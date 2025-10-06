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How to Organize Your Go Projects Like a Pro

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byViktor Tr@turman17

My name is Viktor, student in 42lisboa

October 6th, 2025
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Viktor Tr@turman17

My name is Viktor, student in 42lisboa

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programming#go#golang#go-programming#programming-basics#backend-development#structuring-go-projects#structuring-in-go#structure-go-code

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