingsgazette.com

Wed Feb 11 2026

Commercial development eyed for lot near Helena airport

Commercial development eyed for lot near Helena airport

missoulian.com

Wed Feb 11 2026

Cops hunting for Nancy Guthrie find suspicious black glove near her home as hunt intensifies

Cops hunting for Nancy Guthrie find suspicious black glove near her home as hunt intensifies

pagesix.com

Wed Feb 11 2026

Chicopee man sues State Police alleging negligence, battery after riding dirt bike

Chicopee man sues State Police alleging negligence, battery after riding dirt bike

masslive.com

Wed Feb 11 2026

Amazon slashes 60% off the STARUMENT Portable Hand Vacuum Cleaner

Amazon slashes 60% off the STARUMENT Portable Hand Vacuum Cleaner

al.com

Wed Feb 11 2026

$500,000 for 12 helicopters: Florida farmers go to extremes to melt frost

$500,000 for 12 helicopters: Florida farmers go to extremes to melt frost

naplesnews.com

Wed Feb 11 2026

Micellar Water Explained: Dermatologists Decode The French Pharmacy Favourite

Micellar Water Explained: Dermatologists Decode The French Pharmacy Favourite

news18.com

Sat Dec 27 2025

6:30 Sha Tin (HK)

6:30 Sha Tin (HK)

racingpost.com

Sat Dec 27 2025

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