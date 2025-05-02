CONFLUENT
3,060 emps
Since 2014
Worth 7.9B
- Company Ranking
- Stock Price
CONFLUENT (CFLT)
EVERGREEN INDEX #1561
Confluent's stories on HackerNoonTechnology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
Meet Confluent: HackerNoon Company of the Week
Mon Dec 22 2025 By Company of the Week
How Python Devs Can Build AI Agents Using MCP, Kafka, and Flink
Thu Feb 12 2026 By Confluent
What Conway, Ants, and Apache Kafka Can Teach Us About AI System Design
Mon Jun 02 2025 By Confluent
Apache Kafka: How Does It Work?
Sat Feb 13 2021 By Confluent
How To Power AI, Analytics, and Microservices Using the Same Data
Tue Nov 18 2025 By Confluent
What you need to know about the latest updates to Apache Flink’s SQL and Table APIs
Wed Aug 20 2025 By Confluent
A Data Engineer's Guide to PyIceberg
Fri Jun 20 2025 By Confluent
Kafka Schema Evolution: A Guide to the Confluent Schema Registry
Mon Jun 10 2024 By Aahil
Beyond Monitoring: Implementing Data Contracts for Resilient Microservices
Mon Mar 23 2026 By mahendranchinnaiah
Designing Trade Pipelines with Event-Driven Architecture and Apache Kafka in Financial Services
Wed Mar 11 2026 By RANG GANESH SINGH ALAMPUR
The Commercial Open Source Go-to-Market Manifesto
Thu Feb 26 2026 By Matt Trifiro
Big Tech Loves These 45 System Design Questions—Do You Have the Answers?
Fri Mar 14 2025 By hacker-zs7gwgu
Confluent's latest news & mentionsExplore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
Confluent, Inc.(NasdaqGS:CFLT) dropped from S&P Software & Services Select Industry Index
marketscreener.com
Thu Mar 19 2026
Confluent, Inc.(NasdaqGS:CFLT) dropped from S&P TMI Index
marketscreener.com
Thu Mar 19 2026
Confluent CTO: AI will fail without real
itwire.com
Wed Mar 18 2026
IBM Completes Confluent Acquisition, Ushering in Real
usaherald.com
Tue Mar 17 2026
International Business Machines Closes $11 Billion Acquisition of Confluent
marketscreener.com
Tue Mar 17 2026
IBM Completes Acquisition of Confluent, Making Real Time Data the Engine of Enterprise AI and Agents
manilatimes.net
Tue Mar 17 2026
IBM completes acquisition of Confluent, making real-time data the engine of enterprise AI and agents
marketscreener.com
Tue Mar 17 2026
IBM Completes Acquisition of Confluent, Making Real Time Data the Engine of Enterprise AI and Agents
prnewswire.co.uk
Tue Mar 17 2026
The women in data redefining career paths in tech
hrmasia.com
Tue Mar 10 2026
Confluent Intelligence Expands Real-Time Business Data to Enterprise AI
marketscreener.com
Thu Feb 26 2026
Globe Business and Confluent form partnership to accelerate Enterprise AI and transform digital experiences in the Philippines
manilastandard.net
Mon Feb 16 2026
Federal Cartel Office approves merger between IBM and Confluent
marketscreener.com
Mon Feb 09 2026