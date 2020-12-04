Cloud Gaming: Will we Soon See a "Netflix" for Video Games?

Learn how to gain API performance visibility today
Editor @Hackernoon by day, VR Gamer and Anime Binger by night
Cloud gaming is a very exciting prospect within the gaming industry. While we've seen the lukewarm reception of Google Stadia, the idea itself is relatively new. Just like Netflix was rejected at first, perhaps cloud gaming is the future of the game industry as a whole.
This Slack discussion by Utsav Jaiswal, Arthur, Massi Faqiri and I occurred in Hacker Noon's official #slogging-beta channel, and has been edited for readability.
Lead image via Alexander Jawfox on Unsplash
