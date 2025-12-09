Clean Code: Concurrency Patterns, Context Management, and Goroutine Safety [Part 5]

This is the last article in the "Clean Code in Go" series. Previous Parts: Clean Code: Functions and Error Handling in Go: From Chaos to Clarity [Part 1]\nClean Code in Go (Part 2): Structs, Methods, and Composition Over Inheritance\nClean Code: Interfaces in Go - Why Small Is Beautiful [Part 3]\nClean Code in Go (Part 4): Package Architecture, Dependency Flow, and Scalability Clean Code: Functions and Error Handling in Go: From Chaos to Clarity [Part 1] Clean Code: Functions and Error Handling in Go: From Chaos to Clarity [Part 1] Clean Code in Go (Part 2): Structs, Methods, and Composition Over Inheritance Clean Code in Go (Part 2): Structs, Methods, and Composition Over Inheritance Clean Code: Interfaces in Go - Why Small Is Beautiful [Part 3] Clean Code: Interfaces in Go - Why Small Is Beautiful [Part 3] Clean Code in Go (Part 4): Package Architecture, Dependency Flow, and Scalability Clean Code in Go (Part 4): Package Architecture, Dependency Flow, and Scalability Introduction: Why Go Concurrency Is Special I've debugged goroutine leaks at 3 AM, fixed race conditions that only appeared under load, and watched a single missing defer statement bring down a production service. "Don't communicate by sharing memory; share memory by communicating" — this Go mantra turned concurrent programming on its head. Instead of mutexes and semaphores — channels. Instead of threads — goroutines. Instead of callbacks — select. And all this with context for lifecycle management. defer Common concurrency mistakes I've encountered: Goroutine leaks: ~40% of production memory issues\nRace conditions with shared state: ~35% of concurrent code\nMissing context cancellation: ~50% of timeout bugs\nDeadlocks from channel misuse: ~25% of hanging services\nWrong mutex usage (value receiver): ~30% of sync bugs Goroutine leaks: ~40% of production memory issues Race conditions with shared state: ~35% of concurrent code Missing context cancellation: ~50% of timeout bugs Deadlocks from channel misuse: ~25% of hanging services Wrong mutex usage (value receiver): ~30% of sync bugs After 6 years working with Go and systems processing millions of requests, I can say: proper use of goroutines and context is the difference between an elegant solution and a production incident at 3 AM. Today we'll explore patterns that work and mistakes that hurt. Context: Lifecycle Management The First Rule of Context // RULE: context.Context is ALWAYS the first parameter\nfunc GetUser(ctx context.Context, userID string) (*User, error) {\n // correct\n}\n\nfunc GetUser(userID string, ctx context.Context) (*User, error) {\n // wrong - violates convention\n} // RULE: context.Context is ALWAYS the first parameter\nfunc GetUser(ctx context.Context, userID string) (*User, error) {\n // correct\n}\n\nfunc GetUser(userID string, ctx context.Context) (*User, error) {\n // wrong - violates convention\n} Cancellation // BAD: operation cannot be cancelled\nfunc SlowOperation() (Result, error) {\n time.Sleep(10 * time.Second) // always waits 10 seconds\n return Result{}, nil\n}\n\n// GOOD: operation respects context\nfunc SlowOperation(ctx