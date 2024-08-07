Booksy is a leading marketplace for finding, scheduling and managing appointments (with over 3 million online bookings worldwide in Feb 2020), anchored by a SaaS app for business management, for health, beauty, wellness and lifestyle industries alike.

Booksy is a leading marketplace for finding, scheduling and managing appointments (with over 3 million online bookings worldwide in Feb 2020), anchored by a SaaS app for business management, for health, beauty, wellness and lifestyle industries alike.

Technology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.

Booksy UK and Ireland 's stories on HackerNoon Technology evolves every day, impacting our lives more and more. Don’t miss out on the tech of tomorrow via these remarkable technology stories.

Booksy UK and Ireland 's latest news & mentions Explore a rich selection of stories about your favorite games, how they are made, and the people that make them, from gamers and game developers worldwide.