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Cross-Platform Design Wrapped Part 2: Creating App Architecture

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byAnastasia Mironova@anamiro

Designing experiences for humans

September 26th, 2024
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Cross-Platform Design Wrapped Part 3: UI Polish and Interaction Design

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Anastasia Mironova@anamiro

Designing experiences for humans

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TOPICS

programming#mobile-app-architecture#ux#ui#cross-platform#web-app-architecture#cross-platform-design#app-architecture#web-based-frameworks

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