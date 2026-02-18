Build a Two-Pane Market Brief MVP in Streamlit

In Part 1, we built the engine. A small set of EODHD-backed tools, an agent with strict rules, and a single run_brief() function that returns two outputs: the markdown brief and the structured artifacts. Part 1 Part 1 EODHD run_brief() This part is about turning that into something you can actually demo. We’ll build a simple Streamlit app that feels like a real feature: a query box on the left, a brief in the main view, and the tool-backed numbers rendered next to it. Why Streamlit for the MVP At this stage, the goal is not a perfect UI. It’s a working product surface you can show to someone in your team. A notebook is fine when you’re the only user. The moment you want feedback from a PM, a founder, or anyone non-technical, you need something they can click through. Streamlit is the fastest way to wrap your run_brief() function into that kind of experience, without building a frontend stack. run_brief() UI design: query first, with optional parameters The biggest change in the UI is making the query the primary input. That’s how people actually think. They don’t start with “60 trading days + fundamentals + headlines”. They start with a question. So the sidebar should lead with a Query box where someone can type something like: Query “Give me a 60-day brief on AAPL. Include fundamentals and 5 headlines.” Then we keep the other controls as optional parameters. These aren’t the “main input”. They’re enforcement knobs. If your team wants every brief to always include fundamentals, you can force that. If you’re doing a risk-focused workflow, you can keep risk always on. If headlines are too noisy for your use case, you can switch them off. Two-pane layout: brief on the left, numbers on the right Once you hit “Generate”, you want the output to feel like a product screen, not a chat window. Left side is the brief. It’s the thing you’d copy into Slack or drop into a weekly memo. It’s narrative and compressed. Right side is the tool-backed artifacts. That’s where the trust comes from. You can scan the return window, the key fundamentals, the risk metrics, and the headline list without hunting through paragraphs. It also makes it obvious what the model actually pulled from tools versus what it wrote as interpretation. Building the Streamlit App i. App skeleton This part is only about setting up the Streamlit page and importing the one backend function the UI will call. We’re not building logic here. We’re just defining the outer shell so the app feels like a small product surface instead of a notebook cell. import streamlit as st\nimport pandas as pd\nfrom copilot import run_query\n\nst.set_page_config(page_title="Market Brief Copilot", layout="wide")\n\nst.title("Market Brief Copilot")\nst.caption("LangChain + EODHD. Minimal internal-style brief, with tool-backed metrics.") import streamlit as st\nimport pandas as pd\nfrom copilot import run_query\n\nst.set_page_config(page_title="Market Brief Copilot", layout="wide")\n\nst.title("Market Brief Copilot")\nst.caption("LangChain + EODHD. Minimal internal-style brief, with tool-backed metrics.") The important line here is from copilot import run_query. This keeps the boundary clean. Streamlit stays a UI layer, and the copilot logic stays in copilot.py. That separation is what makes this reusable later if you decide to wrap the same backend inside FastAPI or a different internal UI. from copilot import run_query copilot.py st.set_page_config(..., layout="wide") is mostly a UX decision. Since we’re going to render a brief on the left and tool-backed metrics on the right, you want the wide layout so the output doesn’t feel cramped. st.set_page_config(..., layout="wide") ii. Inputs panel This is the most important part of the UI, because it defines how the copilot is used. The whole point of moving to a query-first design is that this matches how people actually ask for market context. They don’t think in terms of “checkboxes first”. They think in terms of “here’s my question”. The ticker and window still exist, but only as defaults. They’re there as guardrails when the query doesn’t specify them. Then we add “Optional parameters” as a forcing layer. This is not for normal usage. This is for teams that want consistency. For example, you might want fundamentals always included in every brief, even if the query forgot to ask. Same for risk, or headlines. with st.sidebar:\n st.header("Inputs")\n\n query = st.text_area("Query", value="For AAPL.US, compute total return over the last 60 trading days. Fetch PE and PB. Pull 5 latest headlines. Brief interpretation.")