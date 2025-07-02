Coinzilla Delivers 75M+ Impressions, Powering Bitget’s 120% Growth in One Month

Coinzilla, a leading crypto advertising platform, helped Bitget, a global cryptocurrency exchange, achieve a remarkable 120% growth in just one month through a data-driven campaign. Since early 2025, the campaign has delivered over 75 million targeted ad impressions, fueling ongoing brand momentum and user growth.

The results demonstrate how targeted campaigns, effective publisher selection, and real-time optimization can drive scalable growth for crypto brands in a competitive landscape.

How Coinzilla Propelled Bitget's Growth

Bitget turned to Coinzilla to accelerate two major initiatives: its Welcome Bonus campaign and the expansion of its LaLiga partnership across global markets. With speed and scale in mind, Coinzilla deployed a full-funnel strategy tailored to Bitget's performance goals.

Coinzilla's team managed every step, from creative strategy and publisher selection to real-time optimization. Underperforming regions were trimmed, CPMs adjusted for competitive bidding, and ad placements focused on high-performing channels. This hands-on approach maximized both reach and ROI.

By outsourcing campaign execution and optimization, Bitget was able to concentrate on product development and user engagement while the advertising campaign drove measurable results.

Campaign Performance by the Numbers

The Bitget campaign showed how targeted advertising combined with a top-tier network and smart strategy could drive impressive growth for a crypto brand.

It also demonstrated strong cost efficiency, with optimized spending that maximized reach and return on investment.

achieved in just one month; The average CPM was only €2.30, 61% lower than the €5.87 industry average in the finance sector.

Beyond numbers, Coinzilla also helped Bitget scale across key international markets such as Spain, France, Italy, Japan, Brazil, and Canada, tailoring the campaign to regional trends and user behavior for maximum relevance.

Here’s what Bitget shared about their experience:

“Coinzilla helped us strategically optimize our Welcome Bonus and La Liga ads, ensuring they reached the right audience on top-tier crypto sites. The results spoke for themselves – significant traffic growth and stronger engagement in just a short time.”

About Bitget

Bitget is a leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company focused on helping users trade smarter.

It serves over 100 million users across more than 150 countries and regions. The platform offers advanced trading tools, including industry-leading copy trading features, and provides real-time access to top cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and more.

The Bitget ecosystem also includes Bitget Wallet (formerly BitKeep), a mighty multi-chain crypto wallet. It offers various Web3 features, including wallet management, token swaps, an NFT marketplace, and a DApp browser.

Bitget is also actively driving global crypto adoption through high-impact partnerships. It is the Official Crypto Partner of the World’s Top Football League, LaLiga, in Eastern, SEA, and LATAM markets.

The company also supports top Turkish athletes such as:

Buse Tosun Çavuşoğlu: Wrestling world champion;

Samet Gümüş: Boxing gold medalist

İlkin Aydın: National volleyball team player.

Through these partnerships, Bitget aims to inspire communities worldwide to embrace the future of cryptocurrency.

About Coinzilla

With nearly 10 years in crypto advertising, Coinzilla works with the industry's largest publishers to deliver targeted display advertising and a crypto-focused Marketplace.

Advertisers gain fast access to premium placements across 2,000+ websites, supported by hands-on campaign management and detailed performance insights.

Coinzilla's Marketplace also offers crypto PR services, helping brands distribute press releases, sponsored content, and other content to high-authority platforms.

