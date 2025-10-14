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Building a Simple REST API in Go Without Frameworks

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byViktor Tr@turman17

My name is Viktor, student in 42lisboa

October 14th, 2025
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Viktor Tr@turman17

My name is Viktor, student in 42lisboa

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programming#golang#rest-api#go-rest-api#backend-development#concurrency#restful-api-in-go#go-web-server#go-mutex

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