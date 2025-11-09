Clean Code in Go (Part 2): Structs, Methods, and Composition Over Inheritance

This is the second article in my clean code series. You can read the first part here. This is the second article in my clean code series. You can read the first part here. here https://hackernoon.com/clean-code-functions-and-error-handling-in-go-from-chaos-to-clarity-part-1?embedable=true https://hackernoon.com/clean-code-functions-and-error-handling-in-go-from-chaos-to-clarity-part-1?embedable=true Introduction: Why OOP in Go Isn't What You Think I've seen hundreds of developers try to write Go like Java, creating inheritance hierarchies that don't exist and fighting the language every step of the way. "Go has no classes!" — the first shock for developers with Java/C# background. The second — "How to live without inheritance?!". Relax, Go offers something better: composition through embedding, interfaces without explicit implementation, and clear rules for methods. Common struct/method mistakes I've observed: Using value receivers with mutexes: ~25% cause data races\nMixing receiver types: ~35% of struct methods\nCreating getters/setters for everything: ~60% of structs\nTrying to implement inheritance: ~40% of new Go developers Using value receivers with mutexes: ~25% cause data races Mixing receiver types: ~35% of struct methods Creating getters/setters for everything: ~60% of structs Trying to implement inheritance: ~40% of new Go developers After 6 years of working with Go, I can say: the difference between fighting the language and flowing with it usually comes down to understanding structs and methods properly. Receivers: The Go Developer's Main Dilemma Value vs Pointer Receiver This is question #1 in interviews and code reviews. Here's a simple rule that covers 90% of cases: // Value receiver - for immutable methods\nfunc (u User) FullName() string {\n return fmt.Sprintf("%s %s", u.FirstName, u.LastName)\n}\n\n// Pointer receiver - when changing state\nfunc (u *User) SetEmail(email string) error {\n if !isValidEmail(email) {\n return ErrInvalidEmail\n }\n u.Email = email\n u.UpdatedAt = time.Now()\n return nil\n} // Value receiver - for immutable methods\nfunc (u User) FullName() string {\n return fmt.Sprintf("%s %s", u.FirstName, u.LastName)\n}\n\n// Pointer receiver - when changing state\nfunc (u *User) SetEmail(email string) error {\n if !isValidEmail(email) {\n return ErrInvalidEmail\n }\n u.Email = email\n u.UpdatedAt = time.Now()\n return nil\n} Rules for Choosing a Receiver type Account struct {\n ID string\n Balance decimal.Decimal\n mutex sync.RWMutex\n}\n\n// Rule 1: If even one method requires a pointer receiver,\n// ALL methods should use pointer receiver (consistency)\n\n// BAD: mixed receivers\nfunc (a Account) GetBalance() decimal.Decimal { // value receiver\n return a.Balance\n}\n\nfunc (a *Account) Deposit(amount decimal.Decimal) { // pointer receiver\n a.Balance = a.Balance.Add(amount)\n}\n\n// GOOD: consistent receivers\nfunc (a *Account) GetBalance() decimal.Decimal {\n a.mutex.RLock()\n defer a.mutex.RUnlock()\n return a.Balance\n}\n\nfunc (a *Account) Deposit(amount decimal.Decimal) error {\n if amount.LessThanOrEqual(decimal.Zero) {\n return ErrInvalidAmount\n }\n \n a.mutex.Lock()\n defer a.mutex.Unlock()\n a.Balance = a.Balance.Add(amount)\n return nil\n} type Account struct {\n ID string\n Balance decimal.Decimal\n mutex sync.RWMutex\n}\n\n// Rule 1: If even one method requires a pointer receiver,\n// ALL methods should use pointer receiver (consistency)\n\n// BAD: mixed receivers\nfunc (a Account) GetBalance() decimal.Decimal { // value receiver\n return a.Balance\n}\n\nfunc (a *Account) Deposit(amount decimal.Decimal) { // pointer receiver\n a.Balance = a.Balance.Add(amount)\n}\n\n// GOOD: consistent receivers\nfunc (a *Account) GetBalance() decimal.Decimal {\n a.mutex.RLock()\n defer a.mutex.RUnlock()\n return a.Balance\n}\n\nfunc (a *Account) Deposit(amount decimal.Decimal) error {\n if amount.LessThanOrEqual(decimal.Zero) {\n return ErrInvalidAmount\n }\n \n a.mutex.Lock()\n defer a.mutex.Unlock()\n a.Balance = a.Balance.Add(amount)\n return nil\n} When to Use Pointer Receiver Method modifies state\nStruct contains mutex (otherwise it will be copied!)\nLarge struct (avoid copying)\nConsistency (if at least one method requires pointer) Method modifies state Method modifies state Struct contains mutex (otherwise it will be copied!) Struct contains mutex Large struct (avoid copying) Large struct Consistency (if at least one method requires pointer) Consistency // Struct with mutex ALWAYS pointer receiver\ntype Cache struct {\n data map[string]interface{}\n mu sync.RWMutex\n}\n\n// DANGEROUS: value receiver copies mutex!\nfunc (c Cache) Get(key string) interface{} { // BUG!\n c.mu.RLock() // Locking a COPY of mutex\n defer c.mu.RUnlock()\n return c.data[key]\n}\n\n// CORRECT: pointer receiver\nfunc (c *Cache) Get(key string) interface{} {\n c.mu.RLock()\n defer c.mu.RUnlock()\n return c.data[key]\n} // Struct with mutex ALWAYS pointer receiver\ntype Cache struct {\n data map[string]interface{}\n mu sync.RWMutex\n}\n\n// DANGEROUS: value receiver copies mutex!\nfunc (c Cache) Get(key string) interface{} { // BUG!\n c.mu.RLock() // Locking a COPY of mutex\n defer c.mu.RUnlock()\n return c.data[key]\n}\n\n// CORRECT: pointer receiver\nfunc (c *Cache) Get(key string) interface{} {\n c.mu.RLock()\n defer c.mu.RUnlock()\n return c.data[key]\n} Constructors and Factory Functions Go doesn't have constructors in the classical sense, but there's the New* idiom: New* // BAD: direct struct creation\nfunc main() {\n user := &User{\n ID: generateID(), // What if we forget?\n Email: "test@test.com",\n // CreatedAt not set!\n }\n}\n\n// GOOD: factory function guarantees initialization\nfunc NewUser(email string) (*User, error) {\n if !isValidEmail(email) {\n return nil, ErrInvalidEmail\n }\n \n return &User{\n ID: generateID(),\n Email: email,\n CreatedAt: time.Now(),\n UpdatedAt: time.Now(),\n }, nil\n} // BAD: direct struct creation\nfunc main() {\n user := &User{\n ID: generateID(), // What if we forget?\n Email: "test@test.com",\n // CreatedAt not set!\n }\n}\n\n// GOOD: factory function guarantees initialization\nfunc NewUser(email string) (*User, error) {\n if !isValidEmail(email) {\n return nil, ErrInvalidEmail\n }\n \n return &User{\n ID: generateID(),\n Email: email,\n CreatedAt: time.Now(),\n UpdatedAt: time.Now(),\n }, nil\n} Functional Options Pattern For structs with many optional parameters: type Server struct {\n host string\n port int\n timeout time.Duration\n maxConns int\n tls *tls.Config\n}\n\n// Option - function that modifies Server\ntype Option func(*Server)\n\n// Factory functions for options\nfunc WithTimeout(timeout time.Duration) Option {\n return func(s *Server) {\n s.timeout = timeout\n }\n}\n\nfunc WithTLS(config *tls.Config) Option {\n return func(s *Server) {\n s.tls = config\n }\n}\n\nfunc WithMaxConnections(max int) Option {\n return func(s *Server) {\n s.maxConns = max\n }\n}\n\n// Constructor accepts required parameters and options\nfunc NewServer(host string, port int, opts ...Option) *Server {\n server := &Server{\n host: host,\n port: port,\n timeout: 30 * time.Second, // defaults\n maxConns: 100,\n }\n \n // Apply options\n