\n default_ticker = st.text_input("Default ticker (used only if query doesn't mention one)", value="AAPL.US")\n default_n_days = st.slider("Default trading days window (used only if query doesn't mention one)", min_value=20, max_value=180, value=60, step=5)\n\n st.divider()\n \n with st.sidebar.expander("Optional parameters (force include)"):\n include_fund = st.checkbox("Fundamentals (PE, PB, etc.)", value=False)\n include_risk = st.checkbox("Risk metrics (volatility, drawdown)", value=False)\n include_news = st.checkbox("Headlines", value=False)\n news_limit = st.slider("Headline count", min_value=3, max_value=10, value=5, step=1, disabled=not include_news)\n\n run_btn = st.button("Generate brief", type="primary") with st.sidebar:\n st.header("Inputs")\n\n query = st.text_area("Query", value="For AAPL.US, compute total return over the last 60 trading days. Fetch PE and PB. Pull 5 latest headlines. Brief interpretation.")\n default_ticker = st.text_input("Default ticker (used only if query doesn't mention one)", value="AAPL.US")\n default_n_days = st.slider("Default trading days window (used only if query doesn't mention one)", min_value=20, max_value=180, value=60, step=5)\n\n st.divider()\n \n with st.sidebar.expander("Optional parameters (force include)"):\n include_fund = st.checkbox("Fundamentals (PE, PB, etc.)", value=False)\n include_risk = st.checkbox("Risk metrics (volatility, drawdown)", value=False)\n include_news = st.checkbox("Headlines", value=False)\n news_limit = st.slider("Headline count", min_value=3, max_value=10, value=5, step=1, disabled=not include_news)\n\n run_btn = st.button("Generate brief", type="primary") The query text area is the primary input. In the demo, you can literally paste the same kind of prompts you used in the agent test runs. That’s intentional. It keeps the product surface aligned with the real workflows this tool is meant for. query The default_ticker and default_n_days are secondary. They only matter when the query is vague. In a product setting, this matters more than it sounds. People will type “give me a 60-day brief” and forget to mention the ticker because they assume the context is already set. Defaults prevent the whole run from failing. default_ticker default_n_days The expander is where the “team enforcement” idea lives. By keeping it collapsed by default, you’re not cluttering the UI for normal users. But the controls are still there when you want to run a consistent template, like “always include fundamentals and headlines for every brief”. iii. Metrics rendering The brief is useful, but in a product you also need the numbers to be scannable and reusable. So we treat the output as two layers: Narrative (the markdown brief).\nStructured artifacts (price window, fundamentals, risk, headlines). Narrative (the markdown brief). Narrative Structured artifacts (price window, fundamentals, risk, headlines). Structured artifacts The key is. We don’t want Streamlit to call EODHD again just to show metrics. The agent already called the tools once. So we extract those tool outputs from the agent messages and pass them straight to the UI. EODHD Extracting tool outputs inside copilot.py Extracting tool outputs inside copilot.py This helper walks through the LangGraph message list and pulls out anything that came from our tools. It gives us a single artifacts dict with consistent keys that the UI can render. artifacts def _extract_artifacts(messages: List[Any]) -> Dict[str, Any]:\n out: Dict[str, Any] = {}\n for m in messages:\n name = getattr(m, "name", None)\n content = getattr(m, "content", None)\n\n if not name:\n continue\n\n payload = _safe_json_loads(content)\n if payload is None:\n continue\n\n