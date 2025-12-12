437 reads

Community Commerce Brands Can Drive Authentic Engagement: Here's How

by
byLomit Patel@lomitpatel

CMO @ TYB | Author of Lean AI | Scaling Community-Powered Brands

December 12th, 2025
featured image - Community Commerce Brands Can Drive Authentic Engagement: Here's How
    Speed
    Voice
Lomit Patel
← Previous

Dominate the Competitive Job Market with These Proven Personal Branding Strategies

Up Next →

Why Trust Is the Real Growth Engine for Early-Stage Startups

About Author

Lomit Patel HackerNoon profile picture
Lomit Patel@lomitpatel

CMO @ TYB | Author of Lean AI | Scaling Community-Powered Brands

Read my storiesAbout @lomitpatel

Comments

avatar

TOPICS

society#community-building#community-engagement#marketing#branding#e-commerce#brands#cmo#community-marketing

THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN

Arweave
viewblock
ViewBlock
TerminalTerminalLiteLiteAlso published here
Archives
X
Bsky
Mas

Related Stories