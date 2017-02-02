Search icon
[Nodejs] Web Scraping note (cheerio)

[Nodejs] Web Scraping note (cheerio)

Originally published on February 2nd 2017
Scrapping And Art
Cheerio module, you will be able to use the syntax of jQuery while working with downloaded web data. Cheerio provides developers with the ability to provide their attention on the downloaded data, rather than on parsing it.

There are many real business examples for which web scraping is being currently used by businesses. And this is a note about Web Scrapping by Cheerio in Node.js.

Load html

var request = require('request');
var cheerio = require('cheerio');

request('http://www.google.com/', function(err, resp, html) {
        if (!err){
          const $ = cheerio.load(html);
          console.log(html); 
      }
});

Selectors

Example html content:

<ul id="fruits">
  <li class="apple">Apple</li>
  <li class="orange">Orange</li>
  <li class="pear">Pear</li>
</ul>
$('.apple', '#fruits').text()
//=> Apple

$('ul .pear').attr('class')
//=> pear

$('li[class=orange]').html()
//=> <li class = "orange">Orange</li>

Traversing

find(selector)

Get a set of descendants filtered by selector of each element in the current set of matched elements.

$('#fruits').find('li').length
//=> 3

.parent()

Gets the parent of the first selected element.

$('.pear').parent().attr('id')
//=> fruits

.next()

Gets the next sibling of the first selected element.

$('.apple').next().hasClass('orange')
//=> true

.prev()

Gets the previous sibling of the first selected element.

$('.orange').prev().hasClass('apple')
//=> true

.siblings()

Gets the first selected element’s siblings, excluding itself.

$('.pear').siblings().length
//=> 2

.children( selector )

Gets the children of the first selected element.

$('#fruits').children().length
//=> 3
$('#fruits').children('.pear').text()
//=> Pear

Reference:

http://www.devdungeon.com/content/writing-web-scraper-nodejs

https://cheerio.js.org/

https://www.digitalocean.com/community/tutorials/how-to-use-node-js-request-and-cheerio-to-set-up-simple-web-scraping

https://firebearstudio.com/blog/node-js-best-cms-e-commerce-systems-and-open-source-projects.html

Tags

#javascript#nodejs#scraping#cheerios#tutorial
