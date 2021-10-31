Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

Cloud Computing Basics: A Quick Guide for Newbies by@dolamu-asipa

Cloud Computing Basics: A Quick Guide for Newbies

Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
Cloud computing is one of the hottest buzzwords in the IT world today. It has revolutionized our internet experience as users and the way organizations conduct their businesses. Benefits of cloud computing include scalability, flexibility, reliability, geographical independence, and cost-effectiveness. Cloud-based technologies are used for services such as email (e.g., Gmail) and file storage. There are several cloud deployment models, depending on where the infrastructure resides and who has control over it.
image
Dolamu Asipa Hacker Noon profile picture

@dolamu-asipa
Dolamu Asipa

Hey there 👋 👋 I write articles aimed at aspiring devs like me!

Enter The Decentralized Internet Writing Contest

Related Stories
Subject Matter
I Plan to Learn Coding Before 2022: Here's How by @dolamu-asipa
#self-improvement
Ethereum Basics - And How It Differs From Other Blockchains by @kshitiz
#ethereum
The 2021 AI Rewind: HackerNoon Edition by @whatsai
#ai
How to Defeat Sekiro’s Demon of Hatred Boss by @mm22
#gaming
How to Make Money from Crypto in a Bear Market by @cryptobadger
#cryptocurrency-investment
How to Think like A Programmer? by @bob.js
#beginner

Tags

#cloud-computing#tech#technology-newbies#learning#beginners#web-monetization#what-is-cloud-computing#cloud
Join Hacker Noon loading