if name.endswith("last_n_days_prices"):\n out["price"] = payload\n elif name.endswith("fundamentals_snapshot"):\n out["valuation"] = payload\n elif name.endswith("risk_metrics"):\n out["risk"] = payload\n elif name.endswith("latest_news"):\n out["headlines"] = payload\n\n return out def _extract_artifacts(messages: List[Any]) -> Dict[str, Any]:\n out: Dict[str, Any] = {}\n for m in messages:\n name = getattr(m, "name", None)\n content = getattr(m, "content", None)\n\n if not name:\n continue\n\n payload = _safe_json_loads(content)\n if payload is None:\n continue\n\n if name.endswith("last_n_days_prices"):\n out["price"] = payload\n elif name.endswith("fundamentals_snapshot"):\n out["valuation"] = payload\n elif name.endswith("risk_metrics"):\n out["risk"] = payload\n elif name.endswith("latest_news"):\n out["headlines"] = payload\n\n return out This is the bridge between “agent world” and “UI world”. run_query() just calls this at the end and returns both brief_md and artifacts. run_query() brief_md artifacts Rendering artifacts in app.py Rendering artifacts in app.py On the Streamlit side, we keep rendering logic in one place. _render_metrics() takes the artifacts dict and turns it into a clean right-hand panel. _render_metrics() artifacts def _render_metrics(artifacts: dict):\n cols = st.columns(3)\n\n price = artifacts.get("price")\n valuation = artifacts.get("valuation")\n risk = artifacts.get("risk")\n headlines = artifacts.get("headlines")\n\n with cols[0]:\n st.subheader("Price window")\n if isinstance(price, dict) and "error" not in price:\n st.metric("Total return", f"{price.get('total_return', 0.0) * 100:.2f}%")\n st.caption(f"{price.get('start_date')} to {price.get('end_date')} . N={price.get('n')}")\n st.write(\n pd.DataFrame([price]).rename(\n columns={\n "first_close": "first_close",\n "last_close": "last_close",\n "total_return": "total_return (decimal)",\n }\n ).T\n )\n elif isinstance(price, dict) and "error" in price:\n st.warning(price["error"])\n else:\n st.info("No price tool output (not requested or tool not used).")\n\n with cols[1]:\n st.subheader("Fundamentals")\n if isinstance(valuation, dict) and "error" not in valuation:\n df = pd.DataFrame([valuation])\n keep = ["ticker", "name", "sector", "market_cap", "pe", "pb", "beta", "dividend_yield", "profit_margin"]\n keep = [c for c in keep if c in df.columns]\n st.write(df[keep].T)\n elif isinstance(valuation, dict) and "error" in valuation:\n st.warning(valuation["error"])\n else:\n st.info("No fundamentals tool output (not requested or tool not used).")\n\n with cols[2]:\n st.subheader("Risk")\n if isinstance(risk, dict) and "error" not in risk:\n st.metric("Volatility (ann.)", f"{risk.get('volatility_ann', 0.0) * 100:.2f}%")\n st.metric("Max drawdown", f"{risk.get('max_drawdown', 0.0) * 100:.2f}%")\n st.caption(f"{risk.get('start_date')} to {risk.get('end_date')} . N={risk.get('n')}")\n st.write(pd.DataFrame([risk]).T)\n elif isinstance(risk, dict) and "error" in risk:\n st.warning(risk["error"])\n else:\n st.info("No risk tool output (not requested or tool not used).")\n\n st.subheader("Headlines")\n if isinstance(headlines, list) and len(headlines) > 0:\n for h in headlines:\n title = h.get("title", "Untitled")\n link = h.get("link")\n src = h.get("source")\n dt = h.get("date")\n line = f"- {title}"\n if src:\n line += f" ({src})"\n if dt:\n line += f" . {dt}"\n if link:\n st.markdown(f"{line} \\n {link}")\n else:\n st.markdown(line)\n else:\n st.info("No headlines tool output (not requested or tool not used).") def _render_metrics(artifacts: dict):\n cols = st.columns(3)\n\n price = artifacts.get("price")\n valuation = artifacts.get("valuation")\n risk = artifacts.get("risk")\n headlines = artifacts.get("headlines")\n\n with cols[0]:\n st.subheader("Price window")\n if isinstance(price, dict) and "error" not in price:\n st.metric("Total return", f"{price.get('total_return', 0.0) * 100:.2f}%")\n st.caption(f"{price.get('start_date')} to {price.get('end_date')} . N={price.get('n')}")\n st.write(\n pd.DataFrame([price]).rename(\n columns={\n "first_close": "first_close",\n "last_close": "last_close",\n "total_return": "total_return (decimal)",\n }\n ).T\n )\n elif isinstance(price, dict) and "error" in price:\n st.warning(price["error"])\n else:\n st.info("No price tool output (not requested or tool not used).")