context.Context) (Result, error) {\n select {\n case <-time.After(10 * time.Second):\n return Result{}, nil\n case <-ctx.Done():\n return Result{}, ctx.Err()\n }\n}\n\n// Usage with timeout\nctx, cancel := context.WithTimeout(context.Background(), 5*time.Second)\ndefer cancel()\n\nresult, err := SlowOperation(ctx)\nif err == context.DeadlineExceeded {\n log.Println("Operation timed out")\n} // BAD: operation cannot be cancelled\nfunc SlowOperation() (Result, error) {\n time.Sleep(10 * time.Second) // always waits 10 seconds\n return Result{}, nil\n}\n\n// GOOD: operation respects context\nfunc SlowOperation(ctx context.Context) (Result, error) {\n select {\n case <-time.After(10 * time.Second):\n return Result{}, nil\n case <-ctx.Done():\n return Result{}, ctx.Err()\n }\n}\n\n// Usage with timeout\nctx, cancel := context.WithTimeout(context.Background(), 5*time.Second)\ndefer cancel()\n\nresult, err := SlowOperation(ctx)\nif err == context.DeadlineExceeded {\n log.Println("Operation timed out")\n} Context Values: Use Carefully! // BAD: using context for business logic\ntype key string\n\nconst userKey key = "user"\n\nfunc WithUser(ctx context.Context, user *User) context.Context {\n return context.WithValue(ctx, userKey, user)\n}\n\nfunc GetUser(ctx context.Context) *User {\n return ctx.Value(userKey).(*User) // panic if no user!\n}\n\n// GOOD: context only for request metadata\ntype contextKey string\n\nconst (\n requestIDKey contextKey = "requestID"\n traceIDKey contextKey = "traceID"\n)\n\nfunc WithRequestID(ctx context.Context, requestID string) context.Context {\n return context.WithValue(ctx, requestIDKey, requestID)\n}\n\nfunc GetRequestID(ctx context.Context) string {\n if id, ok := ctx.Value(requestIDKey).(string); ok {\n return id\n }\n return ""\n}\n\n// BETTER: explicit parameter passing\nfunc ProcessOrder(ctx context.Context, user *User, order *Order) error {\n // user passed explicitly, not through context\n return nil\n} // BAD: using context for business logic\ntype key string\n\nconst userKey key = "user"\n\nfunc WithUser(ctx context.Context, user *User) context.Context {\n return context.WithValue(ctx, userKey, user)\n}\n\nfunc GetUser(ctx context.Context) *User {\n return ctx.Value(userKey).(*User) // panic if no user!\n}\n\n// GOOD: context only for request metadata\ntype contextKey string\n\nconst (\n requestIDKey contextKey = "requestID"\n traceIDKey contextKey = "traceID"\n)\n\nfunc WithRequestID(ctx context.Context, requestID string) context.Context {\n return context.WithValue(ctx, requestIDKey, requestID)\n}\n\nfunc GetRequestID(ctx context.Context) string {\n if id, ok := ctx.Value(requestIDKey).(string); ok {\n return id\n }\n return ""\n}\n\n// BETTER: explicit parameter passing\nfunc ProcessOrder(ctx context.Context, user *User, order *Order) error {\n // user passed explicitly, not through context\n return nil\n} Goroutines: Lightweight Concurrency Pattern: Worker Pool // Worker pool to limit concurrency\ntype WorkerPool struct {\n workers int\n jobs chan Job\n results chan Result\n wg sync.WaitGroup\n}\n\ntype Job struct {\n ID int\n Data []byte\n}\n\ntype Result struct {\n JobID int\n Output []byte\n Error error\n}\n\nfunc NewWorkerPool(workers int) *WorkerPool {\n return &WorkerPool{\n workers: workers,\n jobs: make(chan Job, workers*2),\n