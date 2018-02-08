CFTC Chairman: “As you invest remember: caution, balance & DYOR.” What the heck is DYOR?

How can you DYOR with Coining.AI tools?

After having so much FUD (fear, uncertainty and doubt) from Asia, the SEC and CFTC in the US made some very bullish statements on Cryptocurrencies. They correctly identified where scams are taking place and the areas that need regulations.





Here is the concluding remark from Christopher Giancarlo, Chairman CFTC (full written testimony here):

We are entering a new digital era in world financial markets. As we saw with the development of the Internet, we cannot put the technology genie back in the bottle. Virtual currencies mark a paradigm shift in how we think about payments, traditional financial processes, and engaging in economic activity. Ignoring these developments will not make them go away, nor is it a responsible regulatory response. The evolution of these assets, their volatility, and the interest they attract from a rising global millennial population demand serious examination.

This made Chris Giancarlo an overnight celebrity in the crypto community. He started with just a few thousand Twitter followers, but gained ~40K overnight, thanks to these remarks. To show appreciation for his popularity, he offered some investment advice that some newbie crypto investors were confused about. “As you invest remember: caution, balance & DYOR.”

DYOR means Do Your Own Research.

There is always FUD (fear, uncertainty and doubt) in the crypto market and stock market. Fundamental research is required to avoid FUD, be it for cryptocurrency or traditional stocks. If you know that a coin has a great future and you believe in it, you can buy that coin / stock when the price is really low and when there is panic in the market. Then, when the price is high and other investors put confidence in the market, you can sell some of your holdings for a profit. Check out our other article on how to take out periodic profits and some other investment strategies.

In this post we are showcasing a one-stop place for doing your own research for cryptocurrencies using Coining.AI tools. In our first release, we are displaying:

The latest news for a given coin from the top sources on the web.

Top YouTube videos (based on view count) for a given coin in the last hour, last day, last week and last month.

(based on view count) for a given coin in the last hour, last day, last week and last month. Additionally we showcase the top videos of all time for each coin. These videos will help you learn what a coin is about and what notable influencers are saying about it.

Reddit posts for the coin’s subreddit page. This gives you the sense of the community — what they are talking about, what they are worried about, and what they are excited about.

Official Twitter accounts for the latest updates from each coin.

How to Access the individual Coin Page?

You can click on the coins directly from our Coining.AI tools:

http://coining.ai/coins.html: Coin Ranking based on Market Cap, trading Volume and Normalized price

http://coining.ai/price.html: Normalized Coin Price to identify overpriced and undervalued coins

http://coining.ai/goodbuys.html: Prospective short/medium term good coins to buy based on high trading volume and lower price.

http://coining.ai/altcoins.html: Prospective alt-coins with low price and potential to increase in price.

Learn about these tools here: A more appropriate way to look into cryptocurrency values. http://bitly.com/CoiningAI

Another way would be to replace the symbol here for BTC: http://coining.ai/coin.html?symbol=BTC. This is not recommended though, because we might use a different symbol for a coin.

We’ve also created another separate website (http://www.coiningnews.com) just for all cryptocurrency news in general. If you want to get regular updates on crypto, to be the first to know the latest news about crypto, you can check this site directly.





This is just the beginning. We would love to hear your favorite sources you use for fundamental research that we can add in our coin pages. We are always listening on our social media.

Please spread the word. If we all can spend time doing some fundamental research before buying a coin, we can easily hodl these coins during uncertainty. Therefore, when the real bad coins are filtered out, the crypto space will flourish with proper and lucrative coins.

Have fun trading cryptos and Happy Coining!

Best,

Naushad

Coining.AI (@CoiningAI)

P.S. We are not responsible for any trading loss. Please consult your financial advisor for suggestions.

About http://Coining.AI: We are building Artificial Intelligence Driven Crypto-Currency Tools using a Revolutionary Proprietary Platform.

Learn about using Coining.AI tools:

LITECOINS AND RIPPLE and DASH, OH MY! A more appropriate way to look into cryptocurrency values. http://bitly.com/CoiningAI

Don’t shoot for a Lamborghini, shoot for a Tesla instead! How To invest better utilizing http://Coining.AI price tools. Read here: http://bit.ly/CoiningTesla