\n\n with cols[1]:\n st.subheader("Fundamentals")\n if isinstance(valuation, dict) and "error" not in valuation:\n df = pd.DataFrame([valuation])\n keep = ["ticker", "name", "sector", "market_cap", "pe", "pb", "beta", "dividend_yield", "profit_margin"]\n keep = [c for c in keep if c in df.columns]\n st.write(df[keep].T)\n elif isinstance(valuation, dict) and "error" in valuation:\n st.warning(valuation["error"])\n else:\n st.info("No fundamentals tool output (not requested or tool not used).")\n\n with cols[2]:\n st.subheader("Risk")\n if isinstance(risk, dict) and "error" not in risk:\n st.metric("Volatility (ann.)", f"{risk.get('volatility_ann', 0.0) * 100:.2f}%")\n st.metric("Max drawdown", f"{risk.get('max_drawdown', 0.0) * 100:.2f}%")\n st.caption(f"{risk.get('start_date')} to {risk.get('end_date')} . N={risk.get('n')}")\n st.write(pd.DataFrame([risk]).T)\n elif isinstance(risk, dict) and "error" in risk:\n st.warning(risk["error"])\n else:\n st.info("No risk tool output (not requested or tool not used).")\n\n st.subheader("Headlines")\n if isinstance(headlines, list) and len(headlines) > 0:\n for h in headlines:\n title = h.get("title", "Untitled")\n link = h.get("link")\n src = h.get("source")\n dt = h.get("date")\n line = f"- {title}"\n if src:\n line += f" ({src})"\n if dt:\n line += f" . {dt}"\n if link:\n st.markdown(f"{line} \\n {link}")\n else:\n st.markdown(line)\n else:\n st.info("No headlines tool output (not requested or tool not used).") This is why the whole app feels “product-ish”. The model can write a brief, but the UI can still show hard numbers in a predictable layout. Also, we’re not re-fetching anything. We’re only rendering what the tools already returned during the agent run. iv. Wiring the UI to the engine At this point, the Streamlit app shouldn’t “think”. It should just collect inputs, call one function, and render whatever comes back. Originally, copilot.py exposed run_brief(ticker, n_days, …). Once we moved to a query-first UI, that shape stopped making sense. So we updated the backend function to run_query(query, default_ticker, default_n_days, force_..., …). The app stays simple, but the engine becomes flexible enough to handle real product-style prompts. copilot.py run_brief(ticker, n_days, …) run_query(query, default_ticker, default_n_days, force_..., …) This is the updated run_query function on copilot.py: run_query def run_query(\n query: str,\n default_ticker: str = "AAPL.US",\n default_n_days: int = 60,\n force_fundamentals: bool = True,\n force_risk: bool = False,\n force_news: bool = True,\n news_limit: int = 5,\n) -> Tuple[str, Dict[str, Any]]:\n \n q = (query or "").strip()\n\n if not q:\n q = f"For {default_ticker}, compute total return over the last {int(default_n_days)} trading days."\n\n constraints = [\n "Constraints:",\n "1) Use tools for facts. Never invent numbers.",\n "2) Do not dump raw price rows or long news lists.",\n "3) Output in clean Markdown with sections: Snapshot, Metrics, What it might mean, Caveats.",\n "4) Keep it short and useful.",\n f"5) If the query does not specify a window, assume last {int(default_n_days)} trading days.",\n f"6) If the query does not specify a ticker, assume {normalize_ticker(default_ticker)}.",\n ]\n\n if force_fundamentals:\n constraints.append("7) You must include fundamentals (PE, PB, market cap, sector, beta). Use fundamentals_snapshot.")\n if force_risk:\n constraints.append("8) You must include risk metrics (annualized volatility and max drawdown). Use risk_metrics.")\n constraints.append(" Use the same start_date and end_date as the return window.")\n if force_news:\n constraints.append(f"9) You must include headlines. Pull exactly {int(news_limit)}. Use latest_news.")