results: make(chan Result, workers*2),\n }\n}\n\nfunc (p *WorkerPool) Start(ctx context.Context) {\n for i := 0; i < p.workers; i++ {\n p.wg.Add(1)\n go p.worker(ctx, i)\n }\n}\n\nfunc (p *WorkerPool) worker(ctx context.Context, id int) {\n defer p.wg.Done()\n \n for {\n select {\n case job, ok := <-p.jobs:\n if !ok {\n return\n }\n \n result := p.processJob(job)\n \n select {\n case p.results <- result:\n case <-ctx.Done():\n return\n }\n \n case <-ctx.Done():\n return\n }\n }\n}\n\nfunc (p *WorkerPool) processJob(job Job) Result {\n // Process job\n output := bytes.ToUpper(job.Data)\n \n return Result{\n JobID: job.ID,\n Output: output,\n }\n}\n\nfunc (p *WorkerPool) Submit(job Job) {\n p.jobs <- job\n}\n\nfunc (p *WorkerPool) Shutdown() {\n close(p.jobs)\n p.wg.Wait()\n close(p.results)\n}\n\n// Usage\nfunc main() {\n ctx, cancel := context.WithCancel(context.Background())\n defer cancel()\n \n pool := NewWorkerPool(10)\n pool.Start(ctx)\n \n // Submit jobs\n for i := 0; i < 100; i++ {\n pool.Submit(Job{\n ID: i,\n Data: []byte(fmt.Sprintf("job-%d", i)),\n })\n }\n \n // Collect results\n go func() {\n for result := range pool.results {\n log.Printf("Result %d: %s", result.JobID, result.Output)\n }\n }()\n \n // Graceful shutdown\n pool.Shutdown()\n} // Worker pool to limit concurrency\ntype WorkerPool struct {\n workers int\n jobs chan Job\n results chan Result\n wg sync.WaitGroup\n}\n\ntype Job struct {\n ID int\n Data []byte\n}\n\ntype Result struct {\n JobID int\n Output []byte\n Error error\n}\n\nfunc NewWorkerPool(workers int) *WorkerPool {\n return &WorkerPool{\n workers: workers,\n jobs: make(chan Job, workers*2),\n results: make(chan Result, workers*2),\n }\n}\n\nfunc (p *WorkerPool) Start(ctx context.Context) {\n for i := 0; i < p.workers; i++ {\n p.wg.Add(1)\n go p.worker(ctx, i)\n }\n}\n\nfunc (p *WorkerPool) worker(ctx context.Context, id int) {\n defer p.wg.Done()\n \n for {\n select {\n case job, ok := <-p.jobs:\n if !ok {\n return\n }\n \n result := p.processJob(job)\n \n select {\n case p.results <- result:\n case <-ctx.Done():\n return\n }\n \n case <-ctx.Done():\n return\n }\n }\n}\n\nfunc (p *WorkerPool) processJob(job Job) Result {\n // Process job\n output := bytes.ToUpper(job.Data)\n \n return Result{\n JobID: job.ID,\n Output: output,\n }\n}\n\nfunc (p *WorkerPool) Submit(job Job) {\n p.jobs <- job\n}\n\nfunc (p *WorkerPool) Shutdown() {\n close(p.jobs)\n p.wg.Wait()\n close(p.results)\n}\n\n// Usage\nfunc main() {\n ctx, cancel := context.WithCancel(context.Background())\n defer cancel()\n \n pool := NewWorkerPool(10)\n pool.Start(ctx)\n \n // Submit jobs\n for i := 0; i < 100; i++ {\n pool.Submit(Job{\n ID: i,\n Data: []byte(fmt.Sprintf("job-%d", i)),\n })\n }\n \n // Collect results\n go func() {\n for result := range pool.results {\n log.Printf("Result %d: %s", result.JobID, result.Output)\n }\n }()\n \n // Graceful shutdown\n pool.Shutdown()\n} Pattern: Fan-out/Fan-in // Fan-out: distribute work among goroutines\nfunc fanOut(ctx context.Context, in <-chan int, workers int) []<-chan int {\n outputs := make([]<-chan int, workers)\n \n for i := 0; i < workers; i++ {\n output := make(chan int)\n outputs[i] = output\n \n go func() {\n defer close(output)\n for {\n select {\n case n, ok := <-in:\n if !ok {\n return\n }\n \n // Heavy work\n result := n * n\n \n select {\n case output <- result:\n case <-ctx.Done():\n return\n }\n \n case <-ctx.Done():\n return\n }\n }\n }()\n }\n \n return outputs\n}\n\n// Fan-in: collect results from goroutines\nfunc fanIn(ctx context.Context, inputs ...