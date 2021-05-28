Call of Duty Warzone Update Adds Rambo and John McClane

The 1980s gave us many things: leg warmers, the Nintendo Entertainment System, and of course, action heroes. With Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War taking place in the same decade, it seems fitting for Call of Duty to welcome the action heroes of the 80’s to the game and add them to Call of Duty: Warzone as well. Here’s what you need to know about the inclusion of John Rambo and John McClane in the new Warzone update.

Call of Duty: Warzone Update Details

From May 19 to June 18, Rambo and McClane bundles will be available in the Call of Duty store. It doesn’t matter whether you buy them in Black Ops Cold War or Warzone, because once you purchase them, they’ll be available in both games. Also included in the bundle are new finishing moves and new weapon blueprints relating to the characters’ respective franchises.

John Rambo in Warzone

The protagonist of the Rambo series, John Rambo made his first movie appearance in the 1982 film, First Blood. In the movie, Rambo is a Vietnam veteran who is still dealing with trauma from the war as he fights against local law enforcement as they hunt him down.

According to the Call of Duty website, along with the character, the Rambo bundle includes two finishing moves, along with three weapon blueprints: the Rambo Classic for the LMG, the Bloodstained assault rifle, and Rambo’s knife. A calling card, emblem, and more are also included in the bundle.

John McClane in Warzone

1988’s Die Hard was most people’s introduction to the John McClane character, and what an introduction it was. The film tells the story of McClane, a police detective, as he tries to stop a terrorist plot in a skyscraper.

Warzone makes sure to stay faithful to McClane’s Die Hard attire by giving him a tanktop and making him barefoot. Along with the character, the Die Hard bundle comes with one finishing move, a calling card, and more. The Call of Duty website states that three weapon blueprints are also offered with the bundle: the Plaza Security assault rifle, the Hostage Situation tactical rifle, and the Shattered Plans SMG.

The ’80s seem to be in full swing in Warzone, and we can only imagine what else we can expect from Call of Duty. There are plenty of more action heroes that would be perfect additions to the game, so we can’t wait to see who else makes an appearance.