\n\n user_prompt = "User query:\\n" + q + "\\n\\n" + "\\n".join(constraints)\n\n response = AGENT.invoke(\n {"messages": [("system", system_prompt), ("user", user_prompt)]}\n )\n\n messages = response.get("messages", [])\n final_msg = messages[-1] if messages else None\n brief_md = getattr(final_msg, "content", "") or ""\n\n artifacts = _extract_artifacts(messages)\n return brief_md, artifacts def run_query(\n query: str,\n default_ticker: str = "AAPL.US",\n default_n_days: int = 60,\n force_fundamentals: bool = True,\n force_risk: bool = False,\n force_news: bool = True,\n news_limit: int = 5,\n) -> Tuple[str, Dict[str, Any]]:\n \n q = (query or "").strip()\n\n if not q:\n q = f"For {default_ticker}, compute total return over the last {int(default_n_days)} trading days."\n\n constraints = [\n "Constraints:",\n "1) Use tools for facts. Never invent numbers.",\n "2) Do not dump raw price rows or long news lists.",\n "3) Output in clean Markdown with sections: Snapshot, Metrics, What it might mean, Caveats.",\n "4) Keep it short and useful.",\n f"5) If the query does not specify a window, assume last {int(default_n_days)} trading days.",\n f"6) If the query does not specify a ticker, assume {normalize_ticker(default_ticker)}.",\n ]\n\n if force_fundamentals:\n constraints.append("7) You must include fundamentals (PE, PB, market cap, sector, beta). Use fundamentals_snapshot.")\n if force_risk:\n constraints.append("8) You must include risk metrics (annualized volatility and max drawdown). Use risk_metrics.")\n constraints.append(" Use the same start_date and end_date as the return window.")\n if force_news:\n constraints.append(f"9) You must include headlines. Pull exactly {int(news_limit)}. Use latest_news.")\n\n user_prompt = "User query:\\n" + q + "\\n\\n" + "\\n".join(constraints)\n\n response = AGENT.invoke(\n {"messages": [("system", system_prompt), ("user", user_prompt)]}\n )\n\n messages = response.get("messages", [])\n final_msg = messages[-1] if messages else None\n brief_md = getattr(final_msg, "content", "") or ""\n\n artifacts = _extract_artifacts(messages)\n return brief_md, artifacts Here’s the core wiring inside app.py. It only runs when the user clicks the button. app.py if run_btn:\n with st.spinner("Running tools and generating brief..."):\n brief_md, artifacts = run_query(\n query=query,\n default_ticker=default_ticker,\n default_n_days=default_n_days,\n force_fundamentals=include_fund,\n force_risk=include_risk,\n force_news=include_news,\n news_limit=news_limit,\n )\n\n left, right = st.columns([1.2, 1])\n\n with left:\n st.subheader("Market brief")\n st.markdown(brief_md)\n\n with right:\n st.subheader("Tool-backed metrics")\n _render_metrics(artifacts)\n\nelse:\n st.info("Set inputs on the left and click **Generate brief**.") if run_btn:\n with st.spinner("Running tools and generating brief..."):\n brief_md, artifacts = run_query(\n query=query,\n default_ticker=default_ticker,\n default_n_days=default_n_days,\n force_fundamentals=include_fund,\n force_risk=include_risk,\n force_news=include_news,\n news_limit=news_limit,\n )\n\n left, right = st.columns([1.2, 1])\n\n with left:\n st.subheader("Market brief")\n st.markdown(brief_md)\n\n with right:\n st.subheader("Tool-backed metrics")\n _render_metrics(artifacts)\n\nelse:\n st.info("Set inputs on the left and click **Generate brief**.") The call returns two things, same idea as before. brief_md is the markdown brief you show on the left. artifacts are the tool outputs you render on the right without making extra API calls. brief_md artifacts The important change is what the engine now expects. Instead of the UI building a “request_parts” prompt itself, the UI just passes the raw query and the enforcement flags. The enforcement logic lives inside run_query(), not inside Streamlit. That’s a cleaner separation. Your UI can evolve, but the product behavior stays consistent in one place. run_query() App Demo Demo 1. Baseline brief (return + valuation + headlines) This is the default “tell me what’s going on” query. It forces the copilot to combine price movement, a small fundamentals snapshot, and a few headlines to add context. Query: Query: “For AAPL.US, compute total return over the last 60 trading days. Fetch PE and PB. Pull 5 latest headlines. Brief interpretation.” “For AAPL.US, compute total return over the last 60 trading days. Fetch PE and PB. Pull 5 latest headlines. Brief interpretation.” Demo video: https://gumlet.tv/watch/6986e2cb4db88a967f4169a0/ https://gumlet.tv/watch/6986e2cb4db88a967f4169a0/ Demo 2. Risk-first workflow (volatility + drawdown, no news) This is the “how ugly did it get?” workflow. It’s useful when someone is checking risk exposure or explaining why a position feels painful even if the end-to-end return is not extreme. Query: Query: “For MSFT.US, last 90 trading days. Compute annualized volatility and max drawdown. Keep it short. No headlines.” “For MSFT.US, last 90 trading days. Compute annualized volatility and max drawdown. Keep it short. No headlines.” Demo video: https://gumlet.tv/watch/6986e4b54db88a967f4190e4/ https://gumlet.tv/watch/6986e4b54db88a967f4190e4/ Demo 3. News-only context panel (themes, no extra metrics) This is the fastest “what changed?” workflow. The point is narrative compression. It should not sneak in returns or risk metrics unless the query genuinely requires it. Query: Query: “For NVDA.US, pull 7 latest headlines. Summarize what changed in 6–8 lines. Reference themes, not every headline. Don’t compute returns unless needed.” “For NVDA.US, pull 7 latest headlines. Summarize what changed in 6–8 lines. Reference themes, not every headline. Don’t compute returns unless needed.” Demo video: https://gumlet.tv/watch/6986e794924a60df4b1298c9/ https://gumlet.tv/watch/6986e794924a60df4b1298c9/ Practical notes Things that will break in real usage People will type messy symbols. Some will type aapl, some will type AAPL, some will paste AAPL.US . If you don’t normalize that upfront, you’ll spend time debugging “random” API failures. That’s why normalize_ticker() exists. aapl AAPL AAPL.US normalize_ticker() You’ll also hit missing data. Some tickers won’t have news. Some fundamentals fields will be null. Sometimes the price API returns nothing for the window. The tools already return small error objects. The Streamlit UI should surface that as warnings instead of crashing or silently showing blanks. The biggest silent killer is tool cost. eod_prices is useful, but it’s the easiest way to slow down the app and bloat what the model sees. Keep it as an escape hatch. Default to compact tools like the 60-day summary, fundamentals snapshot, and headline list. eod_prices Finally, output drift is real. If you let the agent freestyle, it will start doing extra work and the format will slowly degrade. The fix is boring but effective. Keep the prompt strict, keep the toolset small, and keep the output format consistent. Small extensions that fit this MVP A simple next step is multi-ticker compare. Same query pattern, but for two or three tickers, then return a short side-by-side summary. You can also schedule briefs. Run a daily or weekly query for a watchlist and push the output to Slack or email. The core pattern stays the same. Caching is another quick win. Cache tool results by (ticker, window) so repeated demos don’t keep hitting the APIs and the UI stays snappy. (ticker, window) If you want this to live inside a real product, wrap run_query() behind a FastAPI endpoint. Streamlit can stay as the demo shell, and your app can call the backend like any other internal service. run_query() Conclusion At this point, you have a working Market Copilot MVP. It takes a natural-language query, pulls the relevant facts through tools, and returns a short brief plus the underlying metrics that the UI can display. The main win is not the model response. It is the repeatable workflow and the clean split between the engine and the app. If you’re building a fintech product, this pattern maps well to a common need. Teams often already have the raw ingredients (like EODHD’s prices, fundamentals, news), but they sit across endpoints and dashboards. A small copilot layer can turn that into a consistent “market note” output that a PM, analyst, or sales team can reuse. It is also a practical internal demo artifact because the numbers are visible and traceable, not buried behind a chat response. EODHD’s prices, fundamentals, news From here, the best next step is to run it with real internal questions for a week and see what people keep asking for. That will tell you whether to add caching, multi-ticker comparisons, scheduled briefs, or an API wrapper. The MVP is already enough to test that loop without overbuilding.