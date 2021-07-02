CDPR and Netflix Reveal WitcherCon Events

@ wheeljack84 Jeffrey Harris LA-based entertainment journalist & 411 Wrestling Interviews Podcast host.

Previously, CD Projekt RED and Netflix announced a joint partnership for an online-only, digital event for The Witcher franchise called WitcherCon. CDPR and Netflix have now confirmed the full schedule of events for the upcoming July event.

Here's a rundown of what's planned for the show for the video gaming side of the show:

Memories from the Path: Stories Behind The Witcher Games: CDPR developers and key figures for The Witcher game series will discuss how they bring their stories to life in the digital realm. They will discuss their favorite moments and forgotten relics from the games.

Monster Slayer: Live the Life of a Witcher: The Spokko team will help gamers how to prepare become a Witcher by showing off the new location-based AR RPG.

The Witcher: Beyond Video Games: This panel will showcase insight into the creative process behind items from the expanded Witcher universe, including comics and the upcoming board game The Witcher: Old World.

The show is also slated to feature more content for Netflix's hit live-action TTV series for The Witcher. There will also be multiple musical performances from composer Marcin Przybyłowicz and folk metal band Percival — who both worked on the classic, iconic, award-winning Original Score for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

WitcherCon is scheduled for July 9 at 7:00 pm CEST. Fans will be able to view the event over two separate streams, and each one will have exclusive content. The second stream will air on Twitch and YouTube starting at 3:00 am CEST on July 10.

As previously noted, the event will not feature the announcement for a new Witcher video game.

