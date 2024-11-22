ReadWrite
paint-brush
Call, Apply, and Bind Simplified for JavaScript Developersby@sirius93
150 reads

Call, Apply, and Bind Simplified for JavaScript Developers

by Nandan KumarNovember 22nd, 2024
Read on Terminal Reader
Read this story w/o Javascript
tldt arrow

Too Long; Didn't Read

Call, Bind & Apply are methods available on functions that allow you to explicitly set the value of this and pass arguments to the function. Call and Apply immediately invoke the function with the custom this, while Bind returns a new function.
featured image - Call, Apply, and Bind Simplified for JavaScript Developers
Nandan Kumar HackerNoon profile picture

Bla Bla Bla..

Okay; hear me out..!!


Hundreds of blogs and tutorials explain call, bind, and apply. Heck, even ChatGPT and Copilot can simplify them for you!

So, why another post? Well, this one’s not for you—it’s my self-note as I revisit JavaScript fundamentals.


Even after 8 years in front-end development, I sometimes mix up these methods. Turns out, the confusion often stems from how they’re grouped in interview questions. Let me break it down for you—this time, in a way that sticks.

Can We Skip to the Good Part?

Why is it always call, bind, and apply in interviews? Functionally, call, and apply are closer—they invoke the function immediately—while bind returns a new function. That’s why I’ve grouped them this way in the title.


Let's look at their usage to understand it better.

What Is Common Among Call, Bind & Apply?

call, bind, and apply are methods available on functions that allow you to explicitly set the value of this and pass arguments to the function.

What Is the Difference Between Call, Bind & Apply?

While Call and Apply Immediately invoke the function, the Bind method does not immediately invoke the function. instead, it returns a new function with this set to a specified value, and this returned function can be invoked/executed later.

What Is the Difference Between Call and Apply Then?

While both Call and Apply immediately invoke the function with the custom this, it’s how they take the additional argument that differentiates them.


While Call takes the individual arguments, Apply takes an array of arguments.

Examples

Let’s look at the example below to understand the use of call, apply, and bind.


function Greetings(greeting,punctuation){
    return `${greeting} ${this.name} ${punctuation}`
}

var person = {
    name : "Nandan"
}

// Call: Immediately invokes the function with individual arguments
console.log(Greetings.call(person,"Hello","!")); // Output : Hello Nandan !

// Apply: Immediately invokes the function, but takes arguments as an array
console.log(Greetings.apply(person,["Hello","!"])); // Output : Hello Nandan !

// Bind: Returns a new function with `this` bound to the specified value
let greet = Greetings.bind(person,"Hello","!");
console.log(greet()); // Output : Hello Nandan !

//Note:
console.log(Greetings.bind(person,"Hello","!")); // Output : It will return a function


Some Additional Examples

Using call:Borrowing methods from another object:


let person1 = { name: "Nandan" };
let person2 = { name: "Kumar" };

function introduce() {
    console.log(`Hi, my name is ${this.name}`);
}

introduce.call(person1); // Hi, my name is Nandan
introduce.call(person2); // Hi, my name is Kumar


Using apply: Finding the max value in an array:


let numbers = [1, 2, 3, 4, 5];
console.log(Math.max.apply(null, numbers)); // 5


Using bind: Event handling with custom this:


let button = document.getElementById("myButton");
let user = {
    name: "Nandan",
    greet() {
        console.log(`Hello, ${this.name}`);
    }
};

button.addEventListener("click", user.greet.bind(user));


Additionally, I hope this table will help you understand it better.


Feature

Execution

Arguments

Use Case

call

Executes the function immediately

Passed individually

When you know arguments at call time

apply

Executes the function immediately

Passed as an array

When arguments are in an array

bind

Returns a new function (does not execute)

Optionally pre-filled for the new function

When you need a reusable or pre-configured function


That’s all, folks! I hope you found this short note on Call, Apply & Bind helpful. If you enjoyed this, check out more articles on my website, nandan.dev


Feel free to comment, email me at [email protected], or connect with me on Twitter, Instagram, or GitHub. Don’t forget to subscribe to my newsletter for regular updates on JavaScript topics!


Twitter | Instagram | Github | Website


Miro-Prog
L O A D I N G
. . . comments & more!

About Author

Nandan Kumar HackerNoon profile picture
Nandan Kumar@sirius93
Software Engineer | Tech Speaker | Mentor | Blogger | Featured on BBC, Saudi Gazette, Times Of India
Read my storiesAbout @sirius93

TOPICS

purcat-imgprogramming #javascript #this'-in-javascript #javascript-functions #call-in-javascript #javascript-fundamentals #javascript-executions #javascript-tutorial #javascript-for-beginners

THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN...

Permanent on Arweave
Read on Terminal Reader Terminal
Read this story w/o Javascript Lite
Also published here
Hackernoon
X
Threads
Bsky

RELATED STORIES

Article Thumbnail
A Quick Module Design Pattern Example in JavaScript
by sirius93
Aug 30, 2023
#javascript
Article Thumbnail
The Noonification: Reduce Javascript: Master the Basics (1/11/2023)
by noonification
Jan 11, 2023
#noonification
Article Thumbnail
The Noonification: Satoshi Might Be a Bitcoin ETF Skeptic (1/13/2024)
by noonification
Jan 13, 2024
#noonification
Article Thumbnail
The Noonification: Small Puddle of Freedom (11/25/2022)
by noonification
Nov 25, 2022
#noonification
Article Thumbnail
The Noonification: How to Use AI for Your B2B Marketing (11/11/2022)
by noonification
Nov 11, 2022
#noonification
Join HackerNoonloading
Latest technology trends. Customized Experience. Curated Stories. Publish Your Ideas