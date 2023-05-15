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GraphQL Doesn't Solve Under & Overfetching

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byStefan Avram @wunderstef

Co-Founder & Head of Growth at WunderGraph.

May 15th, 2023
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Stefan Avram @wunderstef

Co-Founder & Head of Growth at WunderGraph.

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programming#graphql#graphql-api#web-development#programming#api#api-development#api-integration#software-development

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