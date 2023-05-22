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Effective Management of Data Sources in Machine Learning

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byKristina Fedorenko@kfedorenko

ML eng at Meta, biking through London, mom of happy bunny Victor

May 22nd, 2023
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Kristina Fedorenko@kfedorenko

ML eng at Meta, biking through London, mom of happy bunny Victor

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machine-learning#machine-learning#big-data#artificial-intelligence#data-annotation#data-augmentation#data-augmentation-advantages#ml#ai

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