for _, opt := range opts {\n opt(server)\n }\n \n return server\n}\n\n// Usage - reads like prose\nserver := NewServer("localhost", 8080,\n WithTimeout(60*time.Second),\n WithMaxConnections(1000),\n WithTLS(tlsConfig),\n) type Server struct {\n host string\n port int\n timeout time.Duration\n maxConns int\n tls *tls.Config\n}\n\n// Option - function that modifies Server\ntype Option func(*Server)\n\n// Factory functions for options\nfunc WithTimeout(timeout time.Duration) Option {\n return func(s *Server) {\n s.timeout = timeout\n }\n}\n\nfunc WithTLS(config *tls.Config) Option {\n return func(s *Server) {\n s.tls = config\n }\n}\n\nfunc WithMaxConnections(max int) Option {\n return func(s *Server) {\n s.maxConns = max\n }\n}\n\n// Constructor accepts required parameters and options\nfunc NewServer(host string, port int, opts ...Option) *Server {\n server := &Server{\n host: host,\n port: port,\n timeout: 30 * time.Second, // defaults\n maxConns: 100,\n }\n \n // Apply options\n for _, opt := range opts {\n opt(server)\n }\n \n return server\n}\n\n// Usage - reads like prose\nserver := NewServer("localhost", 8080,\n WithTimeout(60*time.Second),\n WithMaxConnections(1000),\n WithTLS(tlsConfig),\n) Encapsulation Through Naming Go has no private/public keywords. Instead — the case of the first letter: type User struct {\n ID string // Public field (Exported)\n Email string \n password string // Private field (Unexported)\n createdAt time.Time // Private\n}\n\n// Public method\nfunc (u *User) SetPassword(pwd string) error {\n if len(pwd) < 8 {\n return ErrWeakPassword\n }\n \n hashed, err := bcrypt.GenerateFromPassword([]byte(pwd), bcrypt.DefaultCost)\n if err != nil {\n return fmt.Errorf("hash password: %w", err)\n }\n \n u.password = string(hashed)\n return nil\n}\n\n// Private helper\nfunc (u *User) validatePassword(pwd string) error {\n return bcrypt.CompareHashAndPassword([]byte(u.password), []byte(pwd))\n}\n\n// Public method uses private one\nfunc (u *User) Authenticate(pwd string) error {\n if err := u.validatePassword(pwd); err != nil {\n return ErrInvalidCredentials\n }\n return nil\n} type User struct {\n ID string // Public field (Exported)\n Email string \n password string // Private field (Unexported)\n createdAt time.Time // Private\n}\n\n// Public method\nfunc (u *User) SetPassword(pwd string) error {\n if len(pwd) < 8 {\n return ErrWeakPassword\n }\n \n hashed, err := bcrypt.GenerateFromPassword([]byte(pwd), bcrypt.DefaultCost)\n if err != nil {\n return fmt.Errorf("hash password: %w", err)\n }\n \n u.password = string(hashed)\n return nil\n}\n\n// Private helper\nfunc (u *User) validatePassword(pwd string) error {\n return bcrypt.CompareHashAndPassword([]byte(u.password), []byte(pwd))\n}\n\n// Public method uses private one\nfunc (u *User) Authenticate(pwd string) error {\n if err := u.validatePassword(pwd); err != nil {\n return ErrInvalidCredentials\n }\n return nil\n} Composition Through Embedding Instead of inheritance, Go offers embedding. This is NOT inheritance, it's composition: // Base struct\ntype Person struct {\n FirstName string\n LastName string\n BirthDate time.Time\n}\n\nfunc (p Person) FullName() string {\n return fmt.Sprintf("%s %s", p.FirstName, p.LastName)\n}\n\nfunc (p Person) Age() int {\n return int(time.Since(p.BirthDate).Hours() / 24 / 365)\n}\n\n// Employee embeds Person\ntype Employee struct {\n Person // Embedding - NOT inheritance!