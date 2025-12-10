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Can Your AI Actually Use a Computer? A 2025 Map of Computer‑Use Benchmarks

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byAshton Chew@ashtonchew12

Founding Engineer @ Theta (YC X25), working on RL and RL infrastructure

December 10th, 2025
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Ashton Chew@ashtonchew12

Founding Engineer @ Theta (YC X25), working on RL and RL infrastructure

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machine-learning#ai#reinforcement-learning#compuer-use-agent#ai-agent#agi#ai-benchmarks#llm-evals#hackernoon-top-story

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