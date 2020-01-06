Caching Observables/Promises

Discover, triage, and prioritize JS errors in real-time
@Cache({
duration: 10000
})
method2(){
return new Promise(resolve=> {
setTimeout(()=> resolve(Math.random()), 1000);
});
}
"A Decorator is a special kind of declaration that can be attached to a class declaration, method, accessor, property, or parameter. Decorators use the form @expression, where expression must evaluate to a function that will be called at runtime with information about the decorated declaration."
@Cache()
method1(){
return Math.random();
}
export function Cache(){
let originalFunc: Function;
return function (target: any, propertyKey: string, descriptor: PropertyDescriptor) {
originalFunc = descriptor.value;
descriptor.value = function() {
console.log('time: ', new Date());
console.log('why is this doing??')
};
};
which contains the function/method that has the decorator. So this is our original function. We put it in a variable aka
descriptor.value
(what an original name huh!) and provide a new function! So when called instead of our original function this function will be called instead!
originalFunc
export function Cache(){
let originalFunc: Function;
return function (target: any, propertyKey: string, descriptor: PropertyDescriptor) {
originalFunc = descriptor.value;
descriptor.value = function() {
console.log('time: ', new Date());
return originalFunc();
};
};
}
export function Cache(){
let originalFunc: Function;
let value: any;
return function (target: any, propertyKey: string, descriptor: PropertyDescriptor) {
originalFunc = descriptor.value;
descriptor.value = function() {
if(value){
console.log('from cache')
return value;
}
console.log('caching')
value = originalFunc();
return value;
};
};
}
. We check if value is defined, if it is, return the value. If not, call the original function to get the value and return it.
value
export interface CacheOptions { // we may add additional parameters here
duration?: number
}
export function Cache(params: CacheOptions = {}){
const defaultValues: Partial<CacheOptions> = {
duration: 3000,
}
params = {
...defaultValues,
...params
};
...
...
let originalFunc: Function;
let value: any;
let cacheUntil: Date;
return function (target: any, propertyKey: string, descriptor: PropertyDescriptor) {
originalFunc = descriptor.value;
descriptor.value = function() {
const now = new Date();
if (value && cacheUntil && cacheUntil > now) {
console.log("from cache");
return value;
}
console.log('caching')
value = originalFunc();
cacheUntil = new Date(now.getTime() + params.duration);
return value;
};
};
}
...
const cacheValue = (val, now)=> {
console.log("caching ");
cacheUntil = new Date(now.getTime() + params.duration);
value = val;
};
return function (target: any, propertyKey: string, descriptor: PropertyDescriptor) {
originalFunc = descriptor.value;
descriptor.value = function() {
const now = new Date();
if (value && cacheUntil && cacheUntil > now) {
console.log("from cache");
return value;
}
console.log('caching')
value = originalFunc();
cacheValue(value, now);
return value;
};
};
...
...
const result = originalFunc();
if(result instanceof Observable){
funcType = 'observable';
return result.pipe(
tap(val => {
cacheValue(val, now);
}));
} else if( result instanceof Promise){
funcType = 'promise';
return result
.then(value=> {
cacheValue(value, now);
return value;
});
} else {
funcType = 'value';
cacheValue(result, now);
return result;
}
...
...
if (value && cacheUntil && cacheUntil > now) {
console.log("from cache");
switch (funcType){
case "observable": return of(value);
case "promise": return Promise.resolve(value);
default: return value;
}
}
...
will throw an error related to
originalFunc()
keyword. Let's replace it as
this
. If our methods have parameters, we can use
originalFunc.apply(this);
instead.
originalFunc.apply(this, args);
export interface CacheOptions { // we may add additional parameters here
duration?: number
}
export function Cache(params: CacheOptions = {}){
const defaultValues: Partial<CacheOptions> = {
duration: 3000,
}
params = {
...defaultValues,
...params
};
let originalFunc: Function;
let value: any;
let cacheUntil: Date;
let funcType: string;
const cacheValue = (val, now)=> {
console.log("caching ");
cacheUntil = new Date(now.getTime() + params.duration);
value = val;
};
return function (target: any, propertyKey: string, descriptor: PropertyDescriptor) {
originalFunc = descriptor.value;
descriptor.value = function() {
const now = new Date();
if (value && cacheUntil && cacheUntil > now) {
console.log("from cache");
switch (funcType){
case "observable": return of(value);
case "promise": return Promise.resolve(value);
default: return value;
}
}
const result = originalFunc.apply(this);
if(result instanceof Observable){
funcType = 'observable';
return result.pipe(
tap(val => {
cacheValue(val, now);
}));
} else if( result instanceof Promise){
funcType = 'promise';
return result
.then(value=> {
cacheValue(value, now);
return value;
});
} else {
funcType = 'value';
cacheValue(result, now);
return result;
}
};
};
}
export class AppComponent {
callMethod1(){
console.log( this.method1());
}
callMethod2(){
this.method2().then(console.log);
}
callMethod3(){
this.method3().subscribe(console.log)
}
@Cache()
method1(){
return Math.random();
}
@Cache({
duration: 10000
})
method2(){
return new Promise(resolve=> {
setTimeout(()=> resolve(Math.random()), 1000);
});
}
@Cache()
method3(){
return of(Math.random())
.pipe(debounceTime(1000))
}
}