\n EmployeeID string\n Department string\n Salary decimal.Decimal\n}\n\n// Employee can override Person's methods\nfunc (e Employee) FullName() string {\n return fmt.Sprintf("%s (%s)", e.Person.FullName(), e.EmployeeID)\n}\n\n// Usage\nemp := Employee{\n Person: Person{\n FirstName: "John",\n LastName: "Doe",\n BirthDate: time.Date(1990, 1, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0, time.UTC),\n },\n EmployeeID: "EMP001",\n Department: "Engineering",\n}\n\nfmt.Println(emp.FullName()) // John Doe (EMP001) - overridden method\nfmt.Println(emp.Age()) // 34 - method from Person\nfmt.Println(emp.FirstName) // John - field from Person // Base struct\ntype Person struct {\n FirstName string\n LastName string\n BirthDate time.Time\n}\n\nfunc (p Person) FullName() string {\n return fmt.Sprintf("%s %s", p.FirstName, p.LastName)\n}\n\nfunc (p Person) Age() int {\n return int(time.Since(p.BirthDate).Hours() / 24 / 365)\n}\n\n// Employee embeds Person\ntype Employee struct {\n Person // Embedding - NOT inheritance!\n EmployeeID string\n Department string\n Salary decimal.Decimal\n}\n\n// Employee can override Person's methods\nfunc (e Employee) FullName() string {\n return fmt.Sprintf("%s (%s)", e.Person.FullName(), e.EmployeeID)\n}\n\n// Usage\nemp := Employee{\n Person: Person{\n FirstName: "John",\n LastName: "Doe",\n BirthDate: time.Date(1990, 1, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0, time.UTC),\n },\n EmployeeID: "EMP001",\n Department: "Engineering",\n}\n\nfmt.Println(emp.FullName()) // John Doe (EMP001) - overridden method\nfmt.Println(emp.Age()) // 34 - method from Person\nfmt.Println(emp.FirstName) // John - field from Person Embedding Interfaces type Reader interface {\n Read([]byte) (int, error)\n}\n\ntype Writer interface {\n Write([]byte) (int, error)\n}\n\n// ReadWriter embeds both interfaces\ntype ReadWriter interface {\n Reader\n Writer\n}\n\n// Struct can embed interfaces for delegation\ntype LoggedWriter struct {\n Writer // Embed interface\n logger *log.Logger\n}\n\nfunc (w LoggedWriter) Write(p []byte) (n int, err error) {\n n, err = w.Writer.Write(p) // Delegate to embedded Writer\n w.logger.Printf("Wrote %d bytes, err: %v", n, err)\n return n, err\n}\n\n// Usage\nvar buf bytes.Buffer\nlogged := LoggedWriter{\n Writer: &buf,\n logger: log.New(os.Stdout, "WRITE: ", log.LstdFlags),\n}\n\nlogged.Write([]byte("Hello, World!")) type Reader interface {\n Read([]byte) (int, error)\n}\n\ntype Writer interface {\n Write([]byte) (int, error)\n}\n\n// ReadWriter embeds both interfaces\ntype ReadWriter interface {\n Reader\n Writer\n}\n\n// Struct can embed interfaces for delegation\ntype LoggedWriter struct {\n Writer // Embed interface\n logger *log.Logger\n}\n\nfunc (w LoggedWriter) Write(p []byte) (n int, err error) {\n n, err = w.Writer.Write(p) // Delegate to embedded Writer\n w.logger.Printf("Wrote %d bytes, err: %v", n, err)\n return n, err\n}\n\n// Usage\nvar buf bytes.Buffer\nlogged := LoggedWriter{\n Writer: &buf,\n logger: log.New(os.Stdout, "WRITE: ", log.LstdFlags),\n}\n\nlogged.Write([]byte("Hello, World!")) Method Chaining (Builder Pattern) type QueryBuilder struct {\n table string\n columns []string\n where []string\n orderBy string\n limit int\n}\n\n// Each method returns *QueryBuilder for chaining\nfunc NewQuery(table string) *QueryBuilder {\n return &QueryBuilder{\n table: table,\n columns: []string{"*"},\n }\n}\n\nfunc (q *QueryBuilder) Select(columns ...string) *QueryBuilder {\n q.columns = columns\n return q\n}\n\nfunc (q *QueryBuilder) Where(condition string) *QueryBuilder {\n q.where = append(q.where, condition)\n return q\n}\n\nfunc (q *QueryBuilder) OrderBy(column string) *QueryBuilder {\n q.orderBy = column\n return q\n}\n\nfunc (q *QueryBuilder) Limit(n int) *QueryBuilder {\n q.limit = n\n return q\n}\n\nfunc (q *QueryBuilder) Build() string {\n query := fmt.Sprintf("SELECT %s FROM %s", \n strings.Join(q.columns, ", "), q.table)\n \n if len(q.where) > 0 {\n query += " WHERE " + strings.Join(q.where, " AND ")\n }\n \n if q.orderBy != "" {\n query += " ORDER BY " + q.orderBy\n }\n \n if q.limit > 0 {\n query += fmt.Sprintf(" LIMIT %d", q.limit)\n }\n \n return query\n}\n\n// Usage - reads like SQL\nquery := NewQuery("users").