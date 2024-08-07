BOOKSY UK AND IRELAND
#2775 COMPANY RANKING
Booksy is a leading marketplace for finding, scheduling and managing appointments (with over 3 million online bookings worldwide in Feb 2020), anchored by a SaaS app for business management, for health, beauty, wellness and lifestyle industries alike.
500-624 emps
Since 2015
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BOOKSY UK AND IRELAND
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EVERGREEN INDEX #2775
Booksy UK and Ireland's stories on HackerNoonTechnology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.
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Booksy UK and Ireland's latest news & mentionsExplore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.
The Ultimate Ireland Packing List
yahoo.com
Mon Oct 23 2023
PICS: New Irish gifting emporium NearlySisters Curated opens its doors in Kildare
msn.com
Mon Oct 23 2023
Shortlist unveiled for 2023 An Post Irish Book Awards
irishcentral.com
Sun Oct 22 2023
Cast portraits for Disney’s Aladdin UK and Ireland tour released
whatsonstage.com
Wed Oct 18 2023
Just Eat raises profit guidance thanks to takeaway fiends in UK and Ireland
cityam.com
Wed Oct 18 2023
Beloved bookstore Chapters to add new temporary location in Dublin city centre
msn.com
Tue Oct 17 2023
The UK and Ireland’s best country house hotels for 2023
aol.com
Mon Oct 16 2023
Smashing Pumpkins and Weezer announce UK and Ireland co-headline tour
kerrang.com
Mon Oct 16 2023
The UK and Ireland’s best country house hotels for 2023
aol.com
Mon Oct 16 2023
The UK and Ireland’s best country house hotels for 2023
independent.co.uk
Mon Oct 16 2023
The UK and Ireland’s best country house hotels for 2023
news.yahoo.com
Mon Oct 16 2023
Booksellers say expansion of free schoolbook scheme will have 'devastating effect' on shops
msn.com
Sun Oct 15 2023