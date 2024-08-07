CREATIVE FABRICA #8105 COMPANY RANKING

We are Creative Fabrica. A fast scaling start-up from Amsterdam. We are developing the e-commerce platform of the future. On top of that, we build and maintain a social network, tools for creators to manage their digital assets, CF Fans - an all-in-one platform for creators to manage their followers, CF Classes - online classes from experienced designers and crafters, and many more! Our focus is to have designers on board that offer exceptional high-quality content and make their products searchable in unique ways. This allows our customers to speed up their workflow, allowing them to focus on what they love most: Creating.