<-chan int) <-chan int {\n output := make(chan int)\n var wg sync.WaitGroup\n \n for _, input := range inputs {\n wg.Add(1)\n go func(ch <-chan int) {\n defer wg.Done()\n for {\n select {\n case n, ok := <-ch:\n if !ok {\n return\n }\n \n select {\n case output <- n:\n case <-ctx.Done():\n return\n }\n \n case <-ctx.Done():\n return\n }\n }\n }(input)\n }\n \n go func() {\n wg.Wait()\n close(output)\n }()\n \n return output\n}\n\n// Usage\nfunc pipeline(ctx context.Context) {\n // Number generator\n numbers := make(chan int)\n go func() {\n defer close(numbers)\n for i := 1; i <= 100; i++ {\n select {\n case numbers <- i:\n case <-ctx.Done():\n return\n }\n }\n }()\n \n // Fan-out to 5 workers\n workers := fanOut(ctx, numbers, 5)\n \n // Fan-in results\n results := fanIn(ctx, workers...)\n \n // Process results\n for result := range results {\n fmt.Printf("Result: %d\\n", result)\n }\n} // Fan-out: distribute work among goroutines\nfunc fanOut(ctx context.Context, in <-chan int, workers int) []<-chan int {\n outputs := make([]<-chan int, workers)\n \n for i := 0; i < workers; i++ {\n output := make(chan int)\n outputs[i] = output\n \n go func() {\n defer close(output)\n for {\n select {\n case n, ok := <-in:\n if !ok {\n return\n }\n \n // Heavy work\n result := n * n\n \n select {\n case output <- result:\n case <-ctx.Done():\n return\n }\n \n case <-ctx.Done():\n return\n }\n }\n }()\n }\n \n return outputs\n}\n\n// Fan-in: collect results from goroutines\nfunc fanIn(ctx context.Context, inputs ...<-chan int) <-chan int {\n output := make(chan int)\n var wg sync.WaitGroup\n \n for _, input := range inputs {\n wg.Add(1)\n go func(ch <-chan int) {\n defer wg.Done()\n for {\n select {\n case n, ok := <-ch:\n if !ok {\n return\n }\n \n select {\n case output <- n:\n case <-ctx.Done():\n return\n }\n \n case <-ctx.Done():\n return\n }\n }\n }(input)\n }\n \n go func() {\n wg.Wait()\n close(output)\n }()\n \n return output\n}\n\n// Usage\nfunc pipeline(ctx context.Context) {\n // Number generator\n numbers := make(chan int)\n go func() {\n defer close(numbers)\n for i := 1; i <= 100; i++ {\n select {\n case numbers <- i:\n case <-ctx.Done():\n return\n }\n }\n }()\n \n // Fan-out to 5 workers\n workers := fanOut(ctx, numbers, 5)\n \n // Fan-in results\n results := fanIn(ctx, workers...)\n \n // Process results\n for result := range results {\n fmt.Printf("Result: %d\\n", result)\n }\n} Channels: First-Class Citizens Directional Channels // BAD: bidirectional channel everywhere\nfunc producer(ch chan int) {\n ch <- 42\n}\n\nfunc consumer(ch chan int) {\n value := <-ch\n}\n\n// GOOD: restrict direction\nfunc producer(ch chan<- int) { // send-only\n ch <- 42\n}\n\nfunc consumer(ch <-chan int) { // receive-only\n value := <-ch\n}\n\n// Compiler will check correct usage\nfunc main() {\n ch := make(chan int)\n \n go producer(ch)\n go consumer(ch)\n} // BAD: bidirectional channel everywhere\nfunc producer(ch chan int) {\n ch <- 42\n}\n\nfunc consumer(ch chan int) {\n value := <-ch\n}\n\n// GOOD: restrict direction\nfunc