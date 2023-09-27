Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    The Coding Revolution: Will Software Developers Thrive Amidst the Low-Code/No-Code Storm?by@sriharish
    328 reads

    The Coding Revolution: Will Software Developers Thrive Amidst the Low-Code/No-Code Storm?

    tldt arrow
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    The tech world is abuzz with the rise of low code/no code platforms, transforming the landscape of software development. Will developers thrive or become obsolete? They can now focus on high-level tasks like system design and innovation. Challenges like scalability and skill evolution arise, but they lead to new opportunities. Developers must be creative, stay updated, adapt to different platforms, and collaborate effectively. The coding revolution is a digital renaissance where developers become leaders of a new era.
    featured image - The Coding Revolution: Will Software Developers Thrive Amidst the Low-Code/No-Code Storm?
    programming #software-development #low-code
    Sriharish Ramakrishnan HackerNoon profile picture

    @sriharish

    Sriharish Ramakrishnan

    Software Engineer at Bosch. Tech enthusiast with research interests and IEEE publications in AI.

    Receive Stories from @sriharish

    Credibility

    react to story with heart
    Sriharish Ramakrishnan HackerNoon profile picture
    by Sriharish Ramakrishnan @sriharish.Software Engineer at Bosch. Tech enthusiast with research interests and IEEE publications in AI.
    Read My Stories
    Brave-G

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    Xircus: The No-Code Revolution in Web3 - The HackerNoon Startup Awards
    Published at Dec 02, 2023 by web3mops #tech-companies
    Article Thumbnail
    7 Hardest Programming Languages to Learn in 2023
    Published at Nov 30, 2023 by itsfurqanaziz #programming-languages
    Article Thumbnail
    Centering User Accessibility in E-commerce, Interview with Startups of the Year Nominee, Meetanshi
    Published at Nov 30, 2023 by ishivbhadrasinh #soty-2023
    Article Thumbnail
    SwiftUI Previews in Objective-C: Simplifying Interactive Interface Development
    Published at Nov 29, 2023 by ze8c #ios
    Article Thumbnail
    The Noonification: Panda Power (11/28/2023)
    Published at Nov 28, 2023 by noonification #noonification
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!