Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

Choosing Web App Architecture: 3 Tier Architecture and Cloud Architecture  by@mobidev

Choosing Web App Architecture: 3 Tier Architecture and Cloud Architecture

Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
Web application architecture is a high-level structure that determines the way your product and business will operate, perform and scale. Modern web apps still use the 3-tier architecture concept, which separates applications into presentation, application tier, and data tier. Server Side Rendering (SSR) is a simple and simple way to create a straightforward website architecture. SSR is a basic type of front-end architecture type with any programming language and programming back-end. Static Site Generation (SSG) or Progressive Web app is the most straightforward way to build a website. The more interactive a website is, the closer it is to being called a web application.
image
MobiDev Hacker Noon profile picture

@mobidev
MobiDev

Trusted software development company since 2009. Custom DS/ML, AR, IoT solutions https://mobidev.biz

Explore Blockster - Be The First In Crypto & Blockchain Industry

Related Stories
Subject Matter
What Are The Best Cross-Platform App Development Frameworks: 2020 Edition by @mobidev
#flutter
Rethinking the Concept of Software Quality Through Agile Eyes by @alediaferia
#agile
Why do People Say: "Developers are Lazy"? by @coderwoman
#programming
Prepare for 2022 With These Developer Tools by @carlo
#software-development
24 Best JavaScript Blogs and Websites by @natashatsybliyenko
#javascript-development
The Projects Working to Lower Ethereum Gas Fees by @cryptovirally
#ethereum

Tags

#web-app-development#mobile-app-architecture#software-development#software#mobile-app-development#web-app#website#web-app-development-tools
Join Hacker Noon loading