producer(ch chan<- int) { // send-only\n ch <- 42\n}\n\nfunc consumer(ch <-chan int) { // receive-only\n value := <-ch\n}\n\n// Compiler will check correct usage\nfunc main() {\n ch := make(chan int)\n \n go producer(ch)\n go consumer(ch)\n} Select and Non-blocking Operations // Pattern: timeout with select\nfunc RequestWithTimeout(url string, timeout time.Duration) ([]byte, error) {\n result := make(chan []byte, 1)\n errCh := make(chan error, 1)\n \n go func() {\n resp, err := http.Get(url)\n if err != nil {\n errCh <- err\n return\n }\n defer resp.Body.Close()\n \n data, err := io.ReadAll(resp.Body)\n if err != nil {\n errCh <- err\n return\n }\n \n result <- data\n }()\n \n select {\n case data := <-result:\n return data, nil\n case err := <-errCh:\n return nil, err\n case <-time.After(timeout):\n return nil, fmt.Errorf("request timeout after %v", timeout)\n }\n}\n\n// Non-blocking send\nfunc TrySend(ch chan<- int, value int) bool {\n select {\n case ch <- value:\n return true\n default:\n return false // channel full\n }\n}\n\n// Non-blocking receive\nfunc TryReceive(ch <-chan int) (int, bool) {\n select {\n case value := <-ch:\n return value, true\n default:\n return 0, false // channel empty\n }\n} // Pattern: timeout with select\nfunc RequestWithTimeout(url string, timeout time.Duration) ([]byte, error) {\n result := make(chan []byte, 1)\n errCh := make(chan error, 1)\n \n go func() {\n resp, err := http.Get(url)\n if err != nil {\n errCh <- err\n return\n }\n defer resp.Body.Close()\n \n data, err := io.ReadAll(resp.Body)\n if err != nil {\n errCh <- err\n return\n }\n \n result <- data\n }()\n \n select {\n case data := <-result:\n return data, nil\n case err := <-errCh:\n return nil, err\n case <-time.After(timeout):\n return nil, fmt.Errorf("request timeout after %v", timeout)\n }\n}\n\n// Non-blocking send\nfunc TrySend(ch chan<- int, value int) bool {\n select {\n case ch <- value:\n return true\n default:\n return false // channel full\n }\n}\n\n// Non-blocking receive\nfunc TryReceive(ch <-chan int) (int, bool) {\n select {\n case value := <-ch:\n return value, true\n default:\n return 0, false // channel empty\n }\n} Race Conditions and How to Avoid Them Problem: Data Race // DANGEROUS: data race\ntype Counter struct {\n value int\n}\n\nfunc (c *Counter) Inc() {\n c.value++ // NOT atomic!\n}\n\nfunc (c *Counter) Value() int {\n return c.value // race on read\n}\n\n// Check: go test -race // DANGEROUS: data race\ntype Counter struct {\n value int\n}\n\nfunc (c *Counter) Inc() {\n c.value++ // NOT atomic!\n}\n\nfunc (c *Counter) Value() int {\n return c.value // race on read\n}\n\n// Check: go test -race Solution 1: Mutex type SafeCounter struct {\n mu sync.RWMutex\n value int\n}\n\nfunc (c *SafeCounter) Inc() {\n c.mu.Lock()\n defer c.mu.Unlock()\n c.value++\n}\n\nfunc (c *SafeCounter) Value() int {\n c.mu.RLock()\n defer c.mu.RUnlock()\n return c.value\n}\n\n// Pattern: protecting invariants\ntype BankAccount struct {\n mu sync.Mutex\n balance decimal.Decimal\n}\n\nfunc (a *BankAccount) Transfer(to *BankAccount, amount decimal.Decimal) error {\n // Important: always lock in same order (by ID)\n // to avoid deadlock\n if a.ID() < to.ID() {\n a.mu.Lock()\n defer a.mu.Unlock()\n to.mu.Lock()\n defer to.mu.Unlock()\n } else {\n to.mu.Lock()\n