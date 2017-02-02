[Nodejs] Web Scraping note (cheerio)

Cheerio module, you will be able to use the syntax of jQuery while working with downloaded web data. Cheerio provides developers with the ability to provide their attention on the downloaded data, rather than on parsing it.
There are many real business examples for which web scraping is being currently used by businesses. And this is a note about Web Scrapping by Cheerio in Node.js.
var request = require('request');
var cheerio = require('cheerio');
request('http://www.google.com/', function(err, resp, html) {
if (!err){
const $ = cheerio.load(html);
console.log(html);
}
});
Example html content:
<ul id="fruits">
<li class="apple">Apple</li>
<li class="orange">Orange</li>
<li class="pear">Pear</li>
</ul>
$('.apple', '#fruits').text()
//=> Apple
$('ul .pear').attr('class')
//=> pear
$('li[class=orange]').html()
//=> <li class = "orange">Orange</li>
Get a set of descendants filtered by
selector of each element in the current set of matched elements.
$('#fruits').find('li').length
//=> 3
Gets the parent of the first selected element.
$('.pear').parent().attr('id')
//=> fruits
Gets the next sibling of the first selected element.
$('.apple').next().hasClass('orange')
//=> true
Gets the previous sibling of the first selected element.
$('.orange').prev().hasClass('apple')
//=> true
Gets the first selected element’s siblings, excluding itself.
$('.pear').siblings().length
//=> 2
Gets the children of the first selected element.
$('#fruits').children().length
//=> 3
$('#fruits').children('.pear').text()
//=> Pear
