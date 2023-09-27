The Coding Revolution: Will Software Developers Thrive Amidst the Low-Code/No-Code Storm?
Too Long; Didn't ReadThe tech world is abuzz with the rise of low code/no code platforms, transforming the landscape of software development. Will developers thrive or become obsolete? They can now focus on high-level tasks like system design and innovation. Challenges like scalability and skill evolution arise, but they lead to new opportunities. Developers must be creative, stay updated, adapt to different platforms, and collaborate effectively. The coding revolution is a digital renaissance where developers become leaders of a new era.