defer to.mu.Unlock()\n a.mu.Lock()\n defer a.mu.Unlock()\n }\n \n if a.balance.LessThan(amount) {\n return ErrInsufficientFunds\n }\n \n a.balance = a.balance.Sub(amount)\n to.balance = to.balance.Add(amount)\n \n return nil\n} type SafeCounter struct {\n mu sync.RWMutex\n value int\n}\n\nfunc (c *SafeCounter) Inc() {\n c.mu.Lock()\n defer c.mu.Unlock()\n c.value++\n}\n\nfunc (c *SafeCounter) Value() int {\n c.mu.RLock()\n defer c.mu.RUnlock()\n return c.value\n}\n\n// Pattern: protecting invariants\ntype BankAccount struct {\n mu sync.Mutex\n balance decimal.Decimal\n}\n\nfunc (a *BankAccount) Transfer(to *BankAccount, amount decimal.Decimal) error {\n // Important: always lock in same order (by ID)\n // to avoid deadlock\n if a.ID() < to.ID() {\n a.mu.Lock()\n defer a.mu.Unlock()\n to.mu.Lock()\n defer to.mu.Unlock()\n } else {\n to.mu.Lock()\n defer to.mu.Unlock()\n a.mu.Lock()\n defer a.mu.Unlock()\n }\n \n if a.balance.LessThan(amount) {\n return ErrInsufficientFunds\n }\n \n a.balance = a.balance.Sub(amount)\n to.balance = to.balance.Add(amount)\n \n return nil\n} Solution 2: Channels for Synchronization // Use channels instead of mutexes\ntype ChannelCounter struct {\n ch chan countOp\n}\n\ntype countOp struct {\n delta int\n resp chan int\n}\n\nfunc NewChannelCounter() *ChannelCounter {\n c := &ChannelCounter{\n ch: make(chan countOp),\n }\n \n go c.run()\n \n return c\n}\n\nfunc (c *ChannelCounter) run() {\n value := 0\n for op := range c.ch {\n value += op.delta\n if op.resp != nil {\n op.resp <- value\n }\n }\n}\n\nfunc (c *ChannelCounter) Inc() {\n c.ch <- countOp{delta: 1}\n}\n\nfunc (c *ChannelCounter) Value() int {\n resp := make(chan int)\n c.ch <- countOp{resp: resp}\n return <-resp\n} // Use channels instead of mutexes\ntype ChannelCounter struct {\n ch chan countOp\n}\n\ntype countOp struct {\n delta int\n resp chan int\n}\n\nfunc NewChannelCounter() *ChannelCounter {\n c := &ChannelCounter{\n ch: make(chan countOp),\n }\n \n go c.run()\n \n return c\n}\n\nfunc (c *ChannelCounter) run() {\n value := 0\n for op := range c.ch {\n value += op.delta\n if op.resp != nil {\n op.resp <- value\n }\n }\n}\n\nfunc (c *ChannelCounter) Inc() {\n c.ch <- countOp{delta: 1}\n}\n\nfunc (c *ChannelCounter) Value() int {\n resp := make(chan int)\n c.ch <- countOp{resp: resp}\n return <-resp\n} Concurrency Patterns Pattern: Graceful Shutdown type Server struct {\n server *http.Server\n shutdown chan struct{}\n done chan struct{}\n}\n\nfunc NewServer(addr string) *Server {\n return &Server{\n server: &http.Server{\n Addr: addr,\n },\n shutdown: make(chan struct{}),\n done: make(chan struct{}),\n }\n}\n\nfunc (s *Server) Start() {\n go func() {\n defer close(s.done)\n \n if err := s.server.ListenAndServe(); err != nil && \n err != http.ErrServerClosed {\n log.Printf("Server error: %v", err)\n }\n }()\n \n // Wait for shutdown signal\n go func() {\n sigCh := make(chan os.Signal, 1)\n signal.Notify(sigCh, os.Interrupt, syscall.SIGTERM)\n \n select {\n case <-sigCh:\n case <-s.shutdown:\n }\n \n ctx, cancel := context.WithTimeout(context.Background(), 10*time.Second)\n defer cancel()\n \n if err := s.server.Shutdown(ctx); err != nil {\n log.Printf("Shutdown error: %v", err)\n }\n }()\n}\n\nfunc (s *Server) Stop() {\n close(s.shutdown)\n <-s.done\n} type Server struct {\n server *http.Server\n shutdown chan struct{}\n done chan struct{}\n}\n\nfunc NewServer(addr string) *Server {\n return &Server{\n server: &http.Server{\n Addr: addr,\n },\n shutdown: make(chan struct{}),\n done: make(chan struct{}),\n }\n}\n\nfunc (s *Server) Start() {\n go func() {\n defer close(s.done)\n \n if err := s.server.ListenAndServe(); err != nil && \n err != http.ErrServerClosed {\n log.Printf("Server error: %v", err)\n }\n }()\n \n // Wait for shutdown signal\n go func() {\n sigCh := make(chan os.Signal, 1)\n signal.Notify(sigCh, os.Interrupt, syscall.SIGTERM)\n \n select {\n case <-sigCh:\n case <-s.shutdown:\n }\n \n ctx, cancel := context.WithTimeout(context.Background(), 10*time.Second)\n defer cancel()\n \n if err := s.server.Shutdown(ctx); err != nil {\n log.Printf("Shutdown error: %v", err)\n }\n }()\n}\n\nfunc (s *Server) Stop() {\n close(s.shutdown)\n <-s.done\n} Pattern: Rate Limiting type RateLimiter struct {\n rate int\n bucket chan struct{}\n stop chan struct{}\n}\n\nfunc NewRateLimiter(rate int) *RateLimiter {\n rl := &RateLimiter{\n rate: rate,\n bucket: make(chan struct{}, rate),\n stop: make(chan struct{}),\n }\n \n // Fill bucket\n for i := 0; i < rate; i++ {\n rl.bucket <- struct{}{}\n }\n \n // Refill bucket at given rate\n go func() {\n ticker := time.NewTicker(time.Second / time.Duration(rate))\n defer ticker.Stop()\n \n for {\n select {\n case <-ticker.C:\n select {\n case rl.bucket <- struct{}{}:\n default: // bucket full\n }\n case <-rl.stop:\n return\n }\n }\n }()\n \n return rl\n}\n\nfunc (rl *RateLimiter) Allow() bool {\n select {\n case <-rl.bucket:\n return true\n default:\n return false\n }\n}\n\nfunc (rl *RateLimiter) Wait(ctx context.Context) error {\n select {\n case <-rl.bucket:\n return nil\n case <-ctx.Done():\n return ctx.Err()\n }\n} type RateLimiter struct {\n rate int\n bucket chan struct{}\n stop chan struct{}\n}\n\nfunc NewRateLimiter(rate int) *RateLimiter {\n rl := &RateLimiter{\n rate: rate,\n bucket: make(chan struct{}, rate),\n stop: make(chan struct{}),\n }\n \n // Fill bucket\n for i := 0; i < rate; i++ {\n rl.bucket <- struct{}{}\n }\n \n // Refill bucket at given rate\n go func() {\n ticker := time.NewTicker(time.Second / time.Duration(rate))\n defer ticker.Stop()\n \n for {\n select {\n case <-ticker.C:\n select {\n case rl.bucket <- struct{}{}:\n default: // bucket full\n }\n case <-rl.stop:\n return\n }\n }\n }()\n \n return rl\n}\n\nfunc (rl *RateLimiter) Allow() bool {\n select {\n case <-rl.bucket:\n return true\n default:\n return false\n }\n}\n\nfunc (rl *RateLimiter) Wait(ctx context.Context) error {\n select {\n case <-rl.bucket:\n return nil\n case <-ctx.Done():\n return ctx.Err()\n }\n} Pattern: Pipeline with Error Handling // Pipeline stage with error handling\ntype Stage func(context.Context, <-chan int) (<-chan int, <-chan error)\n\n// Compose stages\nfunc Pipeline(ctx context.Context, stages ...Stage) (<-chan int, <-chan error) {\n var (\n dataOut = make(chan int)\n errOut = make(chan error)\n \n dataIn <-chan int\n errIn <-chan error\n )\n \n // Start generator\n start := make(chan int)\n go func() {\n defer close(start)\n for i := 1; i <= 100; i++ {\n select {\n case start <- i:\n case <-ctx.Done():\n return\n }\n }\n }()\n \n dataIn = start\n \n // Apply stages\n for _, stage := range stages {\n dataIn, errIn = stage(ctx, dataIn)\n \n // Collect errors\n go func(errors <-chan error) {\n for err := range errors {\n select {\n case errOut <- err:\n case <-ctx.Done():\n return\n }\n }\n }(errIn)\n }\n \n // Final output\n go func() {\n defer close(dataOut)\n for val := range dataIn {\n select {\n case dataOut <- val:\n case <-ctx.Done():\n return\n }\n }\n }()\n \n return dataOut, errOut\n} // Pipeline stage with error handling\ntype Stage func(context.Context, <-chan int) (<-chan int, <-chan error)\n\n// Compose stages\nfunc Pipeline(ctx context.Context, stages ...Stage) (<-chan int, <-chan error) {\n var (\n dataOut = make(chan int)\n errOut = make(chan error)\n \n dataIn <-chan int\n errIn <-chan error\n )\n \n // Start generator\n start := make(chan int)\n go func() {\n defer close(start)\n for i := 1; i <= 100; i++ {\n select {\n case start <- i:\n case <-ctx.Done():\n return\n }\n }\n }()\n \n dataIn = start\n \n // Apply stages\n for _, stage := range stages {\n dataIn, errIn = stage(ctx, dataIn)\n \n // Collect errors\n go func(errors <-chan error) {\n for err := range errors {\n select {\n case errOut <- err:\n case <-ctx.Done():\n return\n }\n }\n }(errIn)\n }\n \n // Final output\n go func() {\n defer close(dataOut)\n for val := range dataIn {\n select {\n case dataOut <- val:\n case <-ctx.Done():\n return\n }\n }\n }()\n \n return dataOut, errOut\n} Practical Tips Always use context for long operations\nDon't spawn goroutines uncontrolled — use worker pools\nPrefer channels to mutexes for coordination\nUse sync/atomic for simple counters\nRun tests with -race flag\nRestrict channel direction\nAlways think about graceful shutdown Always use context for long operations Always use context Don't spawn goroutines uncontrolled — use worker pools Don't spawn goroutines uncontrolled Prefer channels to mutexes for coordination Prefer channels to mutexes Use sync/atomic for simple counters Use sync/atomic Run tests with -race flag Run tests with -race Restrict channel direction Restrict channel direction Always think about graceful shutdown Always think about graceful shutdown Concurrency Checklist Context passed as first parameter\nGoroutines can be stopped via context\nNo orphaned goroutines (leaks)\nChannels closed by sender\nMutexes locked in same order\nTests pass with -race flag\nHas graceful shutdown\nWorker pool for bulk operations Context passed as first parameter Goroutines can be stopped via context No orphaned goroutines (leaks) Channels closed by sender Mutexes locked in same order Tests pass with -race flag Has graceful shutdown Worker pool for bulk operations Conclusion Concurrency in Go isn't just a feature, it's the philosophy of the language. Proper use of goroutines, channels, and context allows writing elegant concurrent code without traditional multithreading problems. This article concludes the "Clean Code in Go" series. We've covered the journey from functions to concurrency, touching all key aspects of writing idiomatic Go code. Remember: Go is about simplicity, and clean code in Go is code that follows the language's idioms. What's your worst production incident caused by race conditions? How do you test concurrent code? What patterns have saved you from goroutine leaks? Share your war stories in the comments!