\n Select("id", "name", "email").\n Where("active = true").\n Where("created_at > '2024-01-01'").\n OrderBy("created_at DESC").\n Limit(10).\n Build()\n\n// SELECT id, name, email FROM users WHERE active = true AND created_at > '2024-01-01' ORDER BY created_at DESC LIMIT 10 type QueryBuilder struct {\n table string\n columns []string\n where []string\n orderBy string\n limit int\n}\n\n// Each method returns *QueryBuilder for chaining\nfunc NewQuery(table string) *QueryBuilder {\n return &QueryBuilder{\n table: table,\n columns: []string{"*"},\n }\n}\n\nfunc (q *QueryBuilder) Select(columns ...string) *QueryBuilder {\n q.columns = columns\n return q\n}\n\nfunc (q *QueryBuilder) Where(condition string) *QueryBuilder {\n q.where = append(q.where, condition)\n return q\n}\n\nfunc (q *QueryBuilder) OrderBy(column string) *QueryBuilder {\n q.orderBy = column\n return q\n}\n\nfunc (q *QueryBuilder) Limit(n int) *QueryBuilder {\n q.limit = n\n return q\n}\n\nfunc (q *QueryBuilder) Build() string {\n query := fmt.Sprintf("SELECT %s FROM %s", \n strings.Join(q.columns, ", "), q.table)\n \n if len(q.where) > 0 {\n query += " WHERE " + strings.Join(q.where, " AND ")\n }\n \n if q.orderBy != "" {\n query += " ORDER BY " + q.orderBy\n }\n \n if q.limit > 0 {\n query += fmt.Sprintf(" LIMIT %d", q.limit)\n }\n \n return query\n}\n\n// Usage - reads like SQL\nquery := NewQuery("users").\n Select("id", "name", "email").\n Where("active = true").\n Where("created_at > '2024-01-01'").\n OrderBy("created_at DESC").\n Limit(10).\n Build()\n\n// SELECT id, name, email FROM users WHERE active = true AND created_at > '2024-01-01' ORDER BY created_at DESC LIMIT 10 Thread-Safe Structs // BAD: race condition\ntype Counter struct {\n value int\n}\n\nfunc (c *Counter) Inc() {\n c.value++ // Race when accessed concurrently!\n}\n\n// GOOD: protected with mutex\ntype SafeCounter struct {\n mu sync.Mutex\n value int\n}\n\nfunc (c *SafeCounter) Inc() {\n c.mu.Lock()\n defer c.mu.Unlock()\n c.value++\n}\n\nfunc (c *SafeCounter) Value() int {\n c.mu.Lock()\n defer c.mu.Unlock()\n return c.value\n}\n\n// EVEN BETTER: using atomic\ntype AtomicCounter struct {\n value atomic.Int64\n}\n\nfunc (c *AtomicCounter) Inc() {\n c.value.Add(1)\n}\n\nfunc (c *AtomicCounter) Value() int64 {\n return c.value.Load()\n} // BAD: race condition\ntype Counter struct {\n value int\n}\n\nfunc (c *Counter) Inc() {\n c.value++ // Race when accessed concurrently!\n}\n\n// GOOD: protected with mutex\ntype SafeCounter struct {\n mu sync.Mutex\n value int\n}\n\nfunc (c *SafeCounter) Inc() {\n c.mu.Lock()\n defer c.mu.Unlock()\n c.value++\n}\n\nfunc (c *SafeCounter) Value() int {\n c.mu.Lock()\n defer c.mu.Unlock()\n return c.value\n}\n\n// EVEN BETTER: using atomic\ntype AtomicCounter struct {\n value atomic.Int64\n}\n\nfunc (c *AtomicCounter) Inc() {\n c.value.Add(1)\n}\n\nfunc (c *AtomicCounter) Value() int64 {\n return c.value.Load()\n} Anti-patterns and How to Avoid Them 1. Getters/Setters for All Fields // BAD: Java-style getters/setters\ntype User struct {\n name string\n age int\n}\n\nfunc (u *User) GetName() string { return u.name }\nfunc (u *User) SetName(name string) { u.name = name }\nfunc (u *User) GetAge() int { return u.age }\nfunc (u *User) SetAge(age int) { u.age = age }\n\n// GOOD: export fields or use methods with logic\ntype User struct {\n Name string\n age int // private because validation needed\n}\n\nfunc (u *User) SetAge(age int) error {\n if age < 0 || age > 150 {\n return ErrInvalidAge\n }\n u.age = age\n return nil\n}\n\nfunc (u *User) Age() int {\n return u.age\n} // BAD: Java-style getters/setters\ntype User struct {\n name string\n age int\n}\n\nfunc (u *User) GetName() string { return u.name }\nfunc (u *User) SetName(name string) { u.name = name }\nfunc (u *User) GetAge() int { return u.age }\nfunc (u *User) SetAge(age int) { u.age = age }\n\n// GOOD: export fields or use methods with logic\ntype User struct {\n Name string\n age int // private because validation needed\n}\n\nfunc (u *User) SetAge(age int) error {\n if age < 0 || age > 150 {\n return ErrInvalidAge\n }\n u.age = age\n return nil\n}\n\nfunc (u *User) Age() int {\n return u.age\n} 2. Huge Structs // BAD: God Object\ntype Application struct {\n Config Config\n Database *sql.DB\n Cache *redis.Client\n HTTPServer *http.Server\n GRPCServer *grpc.Server\n Logger *log.Logger\n Metrics *prometheus.Registry\n // ... 20 more fields\n}\n\n// GOOD: separation of concerns\ntype App struct {\n config *Config\n services *Services\n servers *Servers\n}\n\ntype Services struct {\n DB Database\n Cache Cache\n Auth Authenticator\n}\n\ntype Servers struct {\n HTTP *HTTPServer\n GRPC *GRPCServer\n} // BAD: God Object\ntype Application struct {\n Config Config\n Database *sql.DB\n Cache *redis.Client\n HTTPServer *http.Server\n GRPCServer *grpc.Server\n Logger *log.Logger\n Metrics *prometheus.Registry\n // ... 20 more fields\n}\n\n// GOOD: separation of concerns\ntype App struct {\n config *Config\n services *Services\n servers *Servers\n}\n\ntype Services struct {\n DB Database\n Cache Cache\n Auth Authenticator\n}\n\ntype Servers struct {\n HTTP *HTTPServer\n GRPC *GRPCServer\n} Practical Tips Always use constructors for structs with invariants\nBe consistent with receivers within a type\nPrefer composition over inheritance (which doesn't exist)\nEmbedding is not inheritance, it's delegation\nProtect concurrent access with a mutex or channels\nDon't create getters/setters without necessity Always use constructors for structs with invariants Always use constructors Be consistent with receivers within a type Be consistent Prefer composition over inheritance (which doesn't exist) Prefer composition Embedding is not inheritance, it's delegation Embedding is not inheritance Protect concurrent access with a mutex or channels Protect concurrent access Don't create getters/setters without necessity Don't create getters/setters Struct and Method Checklist Constructor New* for complex initialization\nConsistent receivers (all pointer or all value)\nPointer receiver for structs with a mutex\nPrivate fields for encapsulation\nEmbedding instead of inheritance\nThread-safety when needed\nMinimal getters/setters Constructor New* for complex initialization New* Consistent receivers (all pointer or all value) Pointer receiver for structs with a mutex Private fields for encapsulation Embedding instead of inheritance Thread-safety when needed Minimal getters/setters Conclusion Structs and methods in Go are an exercise in simplicity. No classes? Great, less complexity. No inheritance? Perfect, the composition is clearer. The key is not to drag patterns from other languages but to use Go idioms. In the next article, we'll dive into interfaces — the real magic of Go. We'll discuss why small interfaces are better than large ones, what interface satisfaction means, and why "Accept interfaces, return structs" is the golden rule. How do you handle the transition from OOP languages to Go's composition model? What patterns helped you the most? Share your experience in the comments!