Know the Vitality of Mobile App Architecture

The output is what measures the success of a business. Therefore, all the business houses are adopting all the inevitable methods and programs to intensify their productivity/ output by adopting new technologies and concepts. There are several technologies available and many in the developing phase, which effectively fulfil customers’ needs and generates high output.

As we know that mobility is the demand of this era and adopting mobile applications to enhance the output is one of the popular ways to boost business value. For that, you must have an understanding of the architecture that makes a mobile app proficient and boost the value of the business.

Not necessary that the mobile app reaches the set business goal. So, you have a robust mobile app architecture and mobile app development process to fill the loopholes.

What is the right Mobile App Architecture?

Right architecture means your mobile application runs independently without the intervention of external resources. Your architecture must be design with suitable frameworks and tools that not limited to accept new technological challenges. The elements of the architecture must be chosen on the basis of application features and requirements. Also, the process you develop to make a mobile application must ensure that every component is well-built. Additionally, it also skilled with methods that handle any issues arise in the process of creating an app architecture.

The following are three layers that must consider when developing a mobile app architecture:

Presentation Layer

This layer is responsible for presenting the app to the end-user. It consists of UI components and UI process components. When designing it, app developers must determine the correct way the mobile app will present itself in front of the end-users.

Business Layer

In this layer, we concern about caching, logging, authentication, exception management, workflow, business components, entities, and security. It determines a standard set of application functions that will be available to the client and end-users.

Data Access Layer

Here, the data related factors are designed. It includes data access components, data utilities, server communication, logic, storage, and service agents.

Elements to consider before developing Mobile App Architecture

Evaluate the device type

There are several different smartphones available in the market. Thus, making a specific app architecture requires all the necessary details of the device such as screen resolution, CPU features, memory, storage, screen size etc. It is because you may require some specific software and hardware to fulfil the architecture requirement.

Consider Bandwidth

When you are thinking about the development of mobile app architecture, you must consider all the possible scenarios which impact negatively user experience. Connectivity or worst network issues are a matter of consideration. Thus, you have to consider factors like cashing, data access mechanism, state management, power consumption, and speed that enhance the user experience.

Navigation Options

Software navigation consists of both front-end and back-end. Therefore, choosing a navigation strategy must be considered as a crucial part of the development of mobile app architecture . It hugely impacts the user experience, so you have to consider both your preferences and the needs of the app. The following list you need to consider:

Single view

Stacked navigation Bar

Tab controller

Scroll views

Model controller

Gesture-based

Define User Interface



A typical user interface may cause your app to fail. You should always keep your user interface design and techniques as simple as possible.

Real-time update vs. Notification

If your users' requires a real-time update or push notification kind of services, then you should consider all the necessary expense before building your app architecture. Because they are expensive to use.

Other elements that make your Mobile App Architecture more user-centric and effective

Portability

Manageability

Maintainability

Testability

Reusability

Performance

Security

Conclusion

For business growth, you must have a smart mobile app that fulfils all the business requirements as per the business growth. Designing mobile app architecture is the first and most crucial step in the growth of an app’s market. Whether you are a developer or firm, market research and competitor analysis is a must for your app. Because you want such app architecture, which ensures the smooth flow of the entire process.

