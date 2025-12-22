CRYPTOSAFE
#11838 COMPANY RANKING
CryptoSafe Ltd. is a blockchain-focused company specializing in enhancing capital efficiency within the cryptocurrency market. Founded in 2021, it offers advanced tools and resources to navigate the crypto landscape, including the recently launched Safe Pay platform for secure and efficient cryptocurrency payments.
2-10 emps
Since 2021
Worth 95M
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CRYPTOSAFE
5D1M6Mmax
EVERGREEN INDEX #11838
CryptoSafe's stories on HackerNoonTechnology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
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