Cloud Computing Basics: A Quick Guide for Newbies

Cloud computing is one of the hottest buzzwords in the IT world today. It has revolutionized our internet experience as users and the way organizations conduct their businesses. Benefits of cloud computing include scalability, flexibility, reliability, geographical independence, and cost-effectiveness. Cloud-based technologies are used for services such as email (e.g., Gmail) and file storage. There are several cloud deployment models, depending on where the infrastructure resides and who has control over it.