Everything you need to know about cold starts in AWS Lambda

There are many blog posts about cold starts in AWS Lambda out there. I was doing some research and wanted to list the good ones here as well as some bullet points for quick insights into the topic.
A latency experienced when you trigger a function.
A cold start only happens if there is no idle container available waiting to run the code. This is all invisible to the user and AWS has full control over when to kill containers.
If you are using a statically typed language like Java and C# (no shame in there! :D)
First, accept that you can’t guarantee that you won’t experience cold-starts. The ultimate solution must come from the cloud provider. We can only try to improve.
