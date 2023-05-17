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How to Bypass the Vercel Tax by Using Open-source Alternatives

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byStefan Avram @wunderstef

Co-Founder & Head of Growth at WunderGraph.

May 17th, 2023
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Stefan Avram @wunderstef

Co-Founder & Head of Growth at WunderGraph.

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programming#graphql#frontend#frontend-development#vercel#web-development#vercel-tax#vercel-alternatives#vercel-open-source-alternative

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