CONFLUENT

#1561 COMPANY RANKING
Confluent, Inc. operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion. It also provides Kafka Connect that enables to build connectors to integrate Apache Kafka with other apps and data systems; ksqlDB, a database for stream processing applications; and stream governance, a solution that is designed for the intricacies of streaming data, which allows teams to expand usage of real-time data without bypassing requirements for risk management and regulatory compliance. In addition, it also offers training and professional services. The company was formerly known as Infinitem, Inc. and changed its name to Confluent, Inc. in September 2014. Confluent, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.
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confluent.io
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3,060 emps
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Since 2014
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Worth 7.9B
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#cloud-computing#energy-solutions#software-development
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CONFLUENT (CFLT)

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EVERGREEN INDEX #1561

Confluent's stories on HackerNoon

Technology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
Meet Confluent: HackerNoon Company of the Week

Meet Confluent: HackerNoon Company of the Week

Mon Dec 22 2025 By Company of the Week

How Python Devs Can Build AI Agents Using MCP, Kafka, and Flink

How Python Devs Can Build AI Agents Using MCP, Kafka, and Flink

Thu Feb 12 2026 By Confluent

What Conway, Ants, and Apache Kafka Can Teach Us About AI System Design

What Conway, Ants, and Apache Kafka Can Teach Us About AI System Design

Mon Jun 02 2025 By Confluent

Apache Kafka: How Does It Work?

Apache Kafka: How Does It Work?

Sat Feb 13 2021 By Confluent

How To Power AI, Analytics, and Microservices Using the Same Data

How To Power AI, Analytics, and Microservices Using the Same Data

Tue Nov 18 2025 By Confluent

What you need to know about the latest updates to Apache Flink’s SQL and Table APIs

What you need to know about the latest updates to Apache Flink’s SQL and Table APIs

Wed Aug 20 2025 By Confluent

A Data Engineer's Guide to PyIceberg

A Data Engineer's Guide to PyIceberg

Fri Jun 20 2025 By Confluent

Kafka Schema Evolution: A Guide to the Confluent Schema Registry

Kafka Schema Evolution: A Guide to the Confluent Schema Registry

Mon Jun 10 2024 By Aahil

Beyond Monitoring: Implementing Data Contracts for Resilient Microservices

Beyond Monitoring: Implementing Data Contracts for Resilient Microservices

Mon Mar 23 2026 By mahendranchinnaiah

Designing Trade Pipelines with Event-Driven Architecture and Apache Kafka in Financial Services

Designing Trade Pipelines with Event-Driven Architecture and Apache Kafka in Financial Services

Wed Mar 11 2026 By RANG GANESH SINGH ALAMPUR

The Commercial Open Source Go-to-Market Manifesto

The Commercial Open Source Go-to-Market Manifesto

Thu Feb 26 2026 By Matt Trifiro

Big Tech Loves These 45 System Design Questions—Do You Have the Answers?

Big Tech Loves These 45 System Design Questions—Do You Have the Answers?

Fri Mar 14 2025 By hacker-zs7gwgu

Confluent's latest news & mentions

Explore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
Confluent, Inc.(NasdaqGS:CFLT) dropped from S&P Software & Services Select Industry Index

Confluent, Inc.(NasdaqGS:CFLT) dropped from S&P Software & Services Select Industry Index

marketscreener.com

Thu Mar 19 2026

Confluent, Inc.(NasdaqGS:CFLT) dropped from S&P TMI Index

Confluent, Inc.(NasdaqGS:CFLT) dropped from S&P TMI Index

marketscreener.com

Thu Mar 19 2026

Confluent CTO: AI will fail without real

Confluent CTO: AI will fail without real

itwire.com

Wed Mar 18 2026

IBM Completes Confluent Acquisition, Ushering in Real

IBM Completes Confluent Acquisition, Ushering in Real

usaherald.com

Tue Mar 17 2026

International Business Machines Closes $11 Billion Acquisition of Confluent

International Business Machines Closes $11 Billion Acquisition of Confluent

marketscreener.com

Tue Mar 17 2026

IBM Completes Acquisition of Confluent, Making Real Time Data the Engine of Enterprise AI and Agents

IBM Completes Acquisition of Confluent, Making Real Time Data the Engine of Enterprise AI and Agents

manilatimes.net

Tue Mar 17 2026

IBM completes acquisition of Confluent, making real-time data the engine of enterprise AI and agents

IBM completes acquisition of Confluent, making real-time data the engine of enterprise AI and agents

marketscreener.com

Tue Mar 17 2026

IBM Completes Acquisition of Confluent, Making Real Time Data the Engine of Enterprise AI and Agents

IBM Completes Acquisition of Confluent, Making Real Time Data the Engine of Enterprise AI and Agents

prnewswire.co.uk

Tue Mar 17 2026

The women in data redefining career paths in tech

The women in data redefining career paths in tech

hrmasia.com

Tue Mar 10 2026

Confluent Intelligence Expands Real-Time Business Data to Enterprise AI

Confluent Intelligence Expands Real-Time Business Data to Enterprise AI

marketscreener.com

Thu Feb 26 2026

Globe Business and Confluent form partnership to accelerate Enterprise AI and transform digital experiences in the Philippines

Globe Business and Confluent form partnership to accelerate Enterprise AI and transform digital experiences in the Philippines

manilastandard.net

Mon Feb 16 2026

Federal Cartel Office approves merger between IBM and Confluent

Federal Cartel Office approves merger between IBM and Confluent

marketscreener.com

Mon Feb 09 2026

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