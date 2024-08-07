AXONIUS #2776 COMPANY RANKING

Axonius is the cybersecurity asset management platform that gives organizations a comprehensive asset inventory, uncovers security solution coverage gaps, and automatically validates and enforces security policies. By seamlessly integrating with over 300 security and management solutions, Axonius is deployed in minutes, improving cyber hygiene immediately. Covering millions of devices at customers like the New York Times, Schneider Electric, Landmark Health, AppsFlyer, and many more, Axonius was named the Most Innovative Startup of 2019 at the prestigious RSAC Innovation Sandbox and was named to the CNBC Upstart 100 list and Forbes 20 Rising Stars.