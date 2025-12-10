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The Screen Is the API

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byAshton Chew@ashtonchew12

Founding Engineer @ Theta (YC X25), working on RL and RL infrastructure

December 10th, 2025
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Meet the Writer: Ashton Chew, Founding Engineer at Theta

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Ashton Chew@ashtonchew12

Founding Engineer @ Theta (YC X25), working on RL and RL infrastructure

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machine-learning#ai#compuer-use-agent#llm-evals#agi#deep-learning#benchmarks#screen-is-the-api#ai-api

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