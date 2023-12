$MCADE To Be Listed on Bitget Exchange

Too Long; Didn't Read Metacade, the world’s first community-led gaming platform, has confirmed it will list its token, MCADE, on Bitget on the 20th of September. Bitget is a popular global exchange with over 20 million users and, at the time of writing, a __24 hour spot trading volume of over $420M. The move opens up MCADE to a substantial pool of new investors and traders across the world.