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Common Pitfalls in Setting up A/B Tests

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byKristina Fedorenko@kfedorenko

ML eng at Meta, biking through London, mom of happy bunny Victor

May 12th, 2023
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Kristina Fedorenko@kfedorenko

ML eng at Meta, biking through London, mom of happy bunny Victor

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data-science#ab-testing#product-development#product-management#business#business-strategy#user-experience#business-intelligence#tips

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