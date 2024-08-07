DFINITY #1472 COMPANY RANKING

The DFINITY Foundation’s mission is to build, promote, and maintain the Internet Computer — the world’s first web-speed, internet-scale public blockchain. It enables smart contracts to securely serve interactive web content directly into the browsers of end users, making it possible to build dapps, DeFi, open internet services, and enterprise systems that are capable of operating at hyperscale. The Internet Computer uses smart contracts to power an emerging decentralized ecosystem of interoperable dapps and services, where nearly every system and service can run in reimagined form